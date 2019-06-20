{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: MH17 probe names suspects and Ukraine to top likely Putin-Trump meeting

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

Media: Dutch-led probe reveals names of suspects in MH17 downing case

Five years after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, which killed 298 people, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has presented new conclusions about the tragedy, revealing the names of four suspects. Three of them have Russian citizenship and are now in Russia, and the fourth suspect is a Ukrainian national, who is currently in the country’s east. Besides these four persons, who are allegedly behind the MH17 crash, the investigators have several other suspects, a spokesperson for the Dutch prosecutors Brecht van de Moosdiyk told Izvestia, stressing that the JIT would continue the investigation.

Read also
The Netherlands ready for MH17 trial — minister

According to investigators, the suspects could have been involved in delivering the Buk missile system that downed the MH17. The system had allegedly came from the Russian city of Kursk to Ukraine’s Pervomaysky village and the crew members had also supposedly arrived from Russia. Meanwhile, the investigators won’t demand the suspects’ extradition since the countries’ laws do not allow handing over their citizens abroad. Nevertheless, they will ask Moscow to provide assistance in questioning them. The trial over the suspects is due to kick off on March 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic is sure that the latest announcement of the suspects’ names will trigger renewed aggression by Kiev in Donbass. According to Miroslav Rudenko, an MP in the DPR’s legislature, tensions have mounted to levels seen back in 2014.

Commenting on possible repercussions for Russia, attorney Alexei Obolenets told RBC: "At the moment, Russia is not obliged to do anything, neither the Kingdom of the Netherlands nor Interpol have sent any requests on legal assistance. However, Russia ratified the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, under which the Dutch authorities may send a demand to Russia on questioning persons or providing documents."

If it is confirmed that the suspects are on Russian soil, the Netherlands can send an extradition request to Moscow. Like many other countries, under its Constitution, Russia does not extradite its citizens, but Moscow will have to justify its refusal, though there is no mechanism of forcing it into meeting these demands, he explained.

 

Izvestia: Minsk deal, Ukraine to hover over Putin, Trump at Osaka talks

Washington should acknowledge that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis directly depends on Kiev’s implementation of the Minsk peace deal and this is the only way the United States can help settle the conflict in Donbass, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Izvestia. Over the past months, the issue of Ukraine has been raised during Russian-US contacts. According to experts, although the agenda of possible talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Osaka in late June is still unclear, the sides will have to discuss Ukraine given the change of power in Kiev.

Earlier, the Russian and US leaders tried to avoid the Ukrainian issue in their public comments since the positions of Moscow and Washington seriously differ, Director of the Institute for US and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Garbuzov told the paper. According to him, neither side saw any sense in exchanging negative replies. "Now the situation has somehow changed because Ukraine has new authorities, or at least a new president. Zelensky desires to bring about some changes. This includes reviving the Normandy talks and breathing a new life into the Minsk agreements. So, it’s highly likely that at the talks in Osaka, Moscow and Washington will hash over the Ukrainian crisis," the political scientist predicted.

Meanwhile, Washington is not expected to back Ukrainian President Zelensky’s idea that Washington should join the Normandy talks (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine), Garbuzov noted. That’s because the US is not rushing to become the guarantor of any decisions on Donbass, and Trump understands that this is a great responsibility, he explained.

According to Director of the Franklin Roosevelt US Policy Studies Center at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev, a lot will depend on the format in which the Russian and US leaders will hold talks. The parties could focus on Ukraine in case they decide to hold full-fledged talks rather than to have a brief ‘on the go’ meeting. However, Trump is not interested in making Ukraine a priority issue as he seeks to make the discussion’s outcome a PR success for his domestic audience.

Ryabkov notes that the talks between Putin and Trump in Osaka at the G20 summit would be rather useful, given the problems accrued in bilateral and international relations.

