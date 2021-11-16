{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin pursues aid to Donbass and Russian business sees losses from QR-codes

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 16th
© Maxim Kiselev/TASS

Izvestia: How EU sanctions will affect dialogue with Minsk regarding the migrant crisis

The European Union has decided to impose sanctions against individuals involved in organizing the immigrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border. Brussels has expanded the criteria for being placed on its blacklist. Now, the measures will affect individuals and legal entities who organize illegal crossing of the external borders of the EU or facilitate Alexander Lukashenko’s "regime". At the moment, it is not clear who will be blacklisted. Experts told Izvestia, the EU would use the penalties as a bargaining chip in talks with Minsk regarding the crisis.

Read also
Warsaw statements on Aeroflot’s involvement in migration crisis are not true — Lavrov

"These sanctions are, among other things, a political argument of the European Union: they show that if there is no progress, the EU will be ready to enact them," Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council and the Valdai Club Ivan Timofeev told the newspaper. "It is more beneficial for Brussels to enter negotiations with the threat of sanctions," he added.

"In my opinion, the actions of EU officials go beyond the boundaries of common sense. Their rationale and the consequences they seek are utterly inexplicable," Chairman of the Standing Commission for International Affairs of the Belarusian House of Representatives Andrei Savinykh told Izvestia.

Russia has also been accused of being complicit in Europe's migration dilemma on numerous occasions. There have even been requests recently to expel Russia and Belarus from a number of international organizations. Moscow is skeptical that this plan will be implemented. "This proposition is completely unjustified, and also extremely ludicrous. It is a clear propaganda move aimed at diverting attention away from Poland, and putting the spotlight on Belarus, as well as Russia," Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told Izvestia.

The EU is also asking Moscow to pressure Minsk. The Kremlin says that they are ready to join the settlement as a mediator, and note that Russia is already "partially" acting like one.

So far, Brussels and Minsk have yet to agree. The most likely option is for the immigrants to return home. Iraq has already said it was ready to contribute. The first special repatriation flight for its citizens is scheduled for November 18.

 

Izvestia: NATO aviation continues to monitor Russia’s Black Sea fleet

NATO reconnaissance operations did not end with the conclusion of joint NATO and Allied exercises in the Black Sea. The North Atlantic Alliance's planes shifted from monitoring Russian territory to observing the operations of the Russian fleet's warships. At the same time, experts told Izvestia that the unscheduled international exercises were small in scale and appeared to be more of a public relations campaign. Moscow did not respond to them.

Read also
NATO has no consensus on Ukraine's accession to alliance — Secretary General

Last week, at the height of the exercises, on some days, up to six visits by reconnaissance aircraft from foreign countries were recorded. In addition to the United States, aircraft from France and the UK also flew over the Black Sea. On the morning of November 15, two P-8 Poseidon surveillance and patrol planes and an air tanker were operating over the Black Sea simultaneously. They did not approach Russia’s borders this time. Instead, they observed the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in the Crimea region, military sources told Izvestia.

"The surprise NATO exercises that took place in the Black Sea turned out to be more of a PR move than a genuine military training event," military expert Dmitry Boltenkov told the newspaper. "This can be seen both in the duration and in the list of tasks. Of course, the real scenario as opposed to their officially announced one, remains unknown, but it is improbable that the US and its partners were able to work on something covertly, considering that they were being closely watched by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships. In fact, it provided an excellent opportunity for our sailors to train," he added.

However, the importance of such exercises should not be underestimated, the expert believes. Although there was no live fire, the ships worked on communication and interaction, necessary for any joint activities. And the basis of NATO's Black Sea strategy is precisely the coalition operations of the fleets of several states. Such multinational maneuvers are regularly carried out to prepare for such operations.

Russia did not begin to conduct unplanned retaliatory ship maneuvers in the Black Sea. According to President Vladimir Putin, this was done in order not to aggravate the situation in the region.

 

Kommersant: Azerbaijan, Armenia continue minor conflicts

With the arrival of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the major conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has broken down into minor conflicts. The parties continue to fire across the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeeping forces. Experts told Kommersant that the skirmishes will continue until a real peace treaty is signed and the parties tackle the question of border delimitation.

