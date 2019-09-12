Russian ombudspersons got over 3,000 environment-related requests last year — Moskalkova

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian human rights commissioners of various levels received from citizens over 3,000 requests regarding environmental issues, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

About 15% of those complaints are collective, the official said during a meeting of human rights commissioners in the Far Eastern Federal District held on Thursday in Vladivostok.

"The present-day situation in environmental security gives grounds for serious concern, as shown by numerous requests that we receive. Notably, the number of collective requests has grown. Last year, we, ombudspersons of federal and regional levels, received more than 3,000 requests. I personally received 1,609. About 15% of them are collective requests about issues that affects lives of thousands of people," Moskalkova said.

According to the Russian human rights commissioner, the requests are related to air pollution, waste processing and other issues.

She described the state’s national project known as "Ecology" as "much-needed."

"It has serious resources, but only a very small portion of them has so far been used," she said.

The "Ecology" also includes federal programs called: "Clean country", "The construction of facilities to separate and process solid municipal waste chiefly using Russian technologies and equipment", "Drinking water", "Forest conservation" and "Conservation of Lake Baikal’s unique water resources".