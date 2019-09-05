{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin-Modi talks eclipse EEF opener and Abe accentuates Far East investment

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 5
© Mikhail Metzel/ITASS

 

Izvestia: Putin-Modi talks eclipse Eastern Economic Forum’s opening

These days, Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok has been in the spotlight. More than 5,000 participants from 50 countries around the globe are attending the fifth Eastern Economic Forum, which kicked off on Russky Island on Wednesday. Among them are 480 Russian and 140 foreign CEOs. The guest of honor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the first foreign leader who arrived in Vladivostok for a state visit. Modi discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin key issues of cooperation and the two leaders adopted a joint statement dubbed: "Reaching New Heights of Cooperation through Trust and Partnership".

The leaders of Malaysia, Japan and Mongolia are also expected to attend the three-day forum. Western representatives will also be there, including delegations from the United States and the United Kingdom, Izvestia writes.

Read also
Organizers expect over 8,000 people to participate in Eastern Economic Forum this year

Last year, some 220 agreements to the tune of more than 3 trillion rubles ($45.3 bln) were signed at the EEF. This year, the organizers foresee the same amount or even possible more. That said, on the first day, the forum’s participants already inked a number of deals.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the Russian and Indian heads of state eclipsed the EEF’s opening, becoming a major event in Vladivostok during the forum. It is noteworthy that the talks lasted the entire day, rather than just a few hours. Modi became the first Indian premier, who has visited Vladivostok, the paper writes. The dialogue mainly focused on cultivating economic cooperation. The sides have set the goal of bringing bilateral trade turnover to $30 bln by 2025. A total of 15 documents were signed after the talks.

"Our countries have great prospects in the military and technical sphere. Over the past years, Russia has clearly demonstrated its potential," member of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Defense and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich told Izvestia. "Our armaments are unrivaled, especially when it comes to price and quality. For example, US goods are inferior in many respects, but are more expensive by dozens of times," he noted.

 

Izvestia: Japanese PM seeks to continue dialogue on signing peace deal with Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is determined to continue a "persistent and consistent" dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to sign a peace treaty between Moscow and Tokyo. In an interview with Izvestia ahead of his meeting with the Russian president at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday, Abe also said that soon Japanese tourists would visit the South Kuril Islands, which Tokyo traditionally calls the Northern Territories, as part of an inaugural project. He also explained on what fronts - in addition to energy and natural resources - bilateral cooperation is developing, while also unveiling the volume of Japanese investment in Russia’s Far East.

Read also
Abe wants to take talks on peace treaty to new level at meeting with Putin

"Japanese-Russian relations have great opportunities. I wish that the fulfillment of this potential through fostering bilateral cooperation in various areas enables the people of our countries to feel that Japan and Russia are partners, who support and need each other. I’m sure that this fulfillment will bring us mutual benefits," Abe said.

Over the past three years, Japan has put forward more than 200 projects on cooperation through the joint efforts of governmental and private organizations, he noted. "We are building cooperation in such areas as raising the life expectancy of the Russian populace, making Russian cities more functional and comfortable, developing the Far East’s infrastructure and industry and expanding bilateral humanitarian exchanges." The Japanese premier said he planned to continue work on bolstering trust among the countries by boosting the number of mutually beneficial projects.

According to Abe, Japan’s investment in Russia’s Far East, including in Sakhalin 1 and Sakhalin 2 projects, has exceeded $15 bln. Japan is the world’s major importer of liquefied natural gas and given the growing demand for gas around the world, it’s highly likely that the Japanese-Russian partnership in this sphere would grow, he noted.

In addition to an 8-point plan on cooperation, many new investment projects have been introduced, including plans for a Japanese-Russian center for preventive medicine and diagnosis in Khabarovsk, a plant to manufacture car engines in Vladivostok as well as the production and import of pellets. At least 40% of projects under this strategy are linked to the Far East, Abe said. "I’m sure that the Far East’s potential may contribute to further growth if Japan and Russia team up in developing infrastructure, industry and renovating the environment and functionality of such cities as Vladivostok," he stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: British PM gets caught in ‘election trap’

On Wednesday, the ongoing standoff continued between the UK’s House of Commons and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leader of the ruling Conservative Party, who is not hiding his intention to carry out a no-deal Brexit by October 31 if Brussels fails to make concessions, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. On the same day, the MPs tried to pass a bill, which will strip the premier and his cabinet of the possibility to fulfill the disastrous Brexit scenario and keep Britain in the EU until late January 2020. During the vote, the supporters of this legal initiative managed to secure the necessary support of legislators and ensure that the House of Commons assumes control over the parliament’s agenda on September 4 (328 MPs voted yes and 301 said no). This means that the supporters of a "hard" Brexit managed to take the first step towards blocking a looming no-deal Brexit.

