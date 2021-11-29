{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What we know about Omicron and EU vows retaliation against Lukashenko

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 29th
© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Kommersant: US, EU try to decide on strategy for Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a tour of Europe with the main goal of discussing the situation regarding European security, aggravated by the escalation around Ukraine and the migration crisis along the EU’s borders. According to The Wall Street Journal, at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga, the United States will offer its allies to choose one of two models of relations with Moscow: either an exacerbation that raises the threat of a military conflict, or a decrease in NATO's military activity in Europe. Some allies are demanding increased pressure on Moscow, but Washington would prefer to reduce the risk of confrontation with Russia, Kommersant writes.

Read also
US dangerously misguided in believing Russia won’t respond to NATO threat — ambassador

One of the scenarios that Kiev, as well as Poland, and the Baltic states are counting on, assumes a further escalation of the situation. This scenario would require strengthening the defense potential of Ukraine, increasing supplies of air defense systems to Kiev and other military assistance, as well as the introduction of new tough sanctions against Russia. The second one is a softer scenario that envisions a rollback in the alliance's military activity near Russia’s borders, which this year has reached an unprecedented scale, Kommersant writes. This scenario calls for limiting military exercises in Europe, suspending military aid to Ukraine, and returning to the Minsk agreements.

"The article in The Wall Street Journal should be seen as a hint to the most radical European allies that Washington’s plans do not include a ‘small victorious war’ in southeastern Ukraine, which after Afghanistan may turn into a European fiasco for the United States. This position is also determined by the state of the US economy. In November, the situation on the stock market deteriorated sharply: the Dow Jones index sank by almost 900 points," Chief Research Fellow at the Institute for the US and Canadian Studies Vladimir Vasiliev explained to Kommersant.

US experts also do not believe in the possibility of a radical increase in sanctions pressure on Moscow, Kommersant writes. Director of the New York Center for Foreign Policy Affairs Justin Russell told the newspaper it is unlikely that the US and its allies will be able to come up with any serious measures. European partners are too dependent on Russia, and the United States does not have the leverage to contain it either, he added.

 

Vedomosti: What do we know about the new Omicron coronavirus variant

First identified in South Africa, the new Omicron coronavirus variant has caused global concern. On November 26, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) discussed it at an emergency meeting. Omicron has not yet been officially identified in Russia, but its appearance could become a much more serious test for its people and the Russian economy than the Delta variant discovered at the end of June 2021, which is now prevalent in the country, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Omicron strain of novel coronavirus has not been registered in Russia at present — expert

Molecular biologist Irina Yakutenko told Vedomosti that Omicron’s potential resistance to the immunity of those who were vaccinated or have already had coronavirus is the main concern of scientists. Preliminary evidence also shows that it may be more contagious than other variants, she added.

Federation Council member Vladimir Krugly believes that the new variant could have already reached Russia, he told Vedomosti. The source could be Russians who returned from Egypt, he added.

The Russian headquarters for combating coronavirus have decided to restrict the entry of citizens from African states into Russia, as well as from Hong Kong starting from November 28. In the coming days, the headquarters will receive reports on the effectiveness of vaccines and other preventive measures against the new variant, a federal official told Vedomosti. Sources in aviation and travel companies told Vedomosti that they have not yet received news about suspending flights to any new countries.

According to Yakutenko, it is not yet clear whether a new round of vaccination will be required. Specialists from the Gamaleya Center will test the effectiveness of Sputnik V against the new variant as soon as they receive a sample.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU not abandoning plans to retaliate against Lukashenko for migrant crisis

The migrant crisis on the Belarus-EU border has subsided. European diplomats were able to guarantee that the arrival of potential illegal immigrants was stopped and evacuation flights have started. Meanwhile, Alexander Lukashenko is still trying to mobilize migrants who still remain in Belarus, which will keep the tension simmering for some time, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Last Friday, he visited a migrant camp and promised that he would support them to get into the EU.