 

Media: UN report accusing Saudis of Khashoggi murder may have consequences for Trump, Iran

Amid growing tensions around Iran, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard has suggested slapping sanctions on its key regional opponent, Saudi Arabia, over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report, published on Wednesday, will be put up for review at the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday. Callamard believes that Riyadh’s investigation into the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 was not transparent. She has called on the international community to introduce sanctions against high-ranking Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Read also
UN expert says Saudi journalist’s murder appears to be ‘brutal, premeditated killing’

Experts told Kommersant that even if the draft resolution on sanctions against Saudi Arabia is submitted to the UN Security Council, it is unlikely to be adopted and each country will prefer to decide on this issue independently. However, the report may seriously harm US President Donald Trump and ricochet on Iran.

According to editor of Al-Monitor’s Russia branch Maxim Suchkov, Callamard’s report will step up domestic political struggle in the US and Trump’s adversaries will definitely take advantage of this opportunity. In particular, they will accuse Trump of appointing people, who have no idea how to handle important issues, most notably, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has close personal connections with Prince Mohammad.

Against this background, the Trump administration may use "the Iranian threat" as a pretext to prove that the US will need Saudi Arabia’s assistance. One of these grounds may be the latest attack on the facilities of major US oil companies, including ExxonMobil in southern Iraq. Washington may pin the blame on pro-Iranian forces for this rocket strike, the expert noted.

Meanwhile, Russia is not planning to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia after the UN report, which accuses Riyadh for organizing Khashoggi’s murder, Deputy Head of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Andrei Klimov told Izvestia. The senator stressed that the Saudi regime’s involvement has not been proven and the UN Security Council has not made a final decision on this issue. That’s why Moscow will continue building its relations with the Kingdom for the sake of its interests. Experts interviewed by the paper said that Western states would turn a blind eye to any UN conclusions because it is not beneficial for them to lose Saudi financial capital. According to Roland Bidzhamov, a political scientist and expert on the Middle East, even if Saudi Arabia’s guilt is proven, the only possible repercussion will be lowering the status of its diplomatic relations.

 

Izvestia: North Korea, China hope Xi’s visit will help solve problems with US

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to pay a visit to North Korea on June 20-21. During the first visit of the Chinese leader to North Korea over the past 14 years the sides will not only try to expand economic cooperation, but will also seek to attain their own geopolitical goals, Izvestia writes. For Xi Jinping, the "North Korean card" should become somewhat of a lever of influence on Washington during the challenging trade talks at the G20 summit in Osaka set for late June.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expects that Beijing’s support will help him show the US that the sanctions pressure is not affecting Pyongyang. However, there is a lot of uncertainty about whether the two Communist allies’ hopes will be fulfilled, experts told the paper.

"China has been going through a number of difficulties: demonstrations in Hong Kong, the situation in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait and the trade war with the US are the most pressing problems for Xi’s government. Obviously, he is planning to use "the North Korean card" to get levers of influence at the future talks with the US," Lee Sang-soo, the head of the Korea Center at the Stockholm-based Institute for Security and Development Policy, told the paper. Xi will try to convince Kim to dismantle his nuclear program and this will let him encourage Trump to reach a compromise on a trade deal and also relieve pressure on such issues as Taiwan and Hong Kong, the expert noted.

Andrey Lankov, an expert at Seoul's Kookmin University, notes that at the meeting with Kim, China will pursue the well-known agenda: freezing or scaling down North Korea’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting UN sanctions. "Xi Jinping will promote this compromise in Pyongyang. Although there is no alternative to it and China needs it, and there is no confidence that Xi Jinping will help put it on the table now," he noted.

Meanwhile, Kim is also is acting with an eye on Washington and one of key goals of Xi’s visit from the perspective of his North Korean diplomacy is to show the Americans that North Korea has China as an ally. This is especially vital after the failed February summit with Trump, Izvestia writes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian authorities stifle economic growth

The Russian Federal State Statistics Service has significantly revised its data on Russia’s GDP. It found out that during the entire last year, Russia’s economic growth did not speed up but on the contrary, slowed down. This year Russia’s economy has declined and the situation concerning domestic industry has notably deteriorated, Nezavisimaya Gazeta says. According to assessments by experts, this past May saw the lowest industrial production growth rate over the period since December 2017.

The newest data signals a crisis in Russia’s economy, the paper writes. In Q1 2019, the GDP dropped 0.4% compared with Q4 2018, Director of the Analytical Department at Loko-Invest Kirill Tremasov said. In annual terms, Russia’s GDP growth reached 0.5% by the end of the first quarter.

