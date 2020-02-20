Putin says reshuffling civil servants between Kremlin and Cabinet yields results

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Moving government officials to work in the Kremlin and presidential staff members into government posts has been demonstrating success, the head of state told TASS in an interview for the project "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

"Yes, it does, for sure," Putin said when asked if changing the order of the addends in the structure of Russia’s governing bodies changes the sum.

"That is why there is nothing unusual or unexpected," he said, when focusing on proposals for a number of former members of the Cabinet of Ministers to take jobs on the presidential staff. "Let them work here."

"You can of course ask me if I did say there would be no change, no plans for that. Yes, I did. If I had said that I was going to change the government tomorrow, all work would have just stopped dead the day after tomorrow. As the saying goes, call it a day and hit the hay."

