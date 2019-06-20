Press review: MH17 probe names suspects and Ukraine to top likely Putin-Trump meeting

Media: Dutch-led probe reveals names of suspects in MH17 downing case Five years after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, which killed 298 people, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has presented new conclusions about the tragedy, revealing the names of four suspects. Three of them have Russian citizenship and are now in Russia, and the fourth suspect is a Ukrainian national, who is currently in the country’s east. Besides these four persons, who are allegedly behind the MH17 crash, the investigators have several other suspects, a spokesperson for the Dutch prosecutors Brecht van de Moosdiyk told Izvestia, stressing that the JIT would continue the investigation.

According to investigators, the suspects could have been involved in delivering the Buk missile system that downed the MH17. The system had allegedly came from the Russian city of Kursk to Ukraine’s Pervomaysky village and the crew members had also supposedly arrived from Russia. Meanwhile, the investigators won’t demand the suspects’ extradition since the countries’ laws do not allow handing over their citizens abroad. Nevertheless, they will ask Moscow to provide assistance in questioning them. The trial over the suspects is due to kick off on March 9, 2020. Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic is sure that the latest announcement of the suspects’ names will trigger renewed aggression by Kiev in Donbass. According to Miroslav Rudenko, an MP in the DPR’s legislature, tensions have mounted to levels seen back in 2014. Commenting on possible repercussions for Russia, attorney Alexei Obolenets told RBC: "At the moment, Russia is not obliged to do anything, neither the Kingdom of the Netherlands nor Interpol have sent any requests on legal assistance. However, Russia ratified the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, under which the Dutch authorities may send a demand to Russia on questioning persons or providing documents." If it is confirmed that the suspects are on Russian soil, the Netherlands can send an extradition request to Moscow. Like many other countries, under its Constitution, Russia does not extradite its citizens, but Moscow will have to justify its refusal, though there is no mechanism of forcing it into meeting these demands, he explained. Izvestia: Minsk deal, Ukraine to hover over Putin, Trump at Osaka talks Washington should acknowledge that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis directly depends on Kiev’s implementation of the Minsk peace deal and this is the only way the United States can help settle the conflict in Donbass, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Izvestia. Over the past months, the issue of Ukraine has been raised during Russian-US contacts. According to experts, although the agenda of possible talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Osaka in late June is still unclear, the sides will have to discuss Ukraine given the change of power in Kiev. Earlier, the Russian and US leaders tried to avoid the Ukrainian issue in their public comments since the positions of Moscow and Washington seriously differ, Director of the Institute for US and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Garbuzov told the paper. According to him, neither side saw any sense in exchanging negative replies. "Now the situation has somehow changed because Ukraine has new authorities, or at least a new president. Zelensky desires to bring about some changes. This includes reviving the Normandy talks and breathing a new life into the Minsk agreements. So, it’s highly likely that at the talks in Osaka, Moscow and Washington will hash over the Ukrainian crisis," the political scientist predicted. Meanwhile, Washington is not expected to back Ukrainian President Zelensky’s idea that Washington should join the Normandy talks (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine), Garbuzov noted. That’s because the US is not rushing to become the guarantor of any decisions on Donbass, and Trump understands that this is a great responsibility, he explained. According to Director of the Franklin Roosevelt US Policy Studies Center at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev, a lot will depend on the format in which the Russian and US leaders will hold talks. The parties could focus on Ukraine in case they decide to hold full-fledged talks rather than to have a brief ‘on the go’ meeting. However, Trump is not interested in making Ukraine a priority issue as he seeks to make the discussion’s outcome a PR success for his domestic audience. Ryabkov notes that the talks between Putin and Trump in Osaka at the G20 summit would be rather useful, given the problems accrued in bilateral and international relations. Media: UN report accusing Saudis of Khashoggi murder may have consequences for Trump, Iran Amid growing tensions around Iran, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard has suggested slapping sanctions on its key regional opponent, Saudi Arabia, over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report, published on Wednesday, will be put up for review at the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday. Callamard believes that Riyadh’s investigation into the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 was not transparent. She has called on the international community to introduce sanctions against high-ranking Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.