Read also
House of Commons approves draft law that obliges Johnson's government to postpone Brexit

Johnson’s strategy is to sign a deal with Brussels by the upcoming EU summit due on October 17-18 and carry out Brexit by October 31. According to him, the UK government has achieved significant progress and would succeed in eliminating the "backstop" mechanism for Northern Ireland’s border with the EU. He called on the MPs to reject the bill, which would tie his hands and undermine London’s negotiating position.

Commenting on Johnson’s remark that progress had been reached at the talks, the EU said the discussion was at a dead end, and warned that an early election in the UK would fully halt the negotiations. In order to hold snap parliamentary polls, the British premier needs the support of two-thirds of votes (434 out of 650). This means that Johnson should secure the backing of his key political rivals in the Labour Party, some of whom have earlier called for holding early parliamentary polls, the paper writes.

According to Nikolai Topornin, Associate Professor of the European Law Department at the MGIMO University, "Johnson has forced himself into this election trap. He knew the possible outcome, but still, he is not afraid now of holding the election, although he does not want this. I think he will stick to his guns," the professor predicted, adding, "but we’ll see if he has enough armor to counter all these artillery systems," the expert said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: New independent anti-Taliban front set up in Afghanistan

Politicians in Washington and Kabul will soon face resistance in Afghanistan. One of these signs was the expected formation of a separate political movement in the country’s north. Its official launch is scheduled for September 5, and Ahmad Massoud Jr, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, an influential anti-Taliban field commander, will lead the organization, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Ahmad Massoud Jr. has hinted that he opposes a potential deal between the US and the Taliban (outlawed in Russia). According to him, this dialogue only emboldens terrorists, and a counterbalance must be created against the Taliban.

Read also
Russia waits for confirmation of US-Taliban agreements

The new political movement will be set up in Afghanistan’s northeastern Panjshir province, which is seen as a symbol of resistance against the Taliban. This is mainly thanks to the efforts of Massoud's father, who in September 1996 together with his forces retreated to this area after the Taliban had taken control over Kabul and prevented the militants from moving further to the north, the paper writes. The announcement on establishing the new political movement apparently comes as the talks in Qatar between the US and the Taliban are in their final stage now and Washington is close to withdrawing its troops from the Islamic Republic. Massoud Jr. says that the potential deal is dangerous for Afghanistan because a speedy withdrawal of foreign forces could destroy the Afghan security system. The politician plans to create a coalition, which will counter Taliban militants both politically and militarily.

Omar Nessar, Director of the Center for Contemporary Afghan Studies, recalls that the Northern Alliance military and political movement was set up in the second half of the 1990s as a response to the Taliban’s expansion. After the death of its leader Ahmad Shah Massoud two days before the ill-fated 9/11 attack, the alliance faced a major crisis. No new leaders emerged who could convene a broad coalition. According to the analyst, the restoration of the Northern Alliance (in case of a growing terrorist threat coming from Afghanistan’s territory) could become a key element of regional security system like in the 1990s. The new Northern Alliance is trying to distance itself from the agreements, which the US and the Taliban are about to reach.

 

Kommersant: Russia rises in national Internet segments’ reliability ranking

Russia has improved its positions in the ranking of national Internet segments’ reliability, rising two notches to number 11, Kommersant writes, citing an annual report by Qrator Labs. The Russian company, specializing in countering DDoS-attacks, has analyzed national segments of 224 countries. The ranking selected those operators, which are crucial for the operation of national Internet segments. An Internet segment is considered more stable if there are more alternative routes of traffic. Russia’s leading Internet provider is Rostelecom. The potential disruption of its operations could curb access to 4.74% of Russian Internet segment’s networks.

Read also
Unable to unplug: Nearly half of Russians can’t imagine their lives without the Internet

The growing reliability of the Internet in Russia is attributed to better relations between market participants and developing networks in regions with low penetration, for example in the Far East, Qrator Labs Technical Director Artem Gavrichenkov told the paper. This year, there is no rivalry for the title of a national leader in Russia, although Rostelecom has never been a monopoly on the traffic market, he noted.

