Russian security official: сlimate problems must not be politicized in anyone’s interest

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Climate change is one of the biggest global problems of today but it should not be politicized or used in anyone’s unilateral interests, First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yuri Averyanov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Naturally, the climate change problems are among the most pressing topics of today," he said. "But we must spare no effort to prevent politicization of the climate problems and their use in the interests of anyone’s unilateral advantages," he stressed.

According to Averyanov, Russia has been advocating reduction of harmful emissions and is a global leader in this area. Thus, Russia reduced emissions under the Kyoto Protocol and plans to cement its achievements while implementing the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement was signed on December 12, 2015 after an international climate change summit in the French capital city. The ratifying states agreed to take efforts to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 ° C above the pre-industrial levels by 2100. In June 2017, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to withdraw from the agreement as, in his words, it was slowing down the US’ economic development. On September 23, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a government resolution on Russia’s adoption of the Paris Agreement.