{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What’s the status of the likely prisoner swap and Naftogaz-Gazprom dispute

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 30
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

Izvestia: Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap to be held soon despite difficulties

Read also
Kremlin hails Vyshinsky’s release but expects Kiev to implement Minsk accords

The defense counsel representing RIA Novosti Ukraine director Kirill Vyshinsky is not aware of plans to exchange him for Oleg Sentsov. His attorney Andrey Domansky told Izvestia that Vyshinsky seeks to prove his innocence in court and does not intend to change his mind. The decision to change the preventive measure for the journalist was connected to the termination of political pressure on the court by the authorities, his lawyer said. Meanwhile, Valentin Rybin, the defense counsel of other Russians detained in Ukraine, believes that the exchange of prisoners is hindered by the absence of a decree by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to pardon the detainees.

Domansky told Izvestia that he did not know anything about plans to connect Vyshinsky to the exchange, and assured that his client’s position had not changed. "We will move to an acquittal by representing interests and protecting Kirill’s rights. Our position is strong," he told Izvestia.

Nevertheless, the media reported that filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, sentenced to 20 years behind bars on charges of plotting a terrorist attack in Crimea, was brought to Moscow. A source told Izvestia that Kiev seeks an arrangement that would make it look like Vyshinsky is being exchanged for Sentsov, the newspaper wrote.

Attorney Valentin Rybin told Izvestia that despite some difficulties, the swap should nonetheless take place in the near future. According to him, the main hitch is the absence of a decree on pardon by President Vladimir Zelensky.

At the same time, a source close to the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev told Izvestia that until the court makes a decision on the 24 detained Ukrainian sailors, their inclusion in the swap is impossible. At the same time, the lawyer of the Ukrainians, Nikolai Polozov, earlier refused to comment on this topic, so as "not to harm the ongoing processes."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Naftogaz-Gazprom feud might complicate gas transit talks

Read also
Hearings on Naftogaz freezing Gazprom's assets in Netherlands scheduled for December

With 2020 only a few months away, there is less and less clarity on further gas cooperation between Russia and Ukraine. Naftogaz’s pursuit to recover around $3 bln from Gazprom in 2020 only worsens the situation. According to experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the concern is not going to pay the billions sought by the Stockholm arbitration to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the date of trilateral transit negotiations has not yet been determined, although at the highest level, Russia and Germany agreed that negotiations should be accelerated.

Ukraine has far-reaching plans to recover funds from Gazprom, the newspaper wrote. Thus, Yury Vitrenko, a high-ranking Naftogaz Group executive, said that assets were frozen in the UK and the Netherlands, and restrictive measures are in effect in Luxembourg and Switzerland. This year, Gazprom deposited $345 mln in security payments to the High Court of Justice in England and Wales as part of a dispute with Naftogaz. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta explained that Gazprom’s security payment deposit into a UK account does not mean that the group recognized their debt to Ukraine.

"The court is awaiting the results of Gazprom’s appeal against the Stockholm arbitration ruling. The deposit of $345 mln in security payments into the court’s account does not mean the automatic transfer of these funds to Naftogaz," Associate Professor of the Higher School of Corporate Management of the RANEPA Tamara Safonova told the newspaper.

The dispute might impact the future of trilateral gas negotiations between Moscow, Kiev and the European Union concerning Russia’s gas transit through Ukraine. "The current language of negotiations in Ukraine is judicial," Safonova said. "Delaying the negotiation process may be related to the hope placed on the court decision in favor of Naftogaz and the search for a window of opportunity to agree on the best conditions for the supply of Russian fuel," she added. "The sides, both Russian and Ukrainian, are now in a difficult bargaining situation regarding the terms of new contracts," Director of the Law and Mediation Fund for the Fuel and Energy Complex Alexander Pakhomov said. "The presence or absence of progress in litigation is used by them as arguments when agreeing on conditions," the expert told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

 

Izvestia: Rosneft quadruples sales of jet fuel to foreign airports

Read also
Rosneft says could sue Reuters over ‘hit piece’ on CEO’s corporate jet use

In the first half of 2019, Rosneft almost quadrupled the volume of deliveries of jet fuel to foreign airports to 200,000 tonnes, the company told Izvestia. Such results were achieved through access to German airports, where 142,500 tonnes were sold, according to Director of the Special Oil Products Department Timofei Khokhlov.

Experts interviewed by the newspaper confirm that Germany is one of the main directions in the oil company’s foreign expansion. This year, Rosneft Deutschland's subsidiary has signed contracts to provide jet fuel for the air hubs of Berlin and Munich and the producer now plans to enter other cities of Germany. Leading expert at the Union of Oil and Gas Industrialists Rustam Tankayev told Izvestia that the company indeed focuses heavily on the German market. "The company has shares in three oil refineries in Germany and supplies approximately 12% of all motor fuel sold in this country. I think this figure will grow. The start of deliveries of jet fuel to German airports is a logical next step towards increasing its share in this profitable market," he said.