Read also
Azerbaijan rejects Yerevan’s claims Azeri troops trespassed into Armenian territory

A source in Russia’s state structures dealing with this region told Kommersant that there is a large tangle of issues. The Russian official stated that Moscow is ready to assist the parties in resolving these issues. However, the process is not simple. So far, only consultations on the question of delimitation have taken place, with no announcement of the formation of a relevant commission. This, Kommersant says, can be accomplished through a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. The meeting's date has yet to be determined.

According to Kommersant, if the delimitation process can be initiated, the parties will almost certainly face territorial exchanges, and the public in both Azerbaijan and Armenia should be prepared for this. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, previously stated that Baku supports the earliest possible delimitation and delineation of the country's border with its neighbor.

Yerevan has not responded yet. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has struggled to maintain power since the country's defeat in the 2020 war. If it is discovered that Yerevan has yielded or is preparing to concede something to Baku, the Armenian prime minister will face new challenges.

Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan recalled that all major wars ended in treaties. "Is the war over? Not really. How will it continue? Well, there are some versions… there was… the ‘Versailles Treaty’, Yalta and Potsdam. We live in ‘the Congress of Vienna’, the defining moment of what the region will be like."

 

Vedomosti: Putin trying to help Donbass with vaccines and access to Russian state procurement

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree under which goods from the unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics are allowed to participate in public procurement on an equal basis with Russian goods, Vedomosti writes. This procedure will remain in effect until the Minsk agreements are fulfilled. In addition, Putin also signed a decree on humanitarian support for the population of the unrecognized republics.

Read also
Russian envoy accuses Ukraine of misleading world community in OSCE

A source close to the leadership of the Donetsk People's Republic told Vedomosti the virtually complete absence of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 has been noticed in the unrecognized republics for several months, and the local incidence rate is as high as in the surrounding regions of Russia and Ukraine.

There has been a shortage of vaccines against coronavirus for many months in the republics, there are also difficulties with medical support and doctors, former Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, State Duma Deputy Alexander Boroday told Vedomosti. At the same time, he added, allowing local businesses to participate in Russian state purchases is a critical move that will boost the economies of the republics.

Organizations registered everywhere, with the exception of offshores such as Panama, can compete for government contracts, managing partner at Enterprise Legal Solutions Yuri Fedyukin told Vedomosti. However, he emphasized that the situation is more problematic in Ukraine, which the territories of the unrecognized republics are legally part of, due to US sanctions on the republics and the danger of secondary penalties against enterprises who interact with them. Customers, Fedyukin noted, create sanctions risks for themselves by entering into contracts with enterprises based in Donetsk or Lugansk. To reduce these risks, it will be necessary to somehow restrict the information on tender participants, although this violates antimonopoly law standards.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian enterprises foresee losses from new COVID passports

The Russian government's intentions to adopt QR codes as a second passport pose difficult questions: are people prepared to suffer inconvenience in order to control the pandemic, and would QR codes help save lives? However, it is clearly obvious that the so-called QR passports would restrict economic activity across the country, as well as lower demand in transportation and the whole service sector, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Combination of Sputnik V, flu shot may boost effectiveness, health minister says

The government stated that the choice to employ QR codes in specific industries would be determined by regional authorities. At the same time, they pledge to keep the doors of pharmacies and stores selling necessities open.

Russia's airline and train industries, as well as catering and other service sectors, are prepared to evaluate the costs of the mandated QR codes. Some analysts predict that the population's demand will decline by at least half in the first few months of the new control system's operation. The total damage might be in the hundreds of billions of rubles.

Air carriers warn of reduced traffic after codes are introduced. S7 Airlines, for example, anticipates a 50% reduction in traffic. Other service segments are projected to have revenue declines and potentially large-scale bankruptcies. Chairman of the Association of Cinema Owners Oleg Berezin said the use of QR codes might result in the closure of cinemas all across the country. According to restaurateurs, client traffic dropped by more than 80% last year and now a 60% drop can be expected.

CEO of InfoLine analytical agency Ivan Fedyakov cautioned that any restrictions on consumer behavior would have a detrimental impact - first on traffic, then on sales.

