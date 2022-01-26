Chery to forge into Uzbekistan with new Pro Family

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 26. Recently, Chery Group released December sales data: Chery Group's cumulative sales of vehicles in 2021 reached a historic 961,926 units, a year-on-year increase of 31.7%. Among them, the cumulative export reached 269,154 units, exceeding the sales target of 250,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 136.3%, ranking first in the export of Chinese brand passenger vehicles for 19 consecutive years. So far, Chery Group has accumulated more than 10 million auto users worldwide, including 1.95 million overseas users. According to an official source, Chery will forge into Uzbekistan with its new Pro Family.

Chery's Pro Family series have been launched in countries like Russia, Brazil and Chile, registering a strong market performance and high production reputation. In Russia, Tiggo 7 Pro was the most popular Chinese SUV in October; in Chile, Chery held a 15.3% share in the SUV segment in October, ranking first for the 10th consecutive month, and Tiggo 2 was the bestseller; in Brazil, Chery saw a continuing sales boom of models like Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 2 Pro.

Chery's Pro Family series comes with Chery's state-of-art technologies and the distinctive features of PRO. The trendy design of PRO and the shiny, starry front fascia make it identifiable and impactful; the interior features a surrounding high-tech cockpit; it is most brilliant with intelligent configurations of PRO such as UHD console, remote start and 360-degree panorama viewer, which offer consumers intelligent driving experiences beyond expectation; besides, it has tremendous power of PRO: Chery has 6 engines listed among "Ten Best Engines" in China.

Chery has been known as "Technological Chery" since its foundation for insisting on mastering core technologies. It has set up five R&D centers in the world and an R&D team of over 5,000 elites, providing it with advantages in traditional fuel technology, new energy, intelligence manufacturing and other fields. Chery has established its leadership with four vehicle assembly platforms, five general subsystems and seven core technologies. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has set up 10 overseas factories, more than 1,500 overseas dealers and service outlets, with nearly 9.9 million users worldwide, ranking first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 18 consecutive years. Chery will forge into Uzbekistan with its new Pro Family, to bring local consumers new Pro driving experiences.