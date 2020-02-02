Russian Railways suspends passenger service with China

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Railways has fully suspended passenger service with China starting February 3 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus-induced pneumonia, the company said in a statement released on February 2. Previously trains continued running between Moscow and Beijing.

"In conformity with a letter by Chief State Sanitary Inspector in charge of railway transport of the Russian Federation with the aim of preventing possible proliferation of the novel coronavirus infection into the territory of the Russian Federation passenger railway service with China will be temporarily suspended starting 12:01 a.m. Moscow time on February 3, 2020," the statement said.

"The direct train between Moscow and Beijing that set off from Moscow on February 1 will terminate in Zabaikalsk," the company added.

Regular passenger flights performed by Russian and Chinese airlines, including commercial ones, between Russia and China were also suspended starting February 1. Exceptions are regular flights between Moscow and Beijing, Moscow and Shanghai, Moscow and Guangzhou, Moscow and Hong Kong.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

This new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in another 23 countries, including Russia. Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has exceeded 14,000 with over 300 deaths reported. One more death was reported outside China - in the Philippines. The World Health Organization has recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as an international emergency.