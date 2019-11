TASS, November 3. Three people, including one child, were hurt in a household gas explosion in a five-storey apartment house in the town of Karabash in the Chelyabinsk region, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Saturday.

"A household gas explosion occurred in an apartment located on the fourth floor. No fire followed. Three people, including a nine-year old child, received injuries. The child has minor burns. The house was not damaged," the sources said.