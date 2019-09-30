{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia's back to PACE and coal suffers losses

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, September 30
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Afghan presidential election held amid blasts

The preliminary outcome of the Afghan presidential election will be announced on October 19, while the final results are expected on November 7. However, one fact is already clear: no matter who is elected president, the country will remain plagued by war, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The September 28 vote marked this year’s third attempt to hold a presidential election in Afghanistan. Initially scheduled for April 20, the election was first postponed to July 20. The main reason why the authorities had to postpone the vote twice still remains. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) kept threatening to use violence to disrupt the election. On election day, at least 32 people were killed in attacks on polling stations.

Read also
More than 20 people die in blast at Afghan president's election rally

According to Arkady Dubnov, an expert on Central Asia, an unexpected break in the Doha peace talks between the Taliban and the US prompted incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to run for re-election. Participants in the talks claimed that a peace agreement would soon be signed but the negotiations were suspended on September 8 at the initiative of US President Donald Trump.

"If the talks hadn’t been suspended, a peace agreement would have been reached and the election would have become meaningless, at least for the incumbent Afghan president. However, he still has little chance of remaining at the helm of the country, even if he wins the vote," Dubnov said. He pointed out that if an agreement with the Taliban was signed, the country would see a change of government.

The expert believes that the election won’t help end the bloodshed in the country. "It can hardly be considered as a step towards peace. It is more like an intermediate stop on the road leading to real peace that may be achieved if the United States - and then the Kabul authorities - have successful talks with the Taliban," Dubnov emphasized.

 

Izvestia: Russia counts on cooperation with the Council of Europe

Russia expects to have constructive dialogue with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). At the same time, members of the Russian delegation told Izvestia Moscow did not rule out that some foreign lawmakers might make provocative statements about the legitimacy of Russia’s participation in the Assembly.

The PACE autumn session will take place from September 30 to October 4. Russia’s delegation will hold a full-fledged series of meetings on the PACE platform for the first time after a three-year break. Moscow was stripped of the right to vote in the Assembly following the 2014 events in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The situation was resolved in June 2019, when PACE passed a resolution making it possible for Russian legislators to return to the Assembly. Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the delegation, told the newspaper that Moscow was set "for constructive work and open dialogue with everyone who is open for it."

Read also
Council of Europe confirms debt payment by Russia

According to Russia's Permanent Envoy to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky, Chairperson of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights Frank Schwabe’s recent visit to Russia is one of the signs indicating Moscow’s readiness for cooperation. During the visit, Schwabe held meetings with the Russian Foreign Ministry, the State Duma and the Office of the Human Rights Ombudsperson, and was also received by Chechnya’s authorities.

Moscow is ready to work in the interests of a common European space stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok, Head of the State Duma Committee on Finances Anatoly Aksakov told the paper. He is also part of the Russian delegation.

However, the Russian delegation members don’t rule out that their foreign colleagues, particularly those from the Baltic states, the UK and Poland, may put forward provocative statements against Moscow.

"We hope that common sense will prevail and there will be fewer outbursts of Russia-hate. Besides, Ukraine’s delegation won’t take part in the session," State Duma Deputy Speaker Igor Lebedev pointed out. "Following the Rada election, the delegation went through a turnover, so we hope it will include no notorious persons who used to make provocative statements," he said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey may face another coup

In the past year, almost a million members have left Turkey’s Justice and Development Party led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The reasons behind the exodus include an economic crisis and a controversial military campaign in Syria, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

According to media reports, many of those who left Erdogan’s party, have joined former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, both of whom announced the establishment of their political parties.

"A political figure such as Davutoglu, who enjoyed much influence in the past, has significant support among conservative and religious circles that usually vote for the Justice and Development Party," said Turkish political scientist Kerim Has. "However, Babacan, who used to tackle economic development issues, poses a greater threat. A thing to remember is that he may rely both on his conservative supporters and on other forces as well, including the Kemalists and the Kurds, which provides him with more opportunities," the expert added.

There is another important aspect to the establishment of two new parties. "If we take into consideration the fact that apart from common people, some lawmakers will also side with Davutoglu and Babacan, it will create serious difficulties for the current authorities… The pressure on the system will grow, which may result in a snap election," Has explained.

"In order to remain in power, Erdogan will need more foreign policy adventurism to encourage the Turkish people’s nationalist and religious sentiment," the analyst noted. It means more military operations in Syria may take place, as well as another potential coup attempt.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia calls for restoring military communications in the Arctic

In a run-up to a Senior Arctic Officials meeting, First Deputy Secretary General of Russia’s Security Council Yuri Averyanov has spoken with Rossiyskaya Gazeta about Russia-US contacts on Arctic issues and Moscow’s development tasks in the Arctic.

According to him, Arctic development "is one of Russia’s priorities," because "according to estimates, the region has about 13% of the world’s undiscovered oil reserves and 30% of untapped gas resources," in addition to unique biological resources and opportunities for the development of transport.

