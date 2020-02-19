Putin says logical to entrust enacting National Projects to their Kremlin architects

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has explained the reasons why some Kremlin staff officials had been moved into Russia’s new government. In his opinion, it is quite logical to assign the task of implementing the National Projects at the government level to those who had worked on them in the Kremlin.

"Some people from the administration, including those directly involved in the work on national projects, have moved to the government. This is of paramount importance," Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

"Since they were behind the development of these National Projects and the goals we are expected to achieve in terms of national development, it stands to logic that they should be tasked with putting into practice exactly what they have suggested as these goals and tools to achieve them," Putin said, elaborating on the reasons behind his decision.

He pointed out that "the previous Cabinet has really done a lot in terms of preparing the main phase of the implementation of National Projects." "They had to identify national development goals. And this only seems easy at first sight. In fact, it is an enormous effort. Then, tools needed to be developed on which to rely in order to achieve these national goals. The government did it as well," Putin stated.

"But I felt some inner certainty that here is where new people should come in to pursue work in new areas of crucial importance," he explained. "So some people from the administration have come to the government to do it because that’s where it is done."

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the core has remained," he pointed out.