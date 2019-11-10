Putin calls on police to resolutely counter extremism and attempts at splitting society

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian police officers must spare no effort to combat corruption and other crimes, to counter terrorism, extremism and attempts at splitting Russian society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a gala event on Sunday, Russia’s Police Day.

"Today, interior agencies, each officer must meet the highest standards. Your duty is to counter terrorism and extremism, attempts to sow hatred and split our multiethnic and multi-religious society. Of major importance for that are never-stopping preventive work, honest and open dialogue with civil society, with representatives of Russia’s traditional religions," he said.

He called on police and interior officers to "act resolutely and uncompromisingly" in their fight against corruption, organized crime, drug trafficking and pledged the government and society would continue to support them.

He congratulated officers and veterans on the interior service on the professional holiday and thanked them for their service.