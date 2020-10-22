Russia observes with alarm events in Kyrgyzstan, doesn’t ‘meddle,’ Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russia observes the events in Kyrgyzstan with pity and alarm yet doesn’t interfere in these processes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

"What is going on there is a misfortune, a misfortune of Kyrgyz people, both the election and the coup," he said. The Russian President emphasized that any thoughtless external interference "destroys fragile, only emerging institutes of sovereignty and nation-building" in "young" countries.

"Well, of course, we cannot look at what’s going on there without pity and alarm. Yet we don’t meddle," Putin said.