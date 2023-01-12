{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: West ramps up training of Ukrainian soldiers and Turkey plays both sides

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 12th
© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The West is ramping up the training of Ukrainian troops, Turkey is playing both sides, maintaining relations with Russia while adhering to the West in the Ukraine crisis and the CSTO is looking for a new location for its drills. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Kommersant: Kiev’s allies step up training of Ukrainian soldiers

About 100 Ukrainian servicemen will head to the US to be trained to work with Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. According to the Pentagon, the training will begin as early as next week. Since the beginning of 2023, Kiev’s allies have embarked on a course to boost military aid to Ukraine. In addition to the deliveries of new kinds of weapons, the number of Ukrainian troops trained by Western instructors will also increase. The Pentagon assured that at a testing ground in Germany alone, US specialists will train 500 people a month. Earlier, this figure was about 300 servicemen. Additionally, a training mission was launched by the EU in late 2022 which seeks to instruct 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Meanwhile, on a separate track, Ukrainian troops are being prepped in the UK. The West is confident that such steps will bring the end of the conflict closer while Moscow thinks that they are prolonging it.

Read also
Scholz’s stance on tanks for Kiev depends on coordination with Biden — Politico

Director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Ruslan Pukhov told Kommersant that the West is indeed wagering on prolonging the conflict, stressing, however, that the West is capable of supplying as many weapons to Ukraine along with prepping as many soldiers as it deems necessary. "If they want to, they can increase the number of Ukrainians being trained three and four fold. Depending on the situation on the battlefield, the West can crank it up or tone it down. Military actions are becoming protracted and it is necessary to understand that this is teeming with serious risks for Russia. Ukraine and Russia are an endless reservoir of human resources which can be drawn from for a long time." The expert explained that Russia is largely forced to deploy conscripts after accelerated training while the West helps Ukraine to keep its personnel at the necessary level. Additionally, he noted that Russia’s stockpile of weapons is wearing thin regardless of the effort made by the military-industrial complex, while the West can flood Ukraine with weapons. The analyst thinks that Russia should think about importing arms.

That said, from time to time, anonymous sources in Kiev report that Ukrainian troops are already being trained to use, for example, German Leopard tanks and even F-16 fighters. While there is no confirmation about the warplanes, the situation with the tanks seems to be different. On January 11, during his visit to Lvov, Polish President Andrzej Duda vowed to provide Ukraine with a company of Leopard tanks "within the framework of the international coalition." It is quite possible that in the future the deliveries will also involve Western aircraft. In any case, the January decision by the US, Germany and France to give to Ukraine Western personnel carriers and light tanks had previously also seemed impossible. Much like the delivery of the Patriot SAM systems to Kiev.

 

Kommersant: Turkey plays both sides

Ankara began supplying US-made cluster munitions to Ukraine, according to the Washington DC-based magazine, Foreign Policy, though Turkey has not confirmed this information. Moscow has stated that it is monitoring the situation but it is difficult to verify the accuracy of this and other similar reports. That said, Ankara continues to offer its services as a mediator both to Moscow and Kiev. One of the latest initiatives was the idea to set up humanitarian corridors to transport those wounded from the combat zone in Ukraine.

According to Associate Professor at Moscow State University's Institute of Asian and African Studies Pavel Shlykov, with regards to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Turkey continues to pursue its national interests and is absolutely open about this. Thus, on the one hand, it is actively fostering its relations with Russia and on the other, continues to support Ukraine. "Currently, we are observing how Turkey is breaking into second place after China among Russia’s trade partners (with the estimated - due to the absence of official statistics - turnover surpassing $70 bln.) And, without a doubt, with the growing turnover, all branches of Turkey’s economy will benefit from the bolstered relations with Russia," the expert explained.

As for Ukraine, he reiterated that since the mid-2010s, Turkey has been consistently adhering to the pro-Western position on the Ukrainian crisis which did not hinder its interaction with Moscow given their ties on both economic and political issues. The analyst pointed out that given Turkey’s unusual foreign policy with all global players, it increases its potential as an international player of a higher caliber than its resources permit and even manages to overcome the structural limitations of a membership in various international organizations.

 

Vedomosti: CSTO mulls new location for its drills after Armenia's refusal

The Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is planning to hold its military exercise in some other member state following Armenia’s refusal, Spokesman for the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich said on January 11. On January 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference that his country wouldn’t host the CSTO’s Unbreakable Brotherhood 2023 peacekeeping drills. In relation to this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "in any case, Armenia is our very close ally. We will continue dialogue, even on issues that are currently very complex."

