Results of Dmitry Medvedev's activities as Russian Prime Minister

TASS DOSE. On January 15, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the resignation of the government.

Dmitry Medvedev headed the Government of the Russian Federation since May 8, 2012 - only 2, 809 days. (1st place in the length of tenure among all Prime Ministers of modern Russia).

Below are some results of the activity of the government of Dmitry Medvedev.

Economic indicators

During Dmitry Medvedev's tenure as Prime Minister, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Russian Federation at current prices increased by 53% from 68 trillion 163.9 billion in 2012 to 104 trillion 335 billion rubles in 2018 (Rosstat; data for 2019 not published). GDP per capita in purchasing power parity at current prices increased by 5.2% - from 25,000 $ 785 in 2012 to $ 27,000 $ 147 in 2018 (World Bank data), but among the countries of the world in this indicator Russia has moved from 47th to 55th place.

As a result of 2012, the budget was reduced with a small deficit of 0.06% of GDP (revenues amounted to 12 trillion 854 billion rubles, expenditures - 12 trillion 895 billion rubles). At the end of 2018, the budget was surplus (2.7% of GDP). Revenues amounted to 19 trillion 454 billion rubles, expenses - 16 trillion 713 billion rubles. According to the latest data for 2019, the surplus is expected at 1.7% of GDP.

Fixed capital investment grew by 39.8% from 12 trillion 586 billion rubles to RU17 trillion 595 billion rubles.

Social sphere

During Dmitry Medvedev's tenure as Russian Prime Minister, Russia's population grew 2.6%, from 143 mln as of January 1, 2012 to 146.8 mln as of January 1, 2019.

Mortality per 1,000 people decreased from 13.3 in 2012 to 12.5 in 2018. The unemployment rate dropped from 5.5% in 2012 to 4.6% in November 2019.

The average monthly wage has increased by 72% - from 26, 629 rubles in 2012 to 45, 726 rubles in the III quarter of 2019. The average monthly pension increased by 71% - from 9,405 rubles in 2012 to 15,500 rubles in 2019.

From 2012 to 2018, the number of crimes per 100,000 population decreased by 15%, from 1609 to 1360.

According to the Human Development Index (HDI), Russia climbed from 55th place in 2012 to 49th in 2018, moving from a group of countries with a "high" HDI to a group of countries with a "very high" human development index.