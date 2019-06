MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The latest reports on the Malaysian Boeing airliner shot down over the Donbass region in 2014 provide no evidence of Russia’s guilt, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"What we saw and what was provided as evidence of Russia’s guilt absolutely does not suit us as there is no evidence there and everything that was provided does not speak about anything," Putin said.