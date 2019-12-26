Moscow court arrests deputy head of Domodedovo Customs

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court on Wednesday ruled to place in custody Domodedovo Customs Deputy Chief Yuri Cherkashin as part of the ongoing investigation into suspected abuse of office by a group of customs officials.

"The court upheld the investigation’s request and choose arrest as a measure of pretrial restraint for Yuri Cherkashin," the judge said.

Another suspect, Sergei Shurygin, who is a senior investigator at the Federal Customs Service (FCS) investigation department, was placed under house arrest.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court sustained the investigator’s request for remanding the deputy chief of the Vnukovo Customs, Konstantin Mishin, in custody till February 22, 2020.

On Tuesday, a court arrested the chief of the Customs Investigation Department, Lieutenant-General Alexander Kizlyk, and his deputy Alexei Serebro. The investigator told court Kizlyk and Serebro had helped several suspects in smuggling cash to escape punishment. According to a TASS source, one of the suspects was wife of Russia’s ambassador to Kenya, who crossed the border carrying a large amount of undeclared cash.

Investigative Committee operatives conducted searches to confiscate 600,000 euros, 600,000 dollars, gold bars, jewelry and luxury watches from Kizlyk and 23 million rubles from his deputy.

Russia’s Federal Customs Service said that on December 23 law enforcers carried out investigative operations at the office of the FCS’s investigation department and also at Vnukovo and Domodedovo Customs. Investigative Committee operatives held the searches within the framework of criminal investigations and questioned FCS officials.