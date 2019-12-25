Supreme Court of Crimea remands terror suspect Prikhodko in custody

SIMFEROPOL, December 25. /TASS/. Crimea’s Supreme Court on Wednesday remanded Oleg Prikhodko, accused of plotting a blast in an administrative building in the region, in custody until February 10, 2020, his lawyer Nazim Sheikhmambetov said.

"Today, our appeal against the Kiev District Court ruling to extend the custody of Prikhodko Oleg Arkadyevich was heard. The court supported the ruling and rejected our appeal. Therefore, Oleg Arkadyevich will remain in custody until February 10, 2020," Sheikhmambetov said.

On October 10, security service operatives in Crimea detained a Russian citizen, identified as Oleg Prikhodko, for plotting an explosion inside an administrative building. On the same day, Simferopol’s Kiev District Court ruled to place him in custody. According to investigators, the man was also a Ukrainian passport holder and could flee to Ukraine. On December 6, the court extended his custody until February 10.

In the man’s garage, the operatives found a makeshift bomb ready for use and components and tools used to make it, as well as bottle bombs. He was found in possession of a TNT block, the steel hull of a fire extinguisher, shrapnel and a fuse. The Crimean office of the FSB has opened a criminal case over preparations for a terrorist attack and making explosive devices.

In court, the man pled not guilty. He said that in his garage he had a workshop for making forged grills. The defense lawyer said the explosives might have been planted in his client’s garage by ill-wishers.