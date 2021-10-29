Countdown to the Blanc de Chine International Ceramic Art Award

FUJIAN, China, October 29. /PRNewswire/ The deadline for online applications for the 3rd Blanc de Chine International Ceramic Art Award is 31 December 2021. The objectives of the competition are to promote international exchange in the field of ceramic art, and to boost the integrative and innovative development of ceramic and contemporary art.

The competition is held every two years. Artists from over 40 countries worldwide submitted more than one thousand outstanding works for the first two competitions. The exhibition and award ceremony for the first award-winning works were held in 2017 at the Musée des Confluences in Lyon, France. The second exhibition was in 2019, hosted by the Masséna Musée in Nice, France, with the award ceremony at the Opéra de Nice.

The theme for the third Blanc de Chine International Ceramic Art Award is 'Boundless'. Nine jurors comprise museum curators, ceramic artists, art critics, and academics from all over the world. The competition committee looks forward to receiving wonderful entries.

Application Period and Deadline: 20 February - 31 December 2021, 24:00 (GMT +8)

Entry Requirements:

All entries must be original creations, of which there will be only one (set) in existence; None of the entries have been displayed in any prior exhibitions or competitions, nor have images of the entries been shown in any publications or media; All entries must contain more than 50% of white porcelain material, and interdisciplinary entries are encouraged.

The Prizes:

The First Prize (1 winner) will be awarded fifty thousand Euros (50,000€);

The Second Prize (2 winners) will each be awarded thirty thousand Euros (30,000€);

The Third Prize (3 winners) will each be awarded ten thousand Euros (10,000€);

The Jury Prize (9 winners) will each be awarded three thousand Euros (3,000€).

Profile

Quanzhou Porcelain Road Art Development Center is a non-profit organisation established in 2017. The purpose of the center is to promote the international exchange of ceramic art.