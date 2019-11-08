{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: New START’s fate still vague and Moscow wary of Paris climate deal pitfalls

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 8
© TASS

Kommersant: Russia, US seek to find common ground on extending New START

Read also
Russian diplomat cautions not enough time left to draw up replacement for New START

Moscow and Washington still disagree on arms control issues. On Thursday, in Geneva, participants of the Russian-US commission on fulfilling New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) discussed the accrued differences on the implementation of the nuclear arms reduction treaty. Russia’s Foreign Ministry hoped that at the meeting the US would finally show a constructive stance, Kommersant writes.

However, the fate of the accord, which is due to expire in February 2021, is still vague. Meanwhile, the two countries’ experts, unlike politicians and diplomats, share the view that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, must show political will in order to save the key arms reduction treaty.

According to former chief of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces headquarters (in 1994-1996) retired Col. Gen. Viktor Esin, both Russia and the United States will benefit from extending the treaty. This is vital for Moscow since Russia’s strategic nuclear forces cannot provide an adequate response to the significantly growing potential of the US strategic offensive forces, which would be inevitable if the treaty collapsed. The expert believes that Washington is able to increase the number of warheads on deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles from 400 to 800 and from 900 to 1,920 on submarines within a short period of time.

As for Washington, a decision to preserve the treaty would enable it to comprehend Russia’s steps in the sphere of strategic nuclear weapons. According to Esin, this is especially vital given the fact that starting from 2021 Russia will launch the serial mass production and deployment of the Avangard and Sarmat ICBMs, new Borei-A class submarines and Tu-160M2 heavy strategic bombers. "These strategic nuclear armaments are covered by New START and therefore are subject to control by American inspectors if it is preserved," the expert noted.

The participants of the Geneva conference pointed out that New START’s extension does not demand any accord by the legislative branch and only a political decision of the Russian and US leaders was needed.

 

Izvestia: US wants to keep Damascus, Moscow out of Syrian oil fields

Read also
US actions 'to pump oil out of Syria' to the tune of $30 mln per month illegal — diplomat

US President Donald Trump has endorsed a decision on extending a mission to ensure the security of oil fields in eastern Syria. Under the plan, the US will protect large Kurdish-controlled areas in the Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor governorates. If earlier Washington justified its presence in the oil fields by an imminent threat of an attack by the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) now the array of "threats" has expanded, Izvestia writes. Pentagon Chief Mark Esper explained that Washington would repel any attempt to take Syria’s oil fields away from US-backed Syrian militia, even by Moscow and Damascus.

The question is whether Washington could deliver strikes on these two countries’ militaries, Izvestia writes, noting that an armed confrontation with Moscow would lead to a nuclear war. Meanwhile, the US won’t limit itself to just protecting oil fields. It’s clear now that the United States is trying to restore control over some areas to the east of the Euphrates, recouping whatever it can. Apparently, the US chose this step in order to prevent a void, which could inevitably emerge if the Americans continued scaling back their presence in Syria. And Russia would be a key rival for the US here, the paper says.

The influence of Moscow and Damascus has been seriously growing in the areas to the east of the Euphrates, where the US, Turkey and the Kurds used to call the shots. Obviously, this served as a reason for the US military’s return to Syria. Until recently, there was some hope that Moscow, Ankara and some other players would be able to create conditions for stabilizing the situation on the ground, reconcile the Kurds with Damascus, and promote a peaceful settlement, now they will have to deal with the US. Washington clearly says that it needs Syrian oil. In response, Russia has branded Washington’s seizure of the oil fields as "banditry" that helps US and private companies earn some $30 mln per month.

There are no clear recipes on how to counter the latest negative trends, but it is evident that the Kurds’ reconciliation with the Assad regime would be a major breakthrough, which could deal a serious blow to US positions in Syria, Izvestia writes.

 

Media: India set to continue buying Russian weapons despite US sanctions

Read also
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has wrapped up his visit to Moscow, holding a series of meetings on November 5-6 with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who is in charge of defense and industrial development. The Indian defense chief said New Delhi was determined to continue cultivating military and technical cooperation with Russia and enhance ties between the two countries’ defense enterprises.