Russia’s authorities have also made efforts to boost the reliability of the country’s Internet segment, the paper writes. On November 1, 2019, a law on the sovereign Runet will come into effect, stipulating that should the national Internet segment be switched off from the global network, Russia will be able to introduce a centralized administration of the network. A national system of domain names is expected to be unveiled in 2021.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
Read more
At least 12 nuclear power units of Russian project to be constructed in India — Putin
The first two units of the Russian-Indian Kudankulam NPP are in operation, the Russian president said
Read more
Russia’s military to get 423 advanced helicopters by 2027
By now the Armed Forces have received 112 helicopters, the minister reported
Read more
French, Russian defense ministers hold telephone talks ahead of Moscow meeting
The meeting between Russian and French defense and foreign ministers will be held in Moscow on September 9
Read more
Putin praises milestone permanent treaty with Mongolia
Putin says Russia, Mongolia could boost turnover through new projects
Read more
Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport
Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln
Read more
Military construction on Kurils has nothing to do with peace treaty with Japan — diplomat
The Russian diplomat will hash over security issues in Tokyo next week
Read more
Putin notes China's contribution to economic development of Russian Far East
The Chinese partners are the largest investors in the economy of the Russian Far East, Putin said
Read more
Iran and Russia to hold joint military drills in Indian Ocean
According to the Iranian top diplomat, his country and Russia have similar approaches to problems of maintaining security in the Gulf area
Read more
Cyprus repaid in advance 1.56 bln euro debt to Russia - Bloomberg
Cyprus borrowed money from Russia with the aim of avoiding financial aid from the European Union and IMF
Read more
Center-2019 drills not aimed against other countries — Russia’s defense minister
Presidents of countries involved in the exercise are welcome to attend, Russia's defense minister said
Read more
Russia’s facial recognition technology to be tested for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
"We are holding talks with FIFA and Qatar and will participate in the pilot project", Chief Executive Officer Alexander Minin said
Read more
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
Read more
Russia getting ready to launch mass production of Ka-226T helicopters for export to India
During the EEF, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi talked about the benefits of Ka-226 that Russia plans to deliver under the intergov'l agreement signed in 2015
Read more
US, Taliban insist on Russia’s presence at signing of agreement — senior diplomat
It is not yet known whether the agreement will be signed and when, the official pointed out
Read more
Two planes collide on runway at Sheremetyevo Airport, evacuation underway — source
The passengers are being evacuated
Read more
Russian legislator to meet with US senator at upper house this week
The meeting will be held at the US senator’s initiative, according to the Russian legislator
Read more
Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry upgrades infrastructure at Hmeymim, Tartus in Syria
A variety of contingency factors had been taken into account in creating infrastructure, the defense minister said
Read more
Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Samsung Heavy Industries to build shuttle tankers together
Samsung Heavy Industries will design gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2, Rosneft said
Read more
Russia's envoy to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital
He was aged 68
Read more
Trump may punish Kiev for 'flirting with China,' expert says
The expert pointed to the serious influence of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who "is known for his resolute anti-Chinese course"
Read more
Belarus will not deploy missiles if its security is not under threat — Lukashenko
Termination of the INF Treaty raises tensions in Europe, the Belarusian president stated
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more
Terrorists’ drones downed by air defense systems of Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian airbase in Hmeymim continues to operate in the routine mode
Read more
Indian prime minister arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF, meet with Putin
The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6
Read more
Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber crashes in North Caucasus
The rescue service is searching for the two missing pilots
Read more
Ankara’s Su-35 jet purchase can be an interim decision for Turkey — defense official
Earlier, a Russian executive said that Turkey has yet to contact Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighters
Read more
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Putin: Permanent friendship treaty with Mongolia to take relations to new level
Putin will arrive in Mongolia on September 2
Read more
Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia
Indian energy concerns are invited to participate in Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2
Read more
Putin signs indefinite Treaty on Friendship with Mongolia
According to the Russian president, the new deal would bring bilateral ties to an absolutely new level
Read more
India orders $14.5 billion worth of weapons from Russia
Last year, major contracts were concluded for the supply of S-400 systems, frigates of project 11356, and a large batch of ammunition for the Air Force, the Navy and the ground forces
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
Ukrainian parliament approves bill stripping lawmakers of immunity
After the document is signed by the Verkhovna Rada speaker and the president of Ukraine, the law will come into force starting January 1, 2020
Read more
Russian State Duma’s commission on foreign interference to invite US ambassador to session
Earlier, the US embassy shared the route of a Moscow unsanctioned march on social media
Read more
Both of Sukhoi-25UB’s pilots died in air crash on September 3
The pilots failed to eject themselves
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
Extension of anti-Russian sanctions destructive for EU, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow still considers EU sanctions to be illegitimate
Read more
Russia, India plan to jointly produce military equipment
The joint statement was adopted by the countries' leaders at the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Turkish military begins S-400 training in Russia
On August 27, Russia began deliveries of the second batch of S-400 to Turkey
Read more
Russian-US trade turnover tops $13.8 bln in first half of 2019
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Russia is becoming increasingly attractive for Americans as a tourist destination
Read more
British PM’s statement on World War II unacceptable, says Russian embassy
The British PM said that in September 1939 Poland found itself "trapped between the hammer of fascism and the anvil of communism"
Read more
Press review: Who’s the EEF’s guest of honor and can Russia capitalize on US-Iran tensions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Russia assumes presidency in UN Security Council
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly among its members according to the alphabetical order of the names of the countries in English
Read more
Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency
Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states, the press service said
Read more
Russian UFC Champ Nurmagomedov projected to rake in over $6 mln for Poirier bout
Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7
Read more
Putin arrives in Vladivostok to take part in Eastern Economic Forum
According to aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s speech will focus on issues of the Far East’s accelerated development
Read more