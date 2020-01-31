Senior Russian interior ministry officer arrested on charges of large-scale bribe-taking

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A Moscow court on Friday ruled to place senior officer of the Russian interior ministry’s main criminal investigation directorate, Yevgeny Kuzmin, who is suspected of taking a large bribe, in custody for a term of two months.

"The court has ruled to choose an arrest till March 29 as a restrictive measure to Yevgeny Kuzmin, deputy chief of department for investigating high-profile criminal cases of the Russian interior ministry’s main criminal investigation department," the press service of Moscow’s Presnensky district court told TASS.

Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s main investigations directorate for Moscow, told TASS earlier that a criminal case had been opened against a senior official of the Russian interior ministry and his accomplice who was not an officer of law enforcement agencies. They are charged with complicity in large-scale bribery (part 4, article 291.1 of the Russian Criminal Code) and large-scale bribe-taking (part 6, article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code). According to investigators, the interior ministry official took a bribe of more than 300,000 US dollars via his accomplice for non-opening a criminal case against a person whose name was not disclosed.