A source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry told Vedomosti that the visit by India’s top defense official was crucial for Moscow in terms of confirming New Delhi’s unchanged course towards military and technical cooperation with Russia. The Indian delegation signaled that New Delhi planned to foster cooperation with Russia despite Washington’s threat to slap sanctions on Indian officials and local defense enterprises. Now, there are no serious concerns that India could change its position under US pressure given the fact that New Delhi has made an advance payment to the tune of $900 mln for the first batch of Russia’s S-400 missile system, the paper says. The deal’s implementation is expected to start in 2020.

Popular Indian business daily Economic Times reported that New Delhi and Moscow had signed a $3-bln contract on leasing Russia’s Akula-class nuclear-powered submarine to the Indian Navy. The sides have not officially refuted the report and it’s clear that this publication came in the run-up to the Moscow meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military and technical cooperation on Wednesday, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Meanwhile, Russian Navy veteran Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Shvedkov warns that the deal could trigger negative consequences, explaining that this could fuel an arms race involving third countries. Besides, India has serious military and geopolitical issues with Pakistan and China. "If the Indian Navy gets Russia’s Project 941 Akula submarine, they will be able to use sea-based ballistic missiles with the range of 4,000-8,000 km. These missiles have already been tested in India. This does not contribute to strengthening global military security," the expert stressed.

 

Izvestia: Russian ministry warns Paris climate deal’s pitfalls may harm public

Read also
Kremlin warns Paris climate deal will be in limbo if 'key participants' pull out

Russia could face serious social and economic risks due to ratifying the Paris Agreement on climate change. This could bring down the living standards of Russian citizens, the Ministry of Natural Resources said in its recommendations obtained by Izvestia. The government agency suggested a range of measures that would protect Russia’s interests and enable it to fulfill its commitments. Besides, the ministry notes that there is the need to wait until a strategy for low-carbon development and a law on state regulations for greenhouse gas emissions will be introduced. The ministry noted that when fulfilling the Paris climate deal, Russia should not apply models that would increase unfounded financial burdens on basic economic sectors, resulting in greater industrial spending and a deterioration of people’s everyday lives.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov expects that the government will introduce a law on regulating greenhouse emissions. This would become the next step towards fulfilling the Paris climate deal, he said, describing it as Russia’s political move.

Experts have different views on Russia’s implementation of the climate deal. Director of the All-Russian Nature Institute Andrei Peshkov believes this was a forced measure. "This financial pyramid has been imposed on 197 states, while the United States, the biggest polluter, has now withdrawn from it. This is an environmental weapon, which is aimed at preserving industrially developed countries’ domination," the expert told Izvestia. According to him, Russia could have faced large-scale economic sanctions if it had refused to join this deal.

However, Roman Pukalov, director of environmental programs at Green Patrol, does not see any disadvantages in the treaty. According to him, Russia is the planet’s major oxygen donor and the Paris deal would encourage its industrial modernization.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian candies satiate world’s sweet tooth

Read also
Five years of food embargo: Results and growth paths for Russia's agriculture

Sweets are ranked fourth among Russia’s major export items, after grain, fish and fat-and-oil goods. The geography of Russian confectionery exports covers more than 100 countries, the Ministry of Agriculture said. In 2018, Russia sold its candies abroad ringing up $1.2 bln in revenues, Executive Director of the Association of Confectionery Manufacturers Vyacheslav Lashmankin told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Since early 2019, these exports have grown more than 14% to $930 mln, Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said. Three major exported goods are chocolate, pastries and sugar products (caramel, marshmallows and marmalade). Russia sells nearly a half of these confectionery goods to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, Lashmankin noted.

By 2024, the Asian market is expected to account for an enormous increase in exports, the ministry said, adding that the supply of Russia’s sweets there could double. China is a major buyer of Russia’s candies, yet it takes a back seat to Kazakhstan in terms of volume, but outperforms it as far as the growth rate is concerned. While citizens of southern China prefer Russia’s renowned gingerbread, the country’s north loves the legendary Alyonka chocolate bar, caramel and marshmallows. In general, some 30% of all chocolate products manufactured in Russia are sold to foreign markets.

