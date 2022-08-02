Press review: Biden seeks arms control talks and Russia skeptical on swap deal with US

The United States is ready to discuss new measures for strategic arms reduction with Russia if Moscow proves its interest in such negotiations, US President Joe Biden said at the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York.

His speech was supposed to present the US as a "torchbearer of global non-proliferation," Alexander Yermakov, a military expert with the Russian International Affairs Council, asserts. According to him, Biden’s address demonstrated that Washington is preoccupied with self-glorification and so far is not ready for actual steps on ensuring security. According to the expert, the Biden administration does not view Russia as its key rival - the main problem for the US is China with its growing nuclear arsenals. Therefore, Washington wants to freeze Beijing’s strategic armaments before they reach the US level, the expert concluded.

Even in the absence of immediate results, relaunching a dialogue on strategic stability will allow Russia and the US to synchronize watches, share concerns, or, possibly, seek ways to resolve certain differences, according to Dmitry Stefanovich, a research fellow at the International Security Center with the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations. According to him, the package of challenging issues is generally clear. It involves the continued process on strategic offensive arms and an attempt to reach agreements on non-strategic nuclear weapons. The US is more interested in the latter while Russia’s traditional stance is the necessity to withdraw American nuclear gravity bombs from Europe.

In order to resolve the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo, it is essential for the sides to sit down at the negotiating table with the EU’s mediation, a source in the European Commission told Izvestia. It stressed that Belgrade and Pristina should normalize their relations if they want to join the union. Moscow also thinks that those countries that recognized Kosovo and serve as the guarantors of stability in the region should caution their authorities from taking steps that can further escalate tensions. Another deterioration in the Balkans occurred after Pristina demanded that Serbs residing in the north of Kosovo reject documents and license plates they received in Serbia and switch to local documents. The process was supposed to be launched on August 1 yet amid escalation the decision was postponed for one month. Experts polled by Izvestia think that the risk of clashes between the sides still remains.

"[Kosovo] Albanians continue to show to the world, mainly, to Europe and the US, that the issue of granting independence to Kosovo has not been resolved. Serbs need to agree on this. Belgrade is not going for this, and Moscow supports it on this issue," Leading Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute for Slavic Studies Elena Guskova told the newspaper, adding that at the moment Pristina is trying to give as many rights as possible to Albanians as opposed to Serbs. The expert is confident that no military conflict will flare up between the two sides because NATO forces are present in the region while Kosovo practically has its own army already.

"It is possible to hope that during this month Serbia and Kosovo will hold some negotiations. Yet the problem is that Pristina has taken a rather aggressive stance which does not leave room for any talks. It was known in advance that this situation would unfold on August 1 so the conflict itself was predictable. The chances that it would be resolved by September are very slim," the Founder of the Balkanist project, political scientist Oleg Bondarenko said. In his opinion, the EU, as a mediator, does not have enough will and resources to influence Pristina. The implementation of the Brussels Agreement between Serbia and Kosovo is a good example - while Belgrade has almost fully implemented it, Pristina refuses to do so, the expert concluded.

The third highest-ranking US politician, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, kicked off her Asia-Pacific tour. On Monday, she visited Singapore and it is announced that she plans to travel to Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. However, the main intrigue of her journey is that Pelosi might pay a visit to Taiwan and this is becoming all the more probable. Pelosi’s official visit can seriously complicate US-China relations. Beijing does not even rule out the use of force in order to prevent this visit of such a high-ranking US official.