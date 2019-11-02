Zaliv Ameriki tanker tugged to Nakhodka after onboard blast

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Zaliv Ameriki tanker has been tugged to the port of Nakhodka in Russia’s Far East after an onboard explosion, a spokesman for the Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport told TASS on Saturday.

"The tanker that was damaged by an explosion has been towed to the shore and anchored in the port of Nakhodka," the spokesman said, adding that the tanker’s air tightness is intact and it has no exterior damages while its interior premises are severely damaged.

Three out of the vessel’s nine crewmembers were reportedly killed in the blast. The body of one of them has not yet been found. "He drowned before the eyes of the crew. The search operation was suspended till morning," the spokesman said.