Russia’s Investigative Committee looks into reports on toddler tested positive for drugs

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Detectives in the Moscow Region will look into reports that traces of drugs were found in the blood of a two-year-old boy, the Moscow Region’s investigative department of Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS on Saturday.

"The investigative department for the town of Volokolamsk of Russia’s Investigative Committee’s main investigative department for the Moscow Region has set up a pre-investigation inquiry into the information posted on the Internet that a two-year-old boy was tested positive for a narcotic drug," the investigative department said.

According to the investigators, "mass media reports say that the child was undergoing treatment in a medical institution, where traces of a narcotic drug were detected in his blood test."

"The inquiry will give a legal assessment to all the circumstances described in the article," the investigative department said adding a procedural ruling would be issued after the inquiry.

The press service of the Moscow regional police told TASS that a toddler born in 2017 had been taken to a Volokolamsk hospital after being poisoned with an unidentified substance. An inquiry is underway.