Russian confectionery manufacturers also see the Persian Gulf states as a potential export market. Manufacturers are also setting their sights on Africa. Supplies there have just begun, amounting to $8 mln. Russia also exports sweets to Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Russia, US go back to business and Moscow warns of IS rise in Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 7
Read more
Iran begins injecting gas into nuclear centrifuges at Fordow
The process to inject gas began in the presence of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency
Read more
French president says NATO is brain-dead — magazine
The French president earlier claimed that Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s north pointed to a blatant mistake that the West, and NATO in particular, had made in the region
Read more
20 gunmen attack outpost on Tajikistan-Uzbekistan border
One soldier of the Border Forces and another staff member of Tajikistan’s Interior Ministry were killed
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet task force wraps up visit to Brunei
Brunei’s sailors visited Russia's Varyag missile cruiser
Read more
Estonia’s bans for Russian ships and planes seen as unfriendly demarches, diplomat says
In early October, Estonia barred a Russian plane carrying a deputy prime minister from crossing its territory, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Serbia gives up purchase of S-400 systems over threat of US sanctions
Earlier, it was reported that Serbian authorities were considering buying S-400 surface-to-air missile systems on long-term credit
Read more
Russia to deliver Pantsir-S missile systems to Serbia in next few months
Rosoboronexport's head Alexander Mikheyev said that "everything goes according to plan, there are no delays"
Read more
Kissinger thinks that US-Russian relations need to be improved — Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Thursday
Read more
Russia, India to maintain defense cooperation despite US pressure — minister
Besides, work is underway to negotiate a program of Russian-Indian military technical cooperation until 2030
Read more
US tries to press for splitting Orthodox world, says Lavrov
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey may purchase Russian warplanes
It may happen if the United States cancels the delivery of the F-35 aircraft, the Turkish president said
Read more
Moscow’s invitation for Trump to attend Victory Day events aroused US interest — diplomat
According to Sergei Ryabkov, Moscow had no details on the US leader’s particular plans
Read more
Syrian air force delivers strike at terrorists’ stronghold in northeastern Latakia
According to Al-Masdar, the strike was targeted at the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkistan Islamic Party
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s nuclear-powered subs hold underwater duel in drills
At the first stage of the drills, the submarines made notional electronic launches while at the second stage they fired dummy torpedoes
Read more
Former top Russian official arrested in Spain on money laundering charges, say police
His wife and son were also apprehended
Read more
Turkey requests phone call with Putin — Kremlin
Erdogan told reporters at a news conference in Ankara that he planned to discuss the situation in Syria with the Russian leader
Read more
US seeks to recoup Syria campaign’s costs by creating military bases — Russian senator
There have been reports that the US has launched the construction of two military bases in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, the senator said
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey detains al-Baghdadi’s wife, sister and brother-in-law
They were captured on the Syrian territory, according to the Turkish leader
Read more
Russian paratroopers’ self-propelled artillery gun to undergo dynamic drop tests
The Lotos is a follow-up and a replacement of the Zauralets project, which was aimed at developing a new self-propelled artillery gun for the Airborne Force to boost the paratroopers’ firepower and maneuverable capabilities
Read more
Press review: NATO provoking Russia with border exercise and Naftogaz launches new lawsuit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 6
Read more
Rosatom launches large-scale project to create quantum computer
Head of the project office noted that quantum computing will develop in 4 basic directions at once - computers will be created both based on superconducting qubits, cold atoms, ions, and photon chips
Read more
Press review: Russia, US go back to business and Moscow warns of IS rise in Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 7
Read more
Russian diplomat points to Russophobia as sign of NATO’s "brain death"
In this regard, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that NATO and the European Union were facing "an identity crisis, an existential crisis, a future vision and a strategy crisis"
Read more
Press review: NASA begs Roscosmos for seats on Soyuz and what’s fueling Kurdish separatism
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1
Read more
Corvette Gremyashchiy to carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, says Putin
According to experts, it is impossible to intercept this missile with the existing missile interceptor means
Read more
