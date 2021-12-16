{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
HONOR gathers with friends to celebrate its 2021 going beyond journey

SHENZHEN, China, December 16. HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices, today celebrated a major milestone for the brand - the successful completion of its first year as a global premium technology brand. Together with over 180 million friends and industry partners, HONOR looked back at its journey and achievements in 2021.   

"Thanks to the support of our friends and partners over the past year, HONOR has been able to deliver on our promise to help consumers go beyond as well as expand our brand to provide both premium and accessible technology to a wider range of users," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd. "I am so proud of the industry breakthroughs we have introduced as a result of the dedication and passion of my colleagues and collaborations with our leading global chain partners. It has really been great to see how we are shaping a shared future together."

Evolving into an Iconic Global Technology Brand

One of HONOR's top priorities as it transforms into a global technology brand is to create a new intelligent world for all, by continuously introducing new innovations and ways for people to connect.

The introduction of 5G and 6G communication network technology has greatly improved the amount of information that can be transmitted. AI processing power has provided unlimited possibilities for imagination, opening up a new era of interconnectivity and making the integration of the physical world and the virtual world possible for everyone. To support the creation of an intelligent world for all, HONOR introduced its "HONOR Multi-screen Collaboration" in 2021, featuring technology for a variety of usage scenarios, and integrating HONOR's 1+8+N strategy. Powerful interconnectivity capabilities allow HONOR's smartphones, laptops, tablets, watches, earphones, smart screens and other smart devices to seamlessly connect together to support the continuous flow of more services down the line.

In addition, HONOR spent the past year developing strategic collaborations with its global supply chain partners and established over 30 partnerships with leading suppliers including AMD, Intel, MediaTek, Microsoft and Qualcomm. HONOR launched the MagicBook 16 at the end of September and will be upgraded to the new Microsoft Windows 11 starting from December, it allows users to efficiently manage their workflows and enhance their productivity thanks to a multi-screen collaboration feature which projects the smartphone screen and files onto the laptop. Looking ahead to 2022, HONOR will continue its journey creating a new intelligent world for all through the launch of innovative new products packed with groundbreaking features.

Launching Innovative Products for a Wider Range of Consumers

HONOR introduced its first global product in 2021 with the launch of the HONOR 50 at the end of October. The HONOR 50 is equipped with GMS and is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's SnapdragonTM 778G Mobile Platform. In addition, the HONOR 50's stunning design and innovative vlogging capabilities has raised the benchmark for smartphones in this category. The launch of the HONOR 50 brought HONOR's presence to more than 40 countries around the world along with the support of a powerful global distribution network including high-profile retailers and operators such as Amazon, Esprinet, Fnac, Orange, Telcel, Telefonica and Vodafone as well as HONOR-owned stores in Russia, Malaysia and Peru.

"Through both online and offline channels, we have been able to expand our offerings to even more consumers," said Zhao. "We are grateful for the trust of our retail and carrier partners around the world and look forward to introducing more products together in 2022. And, before we bid farewell to 2021, I am thrilled to share a final product launch announcement today. We will be launching a new addition to our popular X series, the HONOR X30, this month in China."

Boasting an immersive 120Hz display, the HONOR X30 features a 6.81-inch screen with super narrow 1.05mm side bezels. Inside, it comes packed with a 4800mAh battery for all-day productivity, and is lighter and thinner than the last generation, weighing just 189g and measuring in at just 8.05mm. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, the HONOR X30 has a 15 percent CPU and 30 percent GPU boost compared to the previous version. Available from December 16, the HONOR X30 will be priced starting at 1499 RMB.

To celebrate the brand's 2021 achievements, HONOR developed a short video of its journey for its friends and partners: hihonor.com

Honoring the Global Community's Resilience, Positivity  and Creativity

For many years, HONOR has supported and inspired global design talent to explore the intersection of art and technology. The brand recently hosted its 2021 HONOR Talents Global Design Contest, a global competition that recognizes the outstanding creativity and artistic contributions of designers from around the world. The competition received 5,000 submissions featuring captivating artworks from designers in Asia, Europe, Africa, and America, and showcased how art and technology can fuse together to create real masterpieces.

In addition, the brand continued its successful HONOR Magic Moments Awards, a competition that encourages people to explore the beauty of the world around them through smartphone photography and videography as well as providing a global exchange platform for enthusiastic photographers to share their skills. In just 70 days, over 200 thousand images were submitted under the competition's eight themes.

And as HONOR celebrates overcoming its own challenges to introduce industry breakthroughs this year, the brand wanted to take a moment to celebrate the inspiring people from around the world who triumphed in the face of adversity, despite 2021 being a difficult year. The brand unveiled its HONOR Your Smile video, which celebrates the resilience people around the world demonstrated over the year and the joy a simple smile can bring to people's lives. The HONOR Your Smile video can be viewed at hihonor.com.

 About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