Chief analyst at TeleTrade Petr Pushkarev is skeptical that the measures would compel people to get vaccinated. He does not expect that anti-vaxxers will travel to restaurants and shopping centers to get vaccinated.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Failures and triumphs at COP26 and Moscow blamed for Belarus-Poland crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 15th
Read more
Expert: Hainan to achieve breakthrough in economic partnership with ASEAN by 2025
In the process of increasing cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, the province will form an important regional center, according to Chi Fulin, director of the China Institute of Reform and Development
Read more
US doesn’t want to hear Russia on subject of Ukraine, Black Sea region — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the policy of Western countries, responsible for Kiev’s actions, becomes even more reckless and provocative
Read more
Russia's Aurus business jet will cost $40-50 mln — Rostec
Head of Rostec corporation Sergey Chemezov added that both private and corporate clients show interest in the new aircraft
Read more
Serbia ready to implement pipeline projects with Gazprom - President
Serbia is the only European country that has never introduced any sanctions or measures against Russia, Aleksandar Vucic stressed
Read more
Production of several Checkmate prototypes launched in Komsomolsk - UAC
The United Aircraft Corporation presented a new light tactical fighter jet named Checkmate at the MAKS 2021 airshow
Read more
Hainan's online recruitment platform receives 40,000 resumes in four days
The first published batch of vacancies includes 36,000 job titles
Read more
Russian defense chief points to deteriorating military-political situation in Europe
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that the Russian initiatives aimed at raising predictability and reducing risks remained in force
Read more
Media: China’s Sanya to create an international corn selection center
The project is overseen by China Agricultural University, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper
Read more
Russia’s Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ gunship demonstrates combat capabilities at Dubai airshow
The pilots showed the dynamic capabilities of the Mi-28NE, the helicopter’s steadiness in the air and its easy control and operation at a maximum speed of 250 km/h
Read more
Putin signs decree on humanitarian support for people in Donetsk and Lugansk republics
The document emphasizes that the Russian president took this decision "guided by the generally recognized principles and norms of international humanitarian law"
Read more
Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia 30% above contract — Gazprom
The company supplied 4.1 bln cubic meters of gas to China in 2020
Read more
Supplies of Checkmate fighter jet may begin ahead of schedule
Supplies of Russia’s advanced Checkmate fighter jet may begin in 2025
Read more
Russia once halted strategic aircraft's flights, US failed to respond in kind - Putin
Russian President earlier pointed out that the US and its NATO allies were conducting unexpected drills in the Black Sea
Read more
Hainan's Haikou registers 176,900 new market participants in first three quarters of 2021
It’s a 126% increase compared to the same period in 2020
Read more
Media: Haikou city opens Hainan's first pharmaceutical equipment service base
The facility was established by the provincial pharmaceutical control authority in cooperation with the Haikou National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone Committee
Read more
Russian tech firm unveils unmanned version of cutting-edge Checkmate fighter
The Dubai Airshow 2021 is running in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18
Read more
Hainan allows foreigners to obtain recreational boats crew licenses
Chinese authorities plan to turn Hainan into a yacht tourism center and international cruise ship trade base
Read more
Hackers compromised FBI email system — Bloomberg
According to preliminary data, the case in point is an external account used to receive and transmit unclassified information
Read more
Russia to launch serial production before accepting orders for Checkmate jets - official
Russia expected "quite a high demand for the aircraft"
Read more
Russia in consultations with seven partners on possible S-400 supplies
Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya creates economic research institute
It will solve issues in the financial services industry, international trade and maritime economy
Read more
Expert: Hainan aims to close all customs offices by 2025
To achieve this goal, the province's competent agencies should pay close attention to both key and secondary growth factors, said Chi Fulin, director of the China Institute of Reform and Development
Read more
Migration crises were created by Western countries themselves — Putin
Russian President said that Russia has nothing to do with the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU
Read more
Gorbachev: claims that nuclear weapons guarantee peace are a delusion
Mikhail Gorbachev expressed the hope for "real results" of the Geneva talks, where the Russian and US presidents discussed nuclear affairs
Read more
Russia begins deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to India ahead of schedule
