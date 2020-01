MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has drafted a bill establishing administrative punishment for officials and organizations for belated warnings of emergencies. The proposed wording of the initiative was uploaded to the portal of regulatory and legal acts for discussion on Thursday.

Failure to provide timely information about emergencies may entail a fine of up to 20,000 rubles (roughly $320) for individuals and 200,000 rubles ($3,200) for organizations.