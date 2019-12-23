Federal Customs Service confirms its central office, airport branches searched

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The department of customs investigation and enquiry of the Federal Customs Service’s central office, as well as customs at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, were searched on Monday, the organization’s press service told TASS.

"On December 23, 2019, law enforcement officers performed investigative actions at a number of offices of the department of customs investigation and enquiry of the Federal Customs Service’s central office, as well as at customs services of the Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports," the press service said.

According to the governmental body, investigative measures are being carried out against some of its officers.

The Federal Customs Service has no other information on the issue at the moment.

Law enforcement sources earlier told TASS that investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee were searching the Federal Customs Service and some of its structural units.