Read also
Belarus reveals how many illegal migrants were detained and deported this year

Lukashenko’s intention to scare Europe is understandable, but hardly feasible, political scientist Valery Karbalevich told the newspaper. "The transit is virtually blocked, there are no new migrants. <…> Lukashenko still has, so to speak, this one trump card of 2,000 refugees at the border camp," he said.

The expert emphasized that the Belarusian leader himself was not responsible for scaling back the border tensions. "The migrant crisis is dying down because the European Union has begun to talk seriously with the governments and airlines of the Middle East countries that bring migrants to Belarus," he told the newspaper.

So far, Europe has withstood the migrant blackmail and has not sat down at the negotiating table with the Belarusian head of state. However, "Lukashenko won to some extent in this situation", Karbalevich believes, saying that the leader of Belarus has indeed taken revenge on his neighbors by creating a serious problem and also managed to change the agenda - "the world is not discussing repression in Belarus, but the migrant crisis at the border," the expert said.

Meanwhile, the EU has been threatening to introduce its fifth package of sanctions since mid-summer. According to Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, the restrictions will still be approved, and this may happen as soon as December 1.

 

Kommersant: Pandemic strikes Russian stock market

International investors began to massively shed their investments in the Russian stock market. Over the past week, they took out $210 mln, the maximum volume since April 2020, Kommersant writes. Interest in investing in stocks has declined worldwide amid a worsening epidemiological situation in Europe and the emergence of a new coronavirus variant. At the same time, rising geopolitical risks against the background of aggravated relations between Russia and the West had a major impact on the outflow of funds, the newspaper writes.

Read also
Russian economic recovery slows down — Accounts Chamber

The declining interest in Russian stocks is occurring against the backdrop of a general global decline in risk appetite. The past week was difficult for the stock markets, especially after the new Omicron coronavirus variant was added to the previously known inflationary fears, Managing Partner of Amber Lion Partners Ilya Sushkov told Kommersant. The risk-aversion of investors also affected oil prices, which put additional pressure on the Russian market.

According to Tatiana Simonova, who heads the investment consulting department of General Invest, global investors do not like geopolitical risks very much, and recently the Biden administration and its NATO partners started discussing possible restrictions on the purchase of Russian hydrocarbons.

Possible threats to herd immunity and fears of new restrictions are creating additional pressure on risky assets, which will hinder the flow of investment to Russia. If it turns out that the new strain is resistant to existing protection, the reaction of the markets could take a sharp negative turn, she added.

 

Vedomosti: Can Russia adopt mandatory QR codes before February 1?

Russian lawmakers might not pass laws on mandatory QR codes in public places and transport before the end of 2021, a source the State Duma Committee on Health Protection told Vedomosti. According to the proposed amendments, starting from February 1 to June 1, 2022, all adults will be required to present QR codes documenting either vaccination against COVID-19 or a past diagnosis, or a medical exemption certificate to visit most public places. A transition period until February 1 will be set. The exact list of places requiring QR codes will be determined by local governors.

Read also
WHO representative to Russia urges not to panic over omicron variant of coronavirus

The first reading of both bills is now scheduled for December 16. A source in the State Duma leadership told Vedomosti that the laws can be fully adopted after the New Year. "The first reading will pass, after that, the initiative will be distributed to other subjects of a legislative initiative to collect amendments, it will take a month, and after that, the second reading will take place - in January," the source said. The pause between the second and third readings will be less than a month, so the laws will most likely be adopted by February 1, the source added.

"These are high-profile laws, everyone understands that they are needed," the source emphasized, but it would take time to "convince people".