UN First Committee almost unanimously supports Russian-backed arms control resolution
A total of 174 delegations, including the United States, voted in favor of the document
Read more
US official admits Syrian constitutional committee launch impossible without Russia
The official said that Washington maintains "very close contacts" with Russia on Syria in the military and political domain
Read more
Kiev decries New York Times for indicating Crimea as Russian territory
The map was published in an article devoted to the plans of Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, who intends to build a ski resort in Svidovets, in the Carpathian Mountains in southwestern Ukraine
Read more
Claim of Naftogaz against Gazprom to be slashed to $2 bln if transit remains in place
According to Naftogaz CEO, the company demands a revision of the gas transit tariff, as well as payment of various types of compensations by Russia's gas giant
Read more
Putin sacks 11 generals of Interior, Emergencies Ministries, Investigative Committee
The president dismissed six generals of the Emergencies Ministry, four - of the Interior Ministry and one general of the Investigative Committee
Read more
Russian, Belarusian PMs to discuss integration roadmaps in Moscow on November 19
Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas said earlier that draft roadmaps on closer integration between the two countries would be submitted to the presidents by December 1
Read more
Russian military police conduct two patrol missions in northern Syria
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that one of those patrol missions was carried out jointly with Turkish border guards
Read more
Senior diplomat rejects NYT report on ‘Russian fighters’ in Libya
There are no grounds for such claims and speculation, Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
Russian MP slams US State Dept. statement on Iran’s nuclear program as irresponsible
According to the lawmaker, Tehran’s actions clearly demonstrate that the policy of maximum pressure advanced by the US is not working
Read more
Russia-Belarus integration causes concern among Western states — newspaper
In December 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko decided to establish an intergovernmental working group to develop integration
Read more
Russian missile corvettes to get new superstructure made of composite materials — source
The Project 20386 corvettes carry Kalibr cruise missiles
Read more
Putin says Russia will not threaten other states with its advanced weapons
Russia plans to continue expanding our defense potential, according to Putin
Read more
Forensic examination confirms remains of General Gudin were unearthed in Smolensk
The remains may be reburied at Hotel des Invalides or near Elysee Palace
Read more
Russian language faces onslaught by nationalists, primeval Russophobes
The president cautioned against calling the Russian language "a weapon"
Read more
Bridge connecting Sakhalin to mainland Russia to be built by 2035, says governor
Governor of Russia’s Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko also said that a bridge between Sakhalin Island and Japan’s Hokkaido is planned to be constructed in the future
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky shocked by defense industry’s low productivity
The president recalled that around 10% of the national defense factories and plants are located in Kharkov and outlined key problems their workers are facing
Read more
Russia’s top brass to order upgrade of three missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet
The upgrade will take five years, the defense official said
Read more
Russian lawmakers investigating foreign interference meet with Deutsche Welle head
On Wednesday, November 7, a meeting was reported between representatives of the German media outlet and the Russian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Russian engineer sends Elon Musk design for crypto protection of Tesla
The system developed by the Krasnodar engineers is faster, more compact and secure, says engineer
Read more
Attack on Tajik border outpost carried out by IS militants, intelligence agency said
The militants came from Afghanistan, according to Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security
Read more
Power of Siberia gas pipeline will be put into operation on December 2 — source
Initially, the launch of the pipeline was set for December 20
Read more
Serbia will not purchase S-400 missile defense systems — president
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier attended the "Slavic Shield 2019" joint Russian-Serbian military drills and inspected the S-400  missile defense systems
Read more
New developments around Iranian nuclear program 'predictable' — Russian envoy
Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that "Tehran adheres to its decision to introduce certain measures every two months"
Read more
Russia has no plans to cooperate with US on Syrian oil, diplomat says
US President Donald Trump earlier endorsed a plan stipulating that at least 800 US troops would remain in Syria in order to ensure control over oil deposits
Read more
Russian helicopters fly in first patrol in northeastern Syria
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that "Russia continues its efforts toward implementing provisions of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding"
Read more