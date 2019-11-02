Murder of Ingushetia anti-extremism center’s chief was contract killing - source

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The murder of the chief of Ingushetia’s anti-extremism center, Ibragim Eldzhrkiyev, was a contract killing, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the original theory, this murder was deliberately planned and bears the signs of a contract killing," the source said, adding that the killer was aware of the man’s movements.

"Eldzharkiyev was in Moscow on private business. It was not an official assignment," the source said.

Eldzharkiyev was shot dead on Academician Anokhin Street in the west of Moscow on Saturday.

He survived an assassination attempt in January 2019 when his car came under gunfire while moving from Chechnya to Ingushetia. Three policemen who were in the car received serious gun wounds. Eldzharkiyev was intact.