Secretary of the Civic Chamber Lidia Mikheeva said that the chamber proposes to soften some norms. For example, allow people to buy train or plane tickets without QR codes in emergencies and also include hospitals in the list of places that do not require QR codes.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Serbia strikes gas deal with Russia and Kuzbass tragedy to sting coal sector
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 26th
Read more
Visit of Greek PM to Russia to open a new chapter in bilateral relations — Ministry
According to Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, at this stage efforts of both countries are focused on energy, transport, tourism, investment and interregional cooperation
Read more
Press review: New German cabinet unlikely to hinder Nord Stream 2 and US to sabotage OPEC+
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 25th
Read more
Foreign Intelligence head debunks claims of Russian invasion of Ukraine as US propaganda
He underscored that Russia should remain calm and strengthen its defensive capabilities amid US’s desire to push Ukraine towards escalating the Donbass conflict anew
Read more
Hainan's consumption sector grew by 30.7% to $31.74 bln between January and October
Residents of the island spent more on eco-friendly cars with alternative energy sources by 130% in this period
Read more
China's Ministry of Commerce to support Hainan in streamlining financial services system
The Ministry will facilitate cross-border trade settlements
Read more
Sputnik V can be quickly adapted to fight new South African coronavirus strain, says RDIF
Kirill Dmitriev stressed the importance of cooperation in the development of vaccines, in particular the possibility of combining them
Read more
Russian Navy missile ship holds artillery practice as US warship enters Black Sea
The mariners also practiced naval training elements, mine countermeasures and the defense of a missile boat in an unsafe roadstead
Read more
WHO representative to Russia urges not to panic over omicron variant of coronavirus
Read more
Russia to launch mass production of world’s heaviest transport helicopter in 2022
There are a few flights remaining to wrap up the Mi-26T2V’s flight tests, CEO of the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky revealed
Read more
Twenty cutting-edge Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops by yearend
The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015
Read more
Moldova repaid debt to Gazprom for current gas supplies — Moldovagaz
The debt to the Russian gas holding totaled $74 mln
Read more
Germany asks US Congress not to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 — portal
According to the document, Berlin is "fully determined to successfully implement" the bilateral agreements
Read more
New B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant causes no severe diseases - health minister
Joe Phaahla mentioned that it was too early to say how the new COVID-19 variant would behave
Read more
Fragment of Falcon 9 rocket misses ISS by five kilometers, says Roscosmos
It is reported that there are no obstacles to hinder the ISS flight
Read more
About 100 Argentinian companies take part in cooperation with Hainan seminar
Participating companies are engaged in supplying beef, dairy and food products, auto parts, machinery and other goods
Read more
Biden to speak with Russia’s Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘in all probability’
Ukrainian President Zelenesky told on Friday that he had been warned about preparations for a government coup on December 1
Read more
Putin says hopes Sochi talks’ agreements on Karabakh will be observed
The Russian leader presented the Azerbaijani president and Armenian Prime Minister an olive branch - a symbol of peace and prosperity
Read more
Russia’s Prichal nodal module docks with orbital outpost
The new module docked in an automatic mode under the control of Flight Control Center specialists on the ground and cosmonauts onboard the ISS
Read more
Deployment of British troops in Germany doesn’t alleviate tension with Moscow — ambassador
Russian Ambassador also accused Britain of "stepping closer and closer" to Russia’s borders
Read more
Hainan International Beauty Conference to be held in Sanya in April 2022
Beuty industry experts and exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions will attend the conference
Read more
China's Hainan province intends to actively develop trade, medicine and education
Hainan aims to become an international hub for tourism and shopping, with the island consistently developing a network of duty-free shops to achieve this
Read more
Russian dies in Turkey after coming down with COVID-19 on vacation — consulate
He was admitted to intensive care after developing complications
Read more
Hainan medical tourism zone to set up intellectual property exchange
Once the new platform is established, transactions involving medical technology rights will be conducted primarily online
Read more
World Health Organization: PCR tests able to detect new SARS-CoV-2 variant ‘Omicron’
Several labs have indicated that for one widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected, said in a statement
Read more
Hainan health care exhibition presented more than 3,000 medical brands
Total exhibition area was 45 thousand square meters
