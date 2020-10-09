Bishkek’s state of emergency to be applied on October 10

BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. The demands of the state of emergency enacted earlier by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek will become mandatory on October 10, the national Interior Ministry said Friday.
"The Ministry of Internal Affairs announces that the state of emergency enters into force in the city of Bishkek on October 10, 2020 to quickly stabilize the social and political situation and impose public order," the statement says.
In the early hours of October 6, representatives of parties who failed to secure seats in parliament at the recent elections organized mass unrest in Bishkek, stormed buildings of state institutions and released former President Almazbek Atambayev as well as other politicians. Some bodies created by the opposition said that they assumed power and appointed their own heads of government and ministries. Unidentified people attempted to seize control of the country’s largest industries. The Central Election Commission declared the results of the recent parliamentary elections null and void. Kyrgyz leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov has called on the leaders of the parties to return to legitimate political process and sacked the government and prime minister as well as appointed new heads of come power structures. Moreover, Jeenbekov has introduced a state of emergency in Bishkek until October 21.