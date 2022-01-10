{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Sanya Set to Become a Global Tourism Hotspot in 2022

​​​​​​SANYA, China, Jan. 10. As the globe enters a new year, the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board ("STPB") is ready to transform Sanya into the world's hottest tourist destination in 2022. Building on the momentum gained in 2021, the New Year will see the STPB continue to expand markets for inbound tourism and enhance the popularity of Sanya's major drawcards, in order to position Hainan Island as a global premium travel destination.

Since being established in 2020, the STPB has continually evolved Sanya's tourism offering and innovated the region's travel-related companies to attract visitors to the island. Over the past year, the STPB leveraged major opportunities from the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, focused on new trends within the tourism sector, expanded Sanya's destination branding, and boosted its trade efforts to promote the overall development of Sanya and invite more tourists to its shores.

Boasting warm weather, spectacular scenery, and diverse experiences, Sanya is the perfect backdrop for work, travel and play. In 2021, the STPB focused on cultivating new tourism opportunities and hotspots to attract different types of travelers to Sanya, such as its "Wonderland Sanya" theme. Designed to reinvigorate Sanya's image amongst Gen Z and millennial travelers, Wonderland Sanya invites young people to fall in love with the destination's unique and vibrant possibilities across five angles of food, travel photography, culture, outdoor activities and luxury hospitality.

Beyond a new brand image that appeals to younger travelers, the STPB hosted a number of activities under the Wonderland Sanya theme to give people even more reason to visit in 2021. These included the Hainan Island Fashion Week, Hainan Free Trade Port Internet Celebrity Creation Competition, Sanya International Diving Festival, Sanya x Game for Peace, and Sanya Parent-Child Study Trip Forum, as well as activities to promote destination weddings, family travel, night tours, and e-sports tourism. In 2022, the STPB already has an exciting lineup of events on the cards that will attract new international travelers to the destination and give previous travelers a reason to return.

In tandem, the STPB has worked with local companies to design, develop and promote products that are popular with travelers. Last year, the STPB designed a variety of tourist maps, culinary maps, travel guides, and cultural products to expand the horizons of tourists and invite them to discover all that Sanya has to offer. A Sanya Tourism App is also in the works for 2022 to give overseas travelers peace of mind during their visit.

In addition, STPB carried out trade activities in major cities across China in 2021, with a focus on interactive activities that promote engagement and encourage discussion. Furthermore, its market research and consulting arm commenced data modeling for tourism companies to support precise data-based marketing strategies and forecasts. These activities are set to continue in 2022, as the STPB seeks new opportunities to achieve a win-win scenario for operators and travelers.

The STPB also has its sights set on turning Sanya into an international transit destination in 2022, as China grants seventh freedom of air rights to Hainan for the first time. Tourists can fly in to Beijing or Shanghai and fly out from Sanya -- giving them more reason to add Hainan Island to their travel itinerary.

In 2022, STPB is ready to catapult Sanya into the global travel spotlight. Capitalizing on progress made over the past two years while injecting fresh ideas into the mix, Sanya is poised to become the destination of choice for global tourists in 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1719380/image_1.jpg