Read more
Russia to feature Ka-52, Mi-35P attack helicopters at EDEX defense show in Egypt
The Russian Helicopters Group’s partnership with countries of the Middle East has already become traditional in the military-technical sphere, the company said in a statement
Read more
33,946 new COVID cases registered in Russia in 24 hours — statistics
In the past 24 hours, 36,494 people recovered from COVID in Russia
Read more
Sputnik may be slightly more effective against omicron variant — US expert
"Adenoviral vaccines in general trigger a broader immune response than mRNA vaccines. But the difference may be very small," the expert said
Read more
US rejects all Russian proposals to restore inter-parliamentary ties — ambassador
Antonov added that the United States suffers from "moral egoism" and egotism, exclusively supporting its own initiatives and overestimating its capabilities
Read more
US business asks Washington to approve Sputnik V vaccination certificates — report
Russian Health Ministry reminded the newspaper that this issue was discussed by Moscow and Washington in early October
Read more
CanSino unveiled the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in China’s Hainan
According to CanSino Biologics Deputy Sales Director Zhao Guojun, this type of vaccine causes the immune system to generate antibodies quicker than after getting the traditional shot
Read more
Cargo traffic through Hainan’s leading port increased by 39%
Yangpu received over 1 million standard containers
Read more
Serbia will never end its friendship with Russia — president
Serbia’s foreign policy envisages accession to the European Union in combination with preserving friendly relations with Moscow and Beijing and the development of relations with Washington
Read more
Zelensky blames Ukraine’s loss of Donbass on Poroshenko
The Ukranian president also blamed Ukraine’s acting prime minister in 2014, Alexander Turchinov, for the loss of Crimea
Read more
US dangerously misguided in believing Russia won’t respond to NATO threat — ambassador
Antonov pointed out that Washington is increasingly expanding the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine
Read more
Haikou cargo and passenger terminal infrastructure completed in Hainan
Construction workers have completed work on the cargo and passenger decks of the three-story terminal
Read more
Ilham Aliyev informs Lukashenko about trilateral meeting with Putin, Pashinyan — statement
Besides, Alexander Lukashenko and Ilham Aliyev discussed Azerbaijan’s relations with the CSTO
Read more
Soyuz launch from Kourou expected early on December 2
Earlier, the Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with the two satellites was rolled out to a launch pad of the Guiana Space Center (Kourou) in French Guiana
Read more
Russia begins serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for Navy - source
The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets
Read more
Russia expects AUKUS participants to ditch nuclear sub project — diplomat
Due to the AUKUS pact, Canberra severed its largest-ever defense contract with France worth over 50 billion euro for the delivery of submarines
Read more
Russia, China call for coexistence of countries with different ideologies - envoys
"Faced with an array of global challenges, countries urgently need to strengthen coordination and cooperation for common progress," the article says
Read more
No one wants conflict between Russia and NATO in Europe — Foreign Minister
He stressed that Hungary will always make "every effort to prevent any conflict between Russia and NATO
Read more
Allegations that Russia plans to attack anyone are groundless — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the anti-Russian hysteria fanned by US, British and Ukrainian mass media, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is inadmissible
Read more
Shipbuilders float out cutting-edge minesweeper for Russian Pacific Fleet
The next warship of this series is set to be floated out in April 2022
Read more
Ukraine interested in Russian gas transit — President
Ukraine does not plan to resume direct gas import from Russia, Vladimir Zelensky pointed out
Read more
Hainan University to establish education center with New Zealand university
Due to the pandemic, Chinese students enrolled at Waikato University cannot relocate to study in New Zealand
Read more
Lavrov lauds Russia-India-China format’s contribution to fostering multipolar world order
The top diplomat stressed that Russia, India, China are united by the repudiation of trade protectionism and politically motivated unilateral sanctions
Read more
Russia to restrict entry for foreigners from Hong Kong, some African countries from Nov 28
The crisic center restricted entry to Russia for foreign nationals living in South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and foreigners arriving from these territories after staying there for the previous ten days
Read more
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters to provide security for Northern Sea Route
It was reported on March 26 that for the first time in the Russian Navy’s history two MiG-31 fighters performed a flight over the North Pole with mid-air refueling
Read more
27 Russian diplomats, their families leave US on January 30 — Russian ambassador
"On June 30, a similar number will leave from here," he added.
Read more