Read also
Russian minister says private companies may be allowed to develop Arctic shale

Besides, the national Arctic development strategy "envisages boosting multilateral cooperation between Russia and other Arctic states." In particular, Moscow maintains dialogue with Washington, Averyanov said, adding that "contacts on Arctic issues are quite constructive and fruitful." "Efforts continue to improve the legal framework concerning navigation safety, fishing and scientific cooperation," he said. The Americans don’t avoid dialogue and "regularly participate in international meetings hosted by the Russian Security Council."

According to Averyanov, the Arctic Council plays a huge role in promoting multilateral cooperation in the region, though "there are certain limitations" on its activities. "In particular, the Council actually doesn’t discuss military and political issues, while in the past, the chiefs of the general staff of the regional countries used to meet every year," the Russian Security Council’s deputy secretary general noted. "Unfortunately, these meetings were suspended in 2014 at the initiative of our Western partners. It would be good to restore such a communications channel so that the Arctic can remain a low-tension zone," Averyanov concluded.

 

Vedomosti: European countries are giving up on coal

Coal stockpiles at large European ports are growing as consumers choose cleaner gas. Coal consumption has dropped because of warm weather and a decline in gas prices. Besides, coal prices are also facing pressure from renewables, Vedomosti writes, citing foreign media reports.

Coal's decline on the western markets is an inevitable trend, so Russian coal companies will have to learn to work in this new environment, experts say. In the long-run, Europe definitely will not increase coal consumption, a senior official at a big coal company told the newspaper. "The decline in consumption will depend not only on gas but also on the development of the nuclear energy sector because it will help Europe meet its needs without using coal," he explained.

Read also
Putin highlights risks of domestic coal industry dependence on export markets

Even if expectations for alternative energy proved excessive, coal won’t be able to compete with more environment-friendly and cost-effective natural gas, said ACRA Corporate Ratings Group Director Maxim Khudalov.