Experts interviewed by the paper pointed to the factors that are stonewalling the country’s economic growth. Among them are the ongoing sanctions and other external circumstances. However, the experts also mentioned a range of other obstacles created by the Russian authorities themselves.

"First, the undying sanctions pressure is causing harm. Second, in most regions there is no real support for small and medium-sized businesses. Third, the slowdown in the global economy has had a negative effect on Russia," Head of the Analytical Department at Amarkets Artem Deyev said. "Perhaps, the development of Russia’s economy is also impeded by those decisions made by the authorities in the economic sphere."

According to Head of the Investment Department at BCS Broker Narek Avakyan, there are key two reasons hindering economic growth: increasing the value added tax (VAT) and the deteriorating business and investment climate," he noted.

Furthermore, he noted that "maybe even a greater negative impact on the economy is coming from problems with the investment climate. Regular reports about arrests or criminal cases against certain businessmen, and ramped-up administrative pressure, causes the business community to view all this as a signal of the worsening business climate," he said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in the press review

Press review: Does Zelensky differ from Poroshenko and China warms up to North Korea
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Paris Air Show 2019 kicks off at Le Bourget
The 53rd Paris Air Show runs on June 17-23
Read more
No legal grounds to suspend Nord Stream-2 construction - Russian senior security official
The gas pipeline fully complies with international maritime and environmental laws and the Third Energy Package, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov stressed
Read more
Moscow vows to be ready, if Washington deploys intermediate-range missiles
As the high-ranking diplomat stressed, Moscow will not be the first to deploy intermediate-range missiles wherever it may be, until Washington makes this move
Read more
Russian snowboarding champion Koltsov shot and killed in Los Angeles — media
Russia’s embassy in the United States is probing into the incident
Read more
Moscow ready to respond if US stations military bases near Russian borders — official
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that he believes such developments are unlikely
Read more
US ready to discuss minimizing consequences of Turkey’s cancellation of S-400 deal
A senior US administration officialdeemed the S-400 system "a Russian intelligence gathering platform that risks the safety of our aircraft and pilots"
Read more
Press review: Does Zelensky differ from Poroshenko and China warms up to North Korea
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Nord stream-2 operator to soon hold consultations with Danish regulator
Read more
US bombers intercepted by Russian Su-27 over Black and Baltic Seas, says defense ministry
Russia’s National Defense Management Centre aded that the US aircraft did not violate Russia’s border
Read more
France stands against Russia’s exit from Council of Europe, says president Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron underlined that France, as a co-chair of G7 stands for keeping the international sanctions against Russia in place
Read more
Russia to create super-heavy carrier rocket without foreign partners
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions may be lifted only if Minsk Agreements implemented — Merkel
In 2014, the EU introduced sanctions against Russia in relation to the events in Ukraine and Crimea and repeatedly prolonged the, since then
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet cruise missile frigate to take to sea after upgrade
By now, the ship’s crew has been formed, the press office said
Read more
US introduces sanctions against Russian company
Sanctions were introduced in accordance with Sanctions Regulations related to nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction
Read more
China to launch four projects linked with Russia’s Ion Collider
The projects envisage creating new-generation detectors, a superconducting energy storage facility and research in the sphere of superconductivity
Read more
Press review: NYT 'leak' to pressure Putin-Trump talks and Russia reacts to Hormuz crisis
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, June 17
Read more
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
Read more
Russia slams new US accusations about nuclear tests as unfounded
These statements can be only considered as "a cover up" for Washington’s steps on leaving the CTBT, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
Guided missile destroyer USS Mason will join the destroyer USS Bainbridge near one of the attacked tankers in the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s G20 schedule
Speaking on Putin’s possible meeting with Trump, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "has no news" on that
Read more
Russia rejects unfounded accusations of its involvement in MH17 crash - envoy to Australia
Canberra ignores all serious data refuting the fake news, Grigory Logvinov noted
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
Read more
Iran’s actions on nuclear deal can be reversed — Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that "Iran is honoring all its obligations and even today, it technically remains within the framework set by the JCPOA"
