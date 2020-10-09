Bishkek’s state of emergency to be applied on October 10

BISHKEK, October 9. /TASS/. The demands of the state of emergency enacted earlier by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek will become mandatory on October 10, the national Interior Ministry said Friday.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs announces that the state of emergency enters into force in the city of Bishkek on October 10, 2020 to quickly stabilize the social and political situation and impose public order," the statement says.