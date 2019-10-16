US diplomats notify Moscow of plans to visit Arkhangelsk — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. US diplomats, who were removed from the Nyonoksa-Severodvinsk train in the Russian northern Arkhangelsk Region after being suspected of violating travel rules for foreigners in Russia, did notify the Russian Defense Ministry of their travel plans, but only about a visit to Arkhangelsk, Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"We fully confirm the US embassy’s comment that it was an official trip and that they notified the Russian Defense Ministry of their plans," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "In fact, they announced an intention to visit Arkhangelsk but instead found themselves on the way to Severodvinsk."

"They seem to have gotten lost. We are ready to give the US embassy a map of the Russian Federation as a gift," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

According to the US embassy in Moscow, the three diplomats had informed the Russian Defense Ministry about their trip.

"The US diplomats were on an official business trip and had properly notified the Defense Ministry about their trip," an embassy spokesperson said.

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson and the US embassy in Moscow assured that the US diplomats had "properly notified" the Russian authorities of their plans.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the incident took place on October 14. The US diplomats are suspected of an administrative offence under Article 18.8 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences ("violating by a foreign citizen or a stateless person the rules for entry to the Russian Federation or the regimen for staying (residing) in the Russian Federation"). Severodvinsk is a city that foreign nationals need official permission to visit.