In addition to Germany, Rosneft refuels aircraft at the airports of the three largest cities of Georgia (Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Batumi) and the capital of Mongolia, Ulan Bator. In Russia, the company also aims to further expand to regional airports. Rosneft Aero, a Rosneft subsidiary that sells jet fuel, told Izvestia that growth of fuel sales was most noticeable at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, as well as at Pulkovo in St. Petersburg, and at Pashkovsky Airport in Krasnodar. According to senior analyst at BCS Premier Sergey Suverov, the demand for jet fuel will only grow.

 

Kommersant: Spotify postpones launch in Russia

Read also
Spotify will enter Russian market, Sberbank CIB forecasts

Spotify, a Stockholm-based audio streaming service has postponed its launch in Russia until the end of the year, although it began to actively search for employees and an office in the country. According to Kommersant sources, the delay may be due to Spotify's global struggle with Warner Music. The Russian market for streaming services has not yet been shaped, so it has great potential, but Spotify is unlikely to occupy a significant share of it, analysts told the newspaper.

The Swedish service wanted to enter Russia back in 2014, but for various reasons, the launch was held up. Another delay may be due to a conflict between Spotify and one of the largest music publishers, Warner Music. One of Kommersant’s sources believes the companies had serious disagreements about licensing conditions when Spotify entered the Indian market in late February. "Entering Russia without Warner is pointless," the source said.

Currently, in Russia there are several major streaming services: Apple Music, Yandex.Music, Google Play Music (the subscription price is 169 rubles, or $2.53), and Boom from Mail.ru Group (the subscription price is 149 rubles, or $2.24). According to J'son & Partners Consulting, in 2018 the volume of Russia’s music streaming market amounted to 5.7 bln rubles ($85.5 mln), and in 2021 it is anticipated to reach 18.6 bln rubles ($279 mln).

Karen Ghazaryan, chief analyst at the Russian Association for Electronic Communications, told the newspaper that he generally believed that the music streaming market is far from saturated, and that there is a place for Spotify at a competitive price.

Meanwhile, Director of Ionoff Music label Alexander Ionov said that Russia would be a difficult market for Spotify. "Convincing young listeners interested in themed playlists to switch from Apple or Boom will not be easy," he told the newspaper pointing out that this company will need aggressive marketing. "Apple is doing everything it can to prevent Spotify from entering its territory," Ionov noted.

 

Kommersant: Large holdings eye taking regional airports under management

CEO of Airports of Regions holding Evgeny Chudnovsky proposed creating a single company, together with Novaport, which will manage small regional airports with passenger traffic from 50,000 to 500,000 people a year, Kommersant wrote citing industry sources.

According to the newspaper’s sources, it was proposed to create a company and transfer 10 airports to it on a pilot stage under concession conditions to attract investment and develop infrastructure. In the future, the number of airports can be increased to 50. Funds for the project are expected to be earmarked from the federal budget and soft loans from state banks.

The Russian Ministry of Transport confirmed the holding’s offer to the newspaper, noting that "this proposal is of interest," but requires detailed study.

