IrAero to carry 49 Chinese citizens to Harbin

IRKUTSK, February 3. /TASS/. The Irkutsk-based IrAero Airlines will carry 49 Chinese citizens to Harbin on a charter flight from Russia’s Irkutsk on Monday, whereas three Russians will take the return flight, a source in the press service of the airline told TASS.

"Today at 6:20 p.m. (1:20 p.m. Moscow time) 49 people will be carried on a charter flight from Irkutsk to Harbin, and three people - a Russian family - will take the return flight. Those are people, who earlier bought tickets on regular flights, which have been cancelled by now," the source said.