GoodWe rebrands, highlighting the role of smart tech in transforming the future of energy
Read more
Orthodox Christian world celebrates Christmas
The holiday is preceded by a strict 40-day fast, which lasts from November 28 to January 6
Read more
Hainan's key port boosts cooperation with France to develop petrochemicals
The two sides are implementing a project to lay a heating network pipeline
Read more
Access to wired Internet resumed in the capital of Kazakhstan
Mobile internet connection is still unavailable, a TASS correspondent reported
Read more
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Read more
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Read more
Foreign spy agencies behind riots in Kazakhstan, Serbian president says
Protests flared up in several cities of Kazakhstan on January 2
Read more
Internet access restored in Almaty
Telephone communications and the Internet were cut off in Almaty a few hours ago
Read more
Situation in Kazakhstan stabilizes after Tokayev’s address, peacekeepers’ arrival
The authorities impose harsh security measures in major cities
Read more
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Read more
NATO ready to discuss troops withdrawal from borders with Russia at security talks - press
According to the newspaper, the de-escalation of the situation in the region implies the withdrawal of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine
Read more
Russia supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts toward settling Yemeni crisis - lawmaker
Under the Russian Concept of Collective Security in the Gulf, Russia is ready to help resolve this problem, Slutsky stressed
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
US to discuss only bilateral security issues with Russia in Geneva - Department of State
I hope that this will reveal several bilateral issues that have enough points of contact for further discussions, a high-ranking Department of State representative told
Read more
Hainan Cultural Fair attracts public attention with an array of versatile exhibits
The event was first held in 2015
Read more
Hainan's six innovative development zones present their potential at Expo 2020 Dubai
Hainan Free Trade Port made an online presentation on the development potential of industrial sites
Read more
Kazakhstan riots aim to undermine its integrity, Russian envoy says
Antonov also noted that the spread of radical religious ideologies in Central Asia is caused by the Western military intervention in the Middle East
Read more
International Commercial Court established in Haikou
The court was formed by the Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province and the Jiangdong District Administration
Read more
Zelensky calls on US Senate to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2
A bill mandating US officials to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Republican Senator Ted Cruz is expected to be considered in the upper house of Congress next week
Read more
More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair
The event is showcasing products from about 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
At least six waves of terrorists’ attacks reported in Almaty - President Tokayev
The analysis of the situation showed that Kazakhstan is facing an armed act of aggression well prepared and coordinated by perpetrators and terrorist groups trained outside the country, Tokayev emphasized
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya opens first aid stations for people with heart disease emergencies
Some 450 defibrillators were set up in train stations, hotels, malls, educational institutions, government agencies and tourist attractions
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Putin to take part in CSTO Collective Security Council meeting on January 10 — Kremlin
The meeting will discuss the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and measures to normalize it
Read more
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service at church in Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence
As a rule, Putin celebrates Christmas outside Moscow, while on Easter he usually goes to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Read more
Gun battles resume in Almaty
According to the Mir-24 TV channel, eyewitnesses confirmed that clashes took place in the vicinity of Republic Square
Read more
Aeroflot stops selling tickets for flights to Kazakhstan with departure before January 20
Sales of tickets for flights scheduled from Kazakhstan to Russia until January 21 have also been halted
Read more
More than 95% of Hainan residents vaccinated against COVID
The province vaccinated 9.57 million people
Read more
Kyrgyz president admits possibility of republic’s citizens participating in Kazakh unrest
Read more
West should unilaterally give up NATO expansion, says Russian diplomat
The requirements of the US and other NATO countries on our implementation of certain de-escalation measures on our territory are out of discussion, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Some US officials do not understand situation in Kazakhstan - official
Everyone is accustomed to the fact that some representatives of Washington do not understand everything, passing it off a position of the United States, Zakharova said
Read more
Russia, NATO may discuss establishment of buffer zone near Russian borders - expert
Andrey Kortunov noted that Moscow expressed such idea earlier, but it was met with negative reaction from the Baltic States
Read more
Nazarbayev stays in Nur-Sultan
The first president of Kazakhstan keeps in touch with the current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Read more
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Read more
Fugitive banker calls himself leader of protests in Kazakhstan - agency
According to Mukhtar Ablyazov, the protesters in Almaty consult with him how to act every day
Read more
12 aircraft with CSTO servicemen flew from Russian to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry formed an air group of more than 70 Il-76 and five An-124 planes to transfer units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan around the clock
Read more
Mass protests in Kazakhstan advantageous for US, says Ukrainian expert
Mikhail Pogrebinsky stressed that "it is impossible to believe that the Kazakh protests erupted spontaneously"
Read more
US ready to discuss with Russia non-deployment of American missiles in Ukraine
Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva
Read more
Nine Il-76s with airborne troops land at Almaty airfield - Russian Defense Ministry
An air group of more than seventy Il-76 and five An-124 planes formed by the Defense Ministry transfers units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan around the clock
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya city kicks off large-scale cultural fair
Diplomats from 11 countries including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Mongolia will visit the event
Read more
Hainan’s Yangpu Port cargo traffic increases 36.52% in January to November
Cargo turnover reached 1.2 million TEU
Read more
UK military official presents Cabinet with action options for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Speaking in an interview for The Times, Radakin noted that he is "deeply concerned" over the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border
Read more
Tokayev announces national mourning in Kazakhstan on January 10
Press secretary Berik Uali said that "the corresponding decree will be published on the Akorda website"
Read more
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Read more
Hainan, Sichuan provinces increase number of launches of China's carrier rockets to 180
Hainan and Sichuan account for 45% of all Chinese launches
Read more
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Putin to be informed on first Russia-US Geneva meeting's results in due time, says Kremlin
The first round of Geneva meeting took place late on Sunday
Read more
Almaty surrounded by checkpoints, dozens of servicemen on watch
Cars are surveyed and documents are inspected thoroughly at the city’s exit
Read more
Without security guarantees Russia will have to "deter opponents", says diplomat
Before the talks the position of the American side leaves little reason for optimism, Ryabkov noted
Read more