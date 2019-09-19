Press review: Normandy Quartet summit postponed and US helps cement Russian-Chinese ties

Kommersant: Anticipated Normandy Quartet summit postponed

The Normandy Four summit, where the Russian and Ukrainian heads of state Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky were expected to meet for the first time to discuss plans to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, will not take place in the near future. Negotiations between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France were postponed indefinitely, because on September 18, the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass did not approve a single word of the Steinmeier formula and did not agree on the separation of the warring parties, Kommersant wrote. On September 11, advisers to the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France agreed on the general draft of the Steinmeier formula, a Russian official close to the talks told Kommersant. The formula calls for enacting the special status law on Donbass after the elections, which should be recognized by the OSCE as honest and free. The go-ahead was given to approve the document on September 18 in Minsk, but the plan did not pan out, the newspaper wrote. Even before the meeting in Minsk ended, the official Ukrainian delegate to the political working group Valery Grebenyuk told Kommersant that the paper would not be signed. The newspaper possesses the approved version of the text, which was not signed. It takes up half a page and prescribes the implementation of the Steinmeier formula into Ukrainian law. According to the paper, Kiev believes that first, defense measures should be taken in the disputed area and only after that political ones, including elections. "Apparently, this position of Ukraine was the reason for the failure of the signing of the agreed on formula," Kommersant wrote. The newspaper’s source in the Russian presidential administration commented on the situation, saying the "Steinmeier formula is fixed on paper, it is an addendum to the letter, signed by political advisers to the Normandy format … But the Ukrainian side once again evaded the agreements, despite the approval of the text by the assistant to the Ukrainian president." Izvestia: US pressure on China and Russia helps cement their mutual ties

Partnering with China remains Russia's unconditional foreign policy priority, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang. In response, the top Chinese official emphasized that stable cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is an indisputable global stabilizing factor. Meanwhile, according to Izvestia, the talks were mostly important from a symbolic point of view. Over the past nine years, China has remained Russia’s largest trading partner, with its commodity circulation steadily growing. Last year, it reached $108 bln. Around 70% of bilateral trade is related to the energy sector, and this trend will continue to gain momentum, the newspaper wrote. In addition, Beijing has long shown interest in mutually developing hydrocarbon deposits in the Arctic zone and in a number of projects within the framework of the Northern Sea Route. In addition, both sides have done much to foster cooperation in high tech. At the same time, if the Chinese market readjusts towards closer cooperation with Russia, this process will become irreversible, Head of the Department of International Relations at the Higher School of Economics Alexander Lukin told Izvestia. "The Russian economy is small in comparison to the US and Chinese markets and it cannot completely replace the US, though maybe partially. In turn, China is able to compensate for the sanctions against our banks. Economic cooperation will increase, it is just beginning," he said. However, Russia would not even be able to completely replace the supplies of US soybeans to China, Director of the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Fudan University Feng Yujun told the newspaper. Both experts noted that relations between Russia and China are valuable in and of itself. Washington’s pressure on both countries contributes to the further geopolitical and economic rapprochement between Beijing and Moscow. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Minsk warming up to Washington may be trump card in talks with Moscow

The United States and Belarus seem to be moving closer as Washington pledged to lift sanctions following the election campaign. So far, Washington and Minsk have agreed only on restoring an ambassadorial-level diplomatic presence. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta believe that regional geopolitics and the economic interests of President Alexander Lukashenko are the basis for the Belarusian diplomatic breakthrough. Contacts between Minsk and Washington have been gaining momentum recently. The content of all the negotiations has not been made public, but experts told the newspaper that this is a matter of regional security. In their almost unanimous opinion, the warming of relations could be dictated by an escalating confrontation between the United States and Russia, and Washington’s intention to take on Moscow in Eastern Europe. The decision to return ambassadors could have been made in response to the intensifying dialogue between Moscow and Minsk on furthering integration, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote. According to the newspaper, such a quick decision may indicate that in return Minsk offered the United States something very significant. As for the formal side of the things, Moscow can have no claims against Minsk so far. "It is difficult for Russia to make any claims, because the relations between Russia and the US are functionally more advanced. While Belarusian-US ties are only about normalizing relations," political analyst Valery Karbalevich told the newspaper. At the same time, it is obvious that Belarus, with the support of the United States, will feel more confident in difficult negotiations with Russia. That especially concerns the price of gas, compensating for the tax maneuver, and on deepening integration. "It’s not that the US could become an alternative to Russia in the foreseeable future, but it can become a counterbalance to some of its overly ambitious projects regarding Belarus," political analyst Yuri Drakohrust told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Kommersant: State-owned companies might get extension on sanctions-related tax breaks