The first regiment set will be delivered to India by the end of the year, Head of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev revealed
Read more
Rostec, Russian Defense Ministry start discussing Checkmate contract — Chemezov
The Checkmate light tactical jet was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 air show
Read more
Russia ready to help resolve migration crisis on Belarusian border with EU — Putin
Western countries seek to avoid responsibility for a migration crisis on the border between Belarus and the European Union, Russian President said
Read more
Satellite communication system for drones developed in Russia
The satellite communication system developed for the Orion-E drone can be installed in drones of other producers, CEO of the Russian drone developer Kronshtadt Sergei Bogatikov stressed
Read more
UAE, Russia discussing upgrade of air defense system - official
The upgrade will make it possible to significantly improve system capabilities, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev noted
Read more
Putin updates restrictions to goods moving between Russia and Donetsk or Lugansk
The head of state also instructed the government within the term of one month to take measures softening access for goods from Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to Russian markets
Read more
S-550 system to have extended range, will be able to intercept any targets, Rostec vows
Earlier, it was reported that Russia’s armed forces will get the first delivery of the S-550 strategic missile defense system prior to 2025
Read more
Russian agencies, EMA cooperate for Sputnik V vaccine approval — Lavrov
France is among those in the European Union who are waiting for the decision of the World Health Organization, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia’s Checkmate fighter jet to have modified AL-41F1 engine
The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023
Read more
Putin finds it inappropriate to conduct maneuvers in Black Sea in response to NATO drills
Russian President also said that NATO exercises is a serious challenge for the country
Read more
Media: Hainan introduces regulations to improve business environment
According to the PRC authorities, the regulations will improve the rule of law and government services for businesses in Hainan's business environment
Read more
Blinken: Russia’s alleged anti-satellite missile test imperils space exploration
US Secretary of State also said that The United States will work with their allies and partners as they seek to respond to "this irresponsible act"
Read more
NATO has no consensus on Ukraine's accession to alliance — Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg noted that the North Atlantic Alliance has strengthened relations with Ukraine
Read more
British PM points to Europe’s growing dependency on Russian hydrocarbons
Boris Johnson said, however, that Russia is a great country and called against all attempts of isolating it
Read more
Naval operations of US warships, NATO spy planes moved to northwestern Black Sea
The Russian Defense Ministry continues to monitor the United States’ military activity
Read more
Xi Jinping: Chinese authorities step up efforts to bolster Hainan openness
According to the Chinese leader, the government intends to take an active part in the creation of a new mechanism for cross-border trade in services
Read more
Hainan's duty free sales grew by 121% in January-September
More than 5.1 million customers visited duty free stores on the island
Read more
Vucic says he plans to focus on gas price, increased supplies at talks with Putin
Serbian President hopes that Russian President will have a better understanding of Serbia’s position on the gas price and the amounts of supply
Read more
Russia defeated by Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier to continue in playoffs
Russia’s defender Fyodor Kudryashov scored an own goal in the 81st minute
Read more
Space junk endangering ISS moved away from its orbit — Roscosmos
The station is in the green zone, the state corporation informed
Read more
Russia is not party to conflict in Donbass and will never agree to the opposite - Putin
Russian President said that Normandy Four as only mechanism to settle Donbass crisis
Read more
Hainan expands media network to hire foreign professionals
Haikou city organized a large-scale presentation, showcasing ample job opportunities and the potential of the ever-expanding local employment market
Read more
Expert: Hainan can maintain growth rates above 10% in the next five years
Over the past three quarters, the province has shown high dynamics, with a noticeable increase in foreign trade, said the director of the China Institute of Reform and Development Chi Fulin
Read more
Space debris misses ISS, may re-approach in about one-and-a-half hours
The ISS crew is required to take refuge at a spaceship if the ISS nears a potentially dangerous object
Read more
More than 300 Hainan companies take part in import exhibition in Shanghai
A total of almost 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions are participating in the event
Read more
WHO may certify Sputnik V in near future, Russian Health Minister says
On October 1, Mikhail Murashko stated that all obstacles preventing Sputnik V’s certification by the WHO had been removed
Read more