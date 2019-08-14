DDoS attacks on government websites repelled in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, August 14. /TASS/. Several websites and online services owned by the government of Russia’s Crimea region have been hit by a series of DDoS attacks coming from foreign IP addresses, the Crimean ministry of domestic policy, information and communications said on Wednesday.

As a result of the attack, users had difficulties with accessing Crimean governmental websites for a brief period of time. The attacks were successfully repelled, and, at the time of the publication, all technical issues have been fixed.

"The perpetrators attempted to block the work of the online office of the head of the Republic of Crimea, the web portal of the government of the Republic of Crimea, the email of the government of the Republic of Crimea and other services," the ministry’s press service said in a statement.

According to the press service, the Crimean republican center of data processing received 16.5 billion abnormal requests from 1.5 million IP addresses. The attack was tracked down to servers located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ukraine, France, The Netherlands, South Korea, China and Japan.

"Attempts were made to prevent users of those information systems from accessing them. The consequences of the cyberattack were minimal thanks to a coordinated response from support team professionals," the statement quoted Crimean Minister of Domestic Policy, Information and Communications Sergei Zyryanov as saying.