The Airports of Regions holding also sent another letter to the government asking to loosen up transport safety requirements at small airports in order to reduce operating costs, Kommersant reported. An industry source emphasized that the measure would not lead to less security.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russian reporter’s release sign of coming swap deal and will Trump, Kim meet
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 29
Read more
Russian aircraft firm in talks with India on delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
The Indian Air Force is facing an acute shortage of combat aircraft, according to The Economic Times
Read more
Russian defense firm signs export deals for next-generation guided bomb
The new 1,500kg guided air bomb K029BE with the inertial satellite guidance system was unveiled at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show
Read more
China to send 1,600 troops, about 30 aircraft to Russia’s strategic military drills
The Tsentr-2019 drills will run in the Orenburg Region in Russia on September 16-21
Read more
Putin, Erdogan examine Russia’s cutting-edge Su-57 fighter
Putin says he discussed joint work on Su-57 fighter jet with Erdogan
Read more
Russia, Turkey in talks on delivery of electronic warfare systems, fighter jets — official
On Tuesday, the Turkish president inspected Russia’s fifth generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 at the MAKS air show
Read more
Ukrainian filmmaker convicted of terrorism in Russia transferred to Moscow
Oleg Sentsov has been transferred in order to be exchanged, a source said
Read more
Turkey to use cooperation with Russia to put pressure on US, expert says
This concerns Turkey's talks with the US on creating the buffer zone on the border with Syria, the pundit noted
Read more
MAKS-2019 international air show flying high outside Moscow
MAKS 2019 air show has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies
Read more
Russian defense firm to deliver 1st Orion reconnaissance drone to troops by year-end
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko earlier said that the latest drone Orion would start arriving for the troops in 2019
Read more
Turkey says purchase of Russia’s Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets possible
The Turkish president added that the decision would be made after he learns the final US word on Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program
Read more
Putin should be in Poland on 80th anniversary of WWII outbreak, says ex-president
The former president believes that by not inviting Russia, Poland will only make the relations worse
Read more
Russian girl who was injured in Turkey dies in hospital, says father
On August 18, Alisa Adamova was sucked into an underwater pump in a pool
Read more
Parallels between Soviet Union, Nazi Germany impermissible — Foreign Ministry
The diplomat pointed out that the Nuremberg Trial drew a line under the issue
Read more
Combat planes captured 47% of Russia’s arms exports market in 2018, says defense agency
The aircraft market segment is a key item in Russia’s military hardware exports, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said
Read more
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency
Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule, according to the minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India
Read more
Russia, India to start deliveries of BrahMos missiles to third countries
This implies states friendly to Russia and India
Read more
US must drop unlawful measures against Venezuela — Russian Foreign Ministry
Unilateral US sanctions are creating ever more problems for Venezuela, according to the Russian diplomat
Read more
Russian Navy to get six submarines in 2020 for first time over past 28 years
Last time, the Russian Navy received the same number of submarines in 1992
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry points to absence of agreements on US Congress delegation’s visit
The diplomat referred to the recent allegations voiced by US senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy
Read more
Macron’s statements on Russia confirm policy outlined at meeting with Putin, says expert
Last week, Macron wrote on his Facebook page in Russian that there is obvious progress in the Russian-French relations on certain issues due to the sides applying efforts on developing them
Read more
Press review: Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap coming and Russia corners Erdogan into concessions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 27
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 18 times on interception missions in past week
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 27 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance along Russian borders
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian health minister detained at Kiev airport
Raisa Bogatyreva is suspected of serious fraud with budgetary funds, in particular when purchasing drugs and medical equipment
Read more
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
Read more
Marriages, divorces in Russia hit all-time low since 1990
According to the Federal Statistics Service, 893,039 marriages were registered in 2018
Read more
US oil buying by Belarus is sovereign affair of Minsk, says Kremlin
The presidential press secretary noted that it was an issue of "economic feasibility"
Read more
Never applied for a visa: US senator on Russia’s blacklist and aware of it, says Moscow
The Russian diplomatic agency underscored that the US senator did not apply for a Russian visa since he's on the stop list
Read more
Security zone on Turkish southern border to benefit Syria, says Putin
Putin noted that Turkey is under considerable strain, having received over 3 mln Syrian refugees
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
New tank truck dramatically reduces planes’ refueling time — Russian Defense Ministry
One truck is capable of refueling 24 planes simultaneously, according to the deputy defense minister
Read more
Tests of hypersonic missile Tsirkon to be completed within deadline, designer says
Intensive work is underway, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation said
Read more
Belarus and US to continue dialogue after Bolton's visit to Minsk — foreign minister
US National Security Advisor John Bolton visited Minsk on Thursday
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan talk military tech and is a Trump-Rouhani meeting possible
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 28
Read more
Iranian oil can be carried via Crimean ports, regional authorities claim
There is a plenitude of other areas for potential cooperation because Iran "is a very diverse country in economic terms," , Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea Georgy Muradov said
Read more
Russia-India BrahMos JV may start next-generation cruise missile’s tests in 4-5 years
The development of the BrahMos hypersonic cruise missile will take at least seven-eight years, according to the developer
Read more
Trials of Russian robot Fedor begin in space
"Today we began exoskeleton trials," the robot tweeted
Read more
Russia’s import substitution policy promoted locally made products globally — minister
The top diplomat pointed out that the Russian-Indian contacts in trade and economy are developing dynamically
Read more
Moldova interested in normalizing relations with Russia — foreign minister
Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said that Chisinau wants to "return to the stable level of economic and political relations" with Russia
Read more
US demands African countries avoid buying Russian weapons, says Foreign Ministry
Russia expands military ties with Africa relying on its national interests, according to the Russian diplomatic agency
Read more
Venezuelan parliament says new military agreement with Russia "unconstitutional"
Earlier in August, defense ministers of Russia and Venezuela signed an agreement on bilateral military cooperation
Read more
European Space Agency ready to send its astronauts to space on board Russia’s Soyuz
The director general of ESA said that a direct agreement with Roscosmos on the matter was needed first
Read more
Consortium of German companies to cooperate on Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway
The consortium includes Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bahn and others
Read more
Russian design bureau knows how to increase speed of combat helicopter to 600 km per hour
Earlier, Kamov came up with a sketch design of a synchro-copter with a maximum speed of 420 kilometers per hour
Read more
Tourists find plane that was lost 70 years ago in mountains in Krasnoyarsk Region
The crew of four people went missing in 1951
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more
No threat to ISS crew after alarm sounds on board, Roscosmos says
The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-14 with the robot Fedor on board has attached to the ISS
Read more
Series production of MC-21 jets to start in 2021 — deputy PM
All certification procedures are expected to be completed in 2020
Read more
Progress on Minsk Agreements needed before summit in Normandy format — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "the agreements reached earlier by the leaders of the Normandy format" should be be fulfilled first before preparing for another summit
Read more
Russia to start serial deliveries of heavy attack drone to troops in 2025
This became known during the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Wednesday
Read more
Russia's high-tech firm presents upgraded Mi-24P helicopter at MAKS 2019 air show
New generation electronics have significantly increased the helicopter’s combat endurance and firepower, according to the state corporation
Read more