Read also
CSTO secretariat has no notice from Yerevan about canceling drills in Armenia

Armenia’s statement on refusing to participate in the CSTO drills can be viewed as Yerevan’s attempt to influence its allies in this organization, says Senior Researcher at the IMEMO Center for Post-Soviet Studies Stanislav Pritchin. Technically, Armenia needs the exercise within the CSTO framework but it wants to push the organization toward intervening more actively in the Lachin Corridor crisis. The expert reiterates that the Armenian side voiced complaints to Russia, the CSTO and Russian peacekeepers who, in its opinion, cannot ensure the unblocking of the corridor. However, this issue is not in their purview since they are ensuring security and don’t have the right to physically unblock the corridor when activists are involved.

The situation around the CSTO drills indicates a serious deficit of mutual understanding between the allies, says Armenian political scientist Grant Mikaelyan. The initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh will only exacerbate the already complex relations within the CSTO. Pashinyan’s government is more inclined to the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeepers without replacing them or adding an international contingent, the analyst thinks. He added that all of this is part of a general process of reducing Russia’s presence in the post-Soviet zone caused by Moscow being preoccupied with Ukraine and the effective work of its rivals, mostly the US. Russia’s opponents are readily taking up the political vacuum left by it while the Kremlin is focused on the struggle with Kiev, the expert concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Trump, Biden go on 'total' warpath against one another

The Committee on Oversight and Reform of the US House of Representatives led by Republican James Comer launched an investigation against Joe Biden. He is suspected of the same actions that Donald Trump was accused of - the illegal retrieval of classified documents from the White House. The investigation begins just when Biden has to publicly confirm that he will run for the second term.

Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies Vladimir Vasilyev told the newspaper that these events indicate that the former and incumbent presidents are waging, in his expression, "a war of mutual extermination." It is not an accident that the scandal broke out after Trump’s significant victory. Slightly eking out a victory on the 15th try, which is unprecedented in the US, the House elected Kevin McCarthy as speaker. Trump wanted to see precisely this Republican in this office. "He got the opportunity to reciprocate in kind and used it. Now the Biden administration won’t be forgiven any misstep. Earlier, the standoff between Trump and the president was a one-way street. Yet the Biden administration clearly overestimated its capabilities. Now the war of extermination will only escalate," the analyst thinks.

In his opinion, this war may lead to a trade-off: Democrats and Republicans will consent to both Trump and Biden leaving. According to the expert, another consequence of this conflict may be a decreased interest by the ruling elites in foreign policy. With Americans fighting each other, there will simply be no time for it.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: G7 setting different price caps for Russian fuel

G7 countries are planning to introduce two price caps, separately for Russian heavy and light petroleum products. This measure should become effective simultaneously with the EU’s embargo on their import from Russia, on February 5. The decision to use two, or more, according to some media outlets, price caps can be explained by several reasons, both economic and purely technical.

Read also
Russia to explain use of decree on response to oil price cap soon

Light (kerosene jet fuel, gasoline, diesel fuel and their derivatives) and heavy (dark oil fuel) oil products are being sold at completely different prices, says head of the Energy Development Center Kirill Melnikov. For example, currently diesel fuel sells for about $850 per ton, while dark oil fuel costs $350 per ton. Thus, separate price restrictions are necessary, the expert thinks.

According to Associate Professor at the Russian Government’s Financial University Valery Andrianov, two price caps for the petroleum products is a way to create loopholes to develop a grey market for oil products by complicating its administration. We observed the same with oil when, after a complete embargo on the imports of Russian seaborne oil was introduced, Western countries also introduced a price ceiling. With petroleum products nobody is likely to sort out where this or that batch of gasoline or diesel fuel was produced and whether it was in Russia. The main thing is for fuel to be cheap, the expert noted.

According to Andrianov, if oil deliveries can be redirected to Asian markets the same cannot be fully achieved with petroleum products because China and India themselves are net exporters of gasoline, kerosene jet fuel and diesel fuel. Problems may emerge precisely with the export of the most high-margin Russian products such as gasoline and diesel fuel which may lead to the reduced oil refining in Russia. Certainly, some loopholes to partially preserve deliveries to Europe remain but they still won’t allow to accommodate 100% of former Russian exports to Europe which reached 1.2 mln barrels per day.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Will Russia’s frozen assets be seized and Armenia weighs in on peacekeepers
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 11th
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more