Western European countries will inevitably cease the use of coal. Germany is discussing an initiative to ban the import of thermal coal. The country will use up its own reserves, which will be sufficient for another 15 years, and then will shift to gas and renewable energy. The only markets to the West of Russia, where the country’s coal producers can maintain their position, are the Eastern European states, Khudalov points out. They are not ready to shut down coal power plants yet, but under the pressure of the EU environmental rules, they will use only high-quality enriched coal. In this regard, Russian coal companies have an advantage over Australian and American producers, the expert emphasized.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Chirac’s legacy and the IMF’s recommendation on Ukrainian aid
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 27
Read more
Crimea hails Kiev’s plans to resume passenger traffic with peninsula
After Crimea’s reunification with Russia, Ukraine’s authorities dismantled railway tracks to the peninsula
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
West seeking to declare itself unchallenged source of legitimacy in world — Lavrov
Lavrov said that advocating these views the West is tending to ignore international law and obsessively speculates on the so-called rule-based order
Read more
Russia develops nuclear weapons that will establish global strategic balance, says Putin
The statement came ahead of and timed to the Day of Nuclear Industry Workers
Read more
SSJ-100 aircraft to be renamed as part of its upgrade
Last year, the manufacturer announced that SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft can be consolidated under a common brand
Read more
Lavrov says he raised issue of Russians jailed in US during talks with Pompeo
The fate of Victor Bout, just like of Konstantin Yaroshenko, Maria Butina and other Russian citizens who were "either deceived or kidnapped in blatant breach of laws of countries where they were captured, is one of our priorities", Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Norwegian athletes leave Qatari hotel after mass food poisoning
The Russian team is also staying at this hotel for the tournament
Read more
Russian military specialists arrive in Venezuela — Maduro
"Those who arrived in the beginning of the year, flew away, a new team arrived," Maduro said
Read more
Austrian People's Party wins election with 38.4% of votes
The snap election to the Austrian National Council (lower house of parliament) was held on Sunday, September 29
Read more
Flights from Russia should be resumed - Georgian Airways
The management of Georgian Airways welcomes the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov related to restoration of flights between Georgia and Russia
Read more
Lukashenko certain Putin will not try to prolong his powers at Belarus’ expense
Belarus has no sovereignty concerns amid deepening integration with Russia, according to the country's president
Read more
Release of Trump-Zelensky phone сall transcript reveals risks of talks with US - Zakharova
Now, three days after this scandal, everyone understands that it is dangerous to call to Washington, to hold talks and meet with it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman noted
Read more
Russia’s top brass confirms info on test-fire of supersonic cruise missile from Chukotka
The missile struck a target vessel at a distance of over 200 km, according to the ministry
Read more
Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria strikes over 100 terrorists’ drones over past two years
The air defense systems deployed at Russia’s Hmeymim military base in Syria can strike targets at a range of 250 km
Read more
Russian legislator: Volker failed his mission as US Special Representative for Ukraine
Volker rendered "a disservice" to Kiev, only postponing and delaying the implementation of the Minsk agreements with all interested parties by his actions", Head of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs noted
Read more
Russia to initiate UN GA resolution on arms control — Lavrov
Read more
Russia develops seaborne cruise missile with increased range capability — sources
The missile is outfitted with the improved control system and will be capable of striking both naval and ground targets with greater accuracy, the source said
Read more
Lavrov says Russia delivered arms to CAR at no cost in September
The first batch of Russian arms was delivered to the army of the Central African Republic at the end of January and start of February in 2018
Read more
Militants execute Syrians willing to leave Idlib
According to him, many Syrians are willing to leave Idlib and contact the Aleppo authorities on the matter
Read more
Belarus won’t make friends against Russia, president says
The Belarusian leader says ready to deploy peacekeepers to Donbass
Read more
‘Don’t mess with us’: Kaliningrad governor warns US against designs on Russian exclave
The governor also advised the US military to take a look into Russia’s history
Read more
No probe into company linked with Biden’s son — Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau
Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukraine's Burisma in 2014
Read more
Nobody could have hampered Minsk accords more than Volker - expert
Director of the CIS Studies Institute Vladimir Zharikhin added that but it was too early to say that his resignation would be positive for settling the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Ukrainians urge Zelensky to publish transcripts of his phone calls with Putin
The online petition was launched on September 28 and has been backed by 57 votes
Read more
Kiev tightens rules of crossing Donbass contact line, Lugansk official says
The LPR official has warned about the risk of crossing the contact line
Read more
Admiral Makarov frigate’s crew takes part in Russian Week forum in Corfu
Under the forum’s program, the Russian sailors attended a liturgy at the Church of St. John the Baptist
Read more
Russian pilots to carry out observation flight over Hungary — media
The observation flight over Hungary will be carried out in the framework of the Open Skies Treaty
Read more
US Secretary of State welcomes new EU sanctions on Venezuela
On 27 September 2019, the EU expanded the list to sanctioned Venezuelan officials from 18 to 25 people
Read more
Russia’s latest attack drone performs 1st joint flight with Su-57 fifth-generation plane
The joint flight of the latest drone and the fifth-generation fighter jet lasted more than 30 minutes, the ministry specified
Read more
Russia’s top court rejects bid to rehabilitate turncoat Soviet colonel who joined Nazis
The turncoat Russian officer received two decorations from the Nazi command and was promoted to major general
Read more
Putin to visit France to say farewell to ex-President Jacques Chirac
Monday was declared a day of national morning in France
Read more
Ukrainian mosquito fleet’s exercise of no operational interest to Russian Black Sea Fleet
The source in the security forces noted the small size of the vessels
Read more
Slovakia suspends MiG-29 jet’s training flights after latest crash
The pilot of the MiG-29 ejected and is currently in hospital
Read more
Russian MP suggests relocating UN headquarters to Crimea
Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the feasibility of the move
Read more
Solution over nuclear deal with Iran may be achieved within months, Russian envoy says
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Tehran in early November will most likely take a fourth step to reduce its commitments
Read more
Pelosi suspects Russian involvement in Trump-Zelensky conversation row
The White House on Wednesday released a transcript of July’s conversation between the two leaders
Read more
Lavrov says won’t be surprised if it turns out true Poroshenko offered Donbass to Russia
Lavrov rejected the previous accusations voiced by Poroshenko that Russia had allegedly tried to impose its version of the ‘Steinmeier formula’
Read more
Venezuelan military say US aircraft conducted reconnaissance 54 times in September
Head of the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces Remigio Ceballos said that foreign aircraft were detected by Venezuelan radars
Read more
Deutsche Welle displays attributes of justifying extremism — Russian lawmaker
Read more
Formula One chief Carey says bolstering racing in Sochi among top priorities
In an interview with TASS, Chase Carey reveals the latest on the F1 race stage in Sochi and its prospects
Read more
Russian ideas on Persian Gulf security gain increasing support — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat said "not all Persian Gulf littoral states agreed to act proactively, saying that the idea is good and should be examined, but let’s wait for it to ripe"
Read more
US poised to destroy UN decisions on Middle East settlement — Lavrov
Read more
Russian company launches serial production of androids
This is the first humanoid android in the world that not only mimics the human appearance, but is also able to integrate into business processes, the co-founder of the company said
Read more
Lavrov tells Pompeo sanction pressure on Russia is futile
The Russian top diplomat also told Pompeo that the actions of the US side, which denied visas to members of the Russian delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, were unacceptable
Read more
Nine IS financial supporters charged in Moscow
The individuals made confession under the weight of the evidence
Read more
West attempts to replace international law with own rules - Lavrov
In his words, certain powers keep playing with Conventions obliging all countries to provide linguistic, educational, religious and other rights of national minorities
Read more
US envoy on Ukraine tenders resignation — CNN
Earlier on Friday, the Democratic minority in the US congress summoned Volker to testify about the contacts between Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, supposed to take place on October 3
Read more
Guaido’s u-turns show he is not independent figure - Lavrov
Lavrov said Russia strongly opposed US attempts to return the Latin American continent to the times of the Monroe Doctrine
Read more
Russian military specialists to inspect Greek region in October — media
The inspection will be carried out in accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures
Read more
Putin praises Russian Jewish organizations’ role in maintaining interreligious dialogue
Putin also noted that Rosh Hashanah symbolizes people’s strive towards spiritual purification and self-improvement
Read more