{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Haitai Solar Launches New Official Website As Part of Its Branding Strategy Evolution

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18. /PRNewswire/ Haitai Solar (stock code: 835985), a high-tech enterprise engaged in the production of green energy, has today unveiled its new official website. Recognized as one of the top 500 new energy companies, the launch marks Haitai Solar's next step on its journey to expand its international brand footprint.

Developed in line with the latest digital trends, Haitai Solar's new website boasts a strong sense of design and a sleek modern concept. Each page features a dynamic background and a variety of images and video elements, which are well-suited to the way users consume information in the era of multimedia engagement. At the same time, the website features icons that make information more interactive and user-friendly.

Haitai Solar's new homepage includes an engaging introduction of its business structure and achievements; an overview of core products from the Haitai-Taiji and Haitai-Taihe series; a showcase of Utility Scale Power Plant, Commercial and Industrial Projects, and Residential Rooftop Projects; and a side-scrolling news center featuring recent articles and studies. In addition to Chinese and English, Haitai Solar's new website is also available in Japanese.

"The launch of Haitai Solar's new official website is the result of a series of innovations made by the team in response to the user experience of our overseas customers. We hope that this new design allows more global audiences to understand Haitai Solar's rich brand identity, as well as the abundance of high-quality products we have offered," said Dianna Tao, VP of Haitai Solar.

Haitai Solar was founded in 2006 in Tangshan, Hebei Province, China. Since its inception, the brand has grown from a solar component OEM to a GW-level independent brand that ranks among the world's top 500 new energy companies. As of 2021, Haitai Solar boasts a total production capacity of 8GW — 6.5GW from domestic factories and 1.5GW from the factory in Vietnam. The company is capable of producing 166 series, 182 series and 210 series modules with M6, M10 and G12 wafers, which the max power output can reach up to 670W.

Underpinned by the belief that "Quality Casts Value", Haitai Solar has established a high-quality new energy enterprise with a comprehensive product matrix and professional, efficient clean energy solutions. By adhering to ISO 14001 criteria and developing a green intelligent manufacturing system, Haitai Solar has decreased electricity consumption by 59.7%, reduced CO2 emissions by 69.8% and reduced water consumption by 62.1% in the period between 2015 and 2020.

"With the launch of our new aesthetics website, Haitai Solar has once again enhanced the branding strategy and clients' online journey. Through focusing on renewable energies with PV modules as our core business, we are committed to moving Haitai Solar forwards and will continue to further strengthen technology innovation, leading to provide reliable products which can fit to future trends while leveraging the development of the industry to ensure competitiveness for success in the long run, "said Wang Yong, Chairman of Haitai Solar.

For more information, please visit  

About Haitai Solar

Haitai Solar is a high-tech enterprise focused on green energy with five Business Divisions: Photovoltaic modules, Utility Scale Power Plant, Photovoltaic Brackets, Energy Storage, and Hydrogen Energy. Since its inception in 2006, the company has been committed to systematically providing more value to global customers and is recognized as Tier 1 Module Manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. With a total global production capacity of 8GW, Haitai Solar has been ranked as Top 10 PV companies in China in terms of production capacity and shipments. As an intelligent new energy provider, Haitai Solar will continue to promote new energy development with quality and technology development to lead the green energy revolution.

Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
Read more
Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
Read more
Moscow not interested in ‘a divided Europe’, says Kremlin
"We want to be heard: we are not threatening anyone, we are not a source of danger, we are a very large and very powerful country who is looking for partners," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russia records all-time high of over 34,300 COVID-19 daily cases
Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities climbed by 997
Read more
Russia and China complete joint naval drills in Sea of Japan
In total, during the exercise, sailors performed more than 20 different combat exercises
Read more
Fighter jets, bombers hammer enemy forces to defend Crimean coast in drills
According to the data of the Southern Military District, the drills in Crimea have brought together about 4,000 personnel and up to 200 items of armament and military hardware
Read more
COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard launched on Russia’s official coronavirus website
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the data will include the number of people vaccinated with the first dose and those who completed the full course of vaccination
Read more
Naftogaz of Ukraine applied for participation in Nord Stream 2 operator certification
According to CEO of Naftogaz Yuri Vitrenko, the company made this application to prove impossibility of certification of the gas pipeline
Read more
About 65,000 tourists celebrate PRC founding anniversary in Hainan's Sanya
Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than a million people
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan
Rescuers are currently approaching the capsule to help crew members leave it
Read more
Hainan to install 12,000 5G communication stations within three years
Hainan is one of pioneers in China in introducing new technologies and developing research infrastructure
Read more
Russia’s lower house chairman proposes procedure for recalling Nobel Peace Prize
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, there are now no clear criteria for evaluating the Nobel Peace Prize laureates
Read more
Russian, Serbian troops wrap up Slavic Shield joint air defense drills in Serbia
In the course of the drills, the joint Russian-Serbian military contingent coped with combat alert tasks to provide air defense for Belgrade, the Batajnica airbase and the Serbian central industrial region
Read more
Phase two of COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine trials yet to begin — official
The permit for trials was issued on October 12
Read more
Russian Mikoyan MiG-31 scrambled to escort US B-1B Lancer bomber over Sea of Japan
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
Over 40 Black Sea Fleet warships take part in massive Crimean drills
The drills are running under a general scenario and as part of a final inspection of the District’s troops for the 2021 training year
Read more
Ukraine suffers $5 bln losses due to untimely purchases of gas — former PM
Ukraine has one of Europe’s largest underground gas storage facilities and could have pumped gas into them in advance, he said
Read more
Egypt, Russia to hold Defenders of Friendship 2021 tactical exercise
About 100 servicemen of Russia’s Novorossiisk-based Guards Mountain Air Assault Unit will take part
Read more
OSCE SMM suspends operations in Donbass — agency
According to Reuters, a protest rally was held in front of the mission’s headquarters in Donetsk demanding the release of an officer of the mission of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center who had been seized by Ukrainian troops
Read more
Hainan authorities take steps to increase the population of endangered gibbons species
The number of these monkeys continues to decline worldwide
Read more
Press review: China beefs up its nukes and EU pressing for bigger role in Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 15th
Read more
Hainan's Sanya grants $ 1.55 million to residents to test digital yuan
The digital yuan is electronic money centrally issued by the People's Bank of China
Read more
New big duty free shopping center on Hainan to start working in June 2022
The authorities see the program as an important part of the project to build a free trade port on Hainan
Read more
Duty free sales on Hainan up by 122% on first day of October 1 weekend
This year, two new duty free stores were opened in Haikou
Read more
Hainan organizes a series of events to mark the founding of People's Republic of China
About 65,000 people visited Sanya's festivities
Read more
Media: Sanya's low taxes to draw highly qualified personnel to the island
Over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 highly qualified professionals
Read more
An envoy from any NATO member state may hold urgent contacts in Moscow on bloc’s behalf
It was also reported that Russia would suspend the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and yank the accreditation of its staff from November 1
Read more
Hainan launches settlement of public data management issues
China's southernmost province has become one of eight regions in China where appropriate governance mechanisms are being introduced in a pilot mode
Read more
No prospects for talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Ukraine was hammering out "a draft law on the so-called transitional period, which would de facto mean Kiev's withdrawal from the Minsk agreements"
Read more
Germany’s Greens leader calls on government to negotiate gas supplies with Russia
According to Robert Habeck, The Greens believe that the Nord Stream 2 project cannot be granted a permit for the operation because of the EU Gas Directive
Read more
Meeting with Putin to be crucial for gas contract, says Serbian President
Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he planned to discuss the gas price for Serbia with Putin at a meeting on November 25
Read more
Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move
The accreditation of the mission staff will be terminated from November 1
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace
Read more
Hainan passes first legal acts to accompany the free trade port bill
An effective legal guarantee was established, says official
Read more
First Nord Stream 2 string filled with technical gas, says project operator
Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing
Read more
Zelensky says ready to meet with Putin in any format
Besides, Ukrainian President noted the chances for a new Normandy Four
Read more
Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons
The Hainan gibbons are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world.
Read more
US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is reducing the dollar’s share in its reserve and settlement
Read more
French ambassador leaves Belarus — embassy
A spokesman for the French embassy says that all statements will follow tomorrow
Read more
Seven militiamen killed in clashes with Taliban in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban suffered casualties as well, but they were not specified
Read more
Russian embassy investigating circumstances of death of Russian tourists in Albania
Earlier, the Albanian Daily News publication reported, that four Russian tourists were found dead in a hotel sauna in the Kerret village in the Kavaja district in Albania’s west
Read more
Russian crew enters Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, hatches closed
The undocking is scheduled for 04:14 Moscow time
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge Arctic reefer ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles
Earlier, it was reported that the Ivan Papanin-class multi-purpose reefer transport will be capable of traveling along the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker support thanks to its ice-reinforced hull, the Azipod electric propulsion system, and an ice-type radar station
Read more
Hainan's Haikou leads in China in terms of air quality in 2021
In recent years, China's Hainan has been showing great progress in ecology as well as wildlife recovery
Read more
Iran’s navy repels attack on Iranian oil tanker in Gulf of Aden — official
Commander of Iran’s Navy Amir Shahram Irani added that five pirate boats were involved in the attack
Read more
Threat to US democracy comes not from Russian hackers but from popular mistrust — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that according to the polls propagation of disinformation is blamed not on "Russian troll factories," RT propaganda or Chinese cyber troops, but on American politicians, IT-corporations and social network users
Read more
Turkey may buy Russian latest military aircraft, if US refuses to sell F-16 fighters
Earlier, Turkey made a request to the United States to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and modernize about 80 warplanes of this type operational in the Turkish Air Force
Read more
Ukraine’s wish to pay 20-30% higher for Russian gas surprises Moscow, says Novak
Ukraine’s wish to continue buying Russian gas through reverse-flow supplies, Russia Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
International Trade Dispute Resolution forum successfully held on Hainan
Hainan is actively developing a legal framework to protect the interests of businessmen and investors
Read more
Media: Forest tourism zone in central Hainan becoming more popular
The area of ​​the tourist zone reaches 25 square kilometers
Read more
Amount of Hainan's used investments on major projects by mid-September reaches $ 8 bln
Since the publication of Hainan's free trade port program in 2020, agreements have been signed on more than major 350 projects
Read more