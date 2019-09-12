Supreme Court cancels rulings extending custody of Sakhalin ex-governor in 2015-2018

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 12. /TASS/. The presidium of the Russian Supreme Court has cancelled all previous rulings extending the custody of former Sakhalin region governor Alexander Khoroshavin, starting from pretrial investigation and up to the delivery of verdict, one of Khoroshavin’s lawyers told TASS on Thursday.

Former governor of Sakhalin region Khoroshavin sentenced to 13 years in jail for bribery

"The court resolved to lift the arrest," the source said, adding that the former governor would remain in prison as his verdict has already entered force.

The lawyer believes that the Wednesday’s ruling would further substantiate the defense team’s appeal against the verdict.

Khoroshavin, who served as the Sakhalin region governor in 2007-2015, was detained in his office in a high-profile bribery case in early March 2015 and dismissed by president later that month.

On February 9, the Court of Yuzhno-Sakahlinsk sentenced the ex-governor to 13 years in prison and fine of 500 mln rubles ($8.5 mln) for bribe-taking and money laundering. Khoroshavin’s appeal was rejected on April 9, 2019.

Besides, investigators have accused Khoroshavin of collecting money from candidates for positions in the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk city legislature, and another criminal case has been launched against him.