Read more
‘Deliberate policy to instigate war’: Russian diplomat castigates US actions against Iran
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier that Washington was "considering a full range of options" on Iran, including a military response
Read more
Fighter jets repel air strikes during drills in Russia's south
The press service of the Southern Military District said that "overall, pilots destroyed over 30 air targets imitating 'enemy' cruise missiles, aircraft, convoys and other facilities"
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Read more
Deterrence works both ways: Russian diplomat says Pentagon needs to get a grip on reality
The senior diplomat expressed concerns over the growing trend in the US, where the term "strategic stability" is used in a very loose way
Read more
Zelensky’s rhetoric on Russia similar to Poroshenko, Kremlin says
The Kremlin assured that Putin will find the right words to say to Zelensky if their meeting takes place
Read more
Russian security chief holds talks with Chinese official
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev met with member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Guo Shengkun on Monday
Read more
Europe’s 5th-generation fighter jet to get stealth missiles — source
The European 5th-generatiomn NGF fighter was unveiled at the Le Bourget air show on Monday
Read more
Press review: Countdown to Iran’s exit from nuke deal and HK ‘trump’ card in US trade war
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 18
Read more
Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said that "there should not be only one dominant currency in the world"
Read more
Syrian air defenses intercept 70% of US cruise missiles
The missile strikes by the United States and its allies were repelled by the S-125, S-200, Buk, Kvadrat and Osa air defense systems
Read more
Russia presents evidence that terrorists are trying to obtain biological weapons
Terrorists have started using suicide groups consisting of members of one family with minor children to penetrate protected facilities more actively
Read more
Russia to feature floating armored personnel carrier with new combat module at arms show
The new combat module features a two-plane stabilized platform with a Kord 12.7 mm machine-gun
Read more
Crimean S-400 teams join large-scale Air Force and air defense drills in south Russia
Under the aviation drills’ scenario, the aircraft will redeploy from their basic to operational aerodromes to dodge a notional enemy’s strike, after which they will deliver a retaliatory strike
Read more
Russia has no intelligence data on the incident in the Gulf of Oman, says Lavrov
On June 13, two tankers caught on fire after explosions caused by a reported attack in the Gulf of Oman, the details are being investigated
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force can use standard air bombs as precision weapons
The combat experience gained by the Aerospace Force and military advisers has been included in new regulations, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
Read more
Russian software will help protect power grids from hackers — ministry
Spokesman for the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Media Yevgeny Novikov said that "informational security of the energy system is one of our priorities"
Read more
US sends 1,000 additional troops to Middle East — acting defense secretary
US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said he authorized "approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East"
Read more
Russian security council: IS members formerly active in Syria,Iraq behind Sri Lanka blasts
Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said that currently, the main centers of terrorist activity are the Middle East, Africa, South and South-East Asia
Read more
West trying to hamper Russian cooperation via hybrid war means — Russian intel chief
Read more
US cyberwar against Russia is hypothetical possibility, says Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "regretting to say that," Russia has repeatedly stated "that the vital areas of our economy are under continuous attacks from abroad"
Read more
Dollar becoming toxic: Russia's foreign intel chief blasts greenback’s monopoly position
According to Naryshkin, the use of the dollar presents risks and more and more countries are looking into finding alternative tools for doing business
Read more
Roscosmos not considering Orion spacecraft for delivering Russian cosmonauts to space
The Orion spacecraft will be delivered to the orbit by the Space Launch System (SLS) carrier rocket currently being developed in the United States
Read more
Russia may create Glonass ground stations in Africa and Asia-Pacific region
In June this year, Russia completed the procedure of approving an inter-governmental agreement on outer space with Argentina
Read more
Moscow’s missile defense system to be modernized by 2022, says Defense Minister
According to Sergey Shoigu, realizing this and other plans will "ensure the implementation of priorities set before the Russian Aerospace Forces"
Read more
Investigators to request interrogation of Russian suspects in MH17 case
Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov are among the suspects named by the Dutch investigators
Read more
Press review: Who’s behind the Gulf tanker attacks and Serbia could send troops to Kosovo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more