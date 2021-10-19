{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19. /PRNewswire/ At the Better World Summit (BWS) hosted by Huawei in partnership with Informa Tech, Bob Cai, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei's Carrier Business Group, delivered the opening speech titled "Green ICT for Green Development". "As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei incorporates green development into everything we do. We see this as part of our social responsibilities. In addition, Huawei is ready to become the best partner for operators in their efforts toward carbon neutrality," said Cai. "With our innovative products and solutions, we will help operators cut carbon emissions and make their networks more energy efficient. We also want to work with operators and use ICT to better enable other industries to cut carbon emissions and become carbon neutral faster."

In June 2021, Huawei and Informa Tech jointly proposed the Network Carbon Intensity (NCI) initiative, in which carbon emissions per bit of data is defined as a new metric for green networks. Huawei emphasized that people's pursuit of better lives must be balanced with the need for lower carbon emissions, so the company proposed this initiative to better manage and measure carbon reduction roadmaps.

During this summit, Huawei stressed the need to establish a platform for industry collaboration on green development and said that BWS is a good example. This platform will regularly bring together industry partners and operators to share innovative technologies and latest practices in how to cut carbon emissions and contribute to a greener ICT industry. According to Cai, at MWC Barcelona 2022, Huawei will continue to hold a green development forum with its partners to share industry practices and latest solutions, and all industry partners and operators are welcome to attend the forum.

"We believe the BWS in Dubai is a good beginning. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with our industry partners and operators to empower green development of all industries using our innovative technologies," said Cai at the end of his speech. "As we envision in the theme of our flagship exhibition hall in Dubai, 'Lighting up the Future', we believe that together, we will light up a greener future."

Other attendees who spoke at the event included Richard Mahony, Vice President of Service Provider Markets of Informa Tech; Dr. Dena Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator of the United Arab Emirates; Tommy Stadlen, Co-Founder of Giant Ventures; Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, Corporate Communications SVP of Etisalat; Hervé Suquet, Group Energy SVP of Orange; Dirk Karl, Chief Procurement Officer of MTN; Tanveer Mohammad, SVP of Global Operation of Telenor; and Aaron Jiang, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Product Line.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.
Phoenix Tower International Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Outremer Telecom
Read more
Russia and China complete joint naval drills in Sea of Japan
In total, during the exercise, sailors performed more than 20 different combat exercises
Read more
International Trade Dispute Resolution forum successfully held on Hainan
Hainan is actively developing a legal framework to protect the interests of businessmen and investors
Read more
Over 40 Black Sea Fleet warships take part in massive Crimean drills
The drills are running under a general scenario and as part of a final inspection of the District’s troops for the 2021 training year
Read more
Duty free sales on Hainan up by 122% on first day of October 1 weekend
This year, two new duty free stores were opened in Haikou
Read more
Russia records all-time high of over 34,300 COVID-19 daily cases
Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities climbed by 997
Read more
Phase two of COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine trials yet to begin — official
The permit for trials was issued on October 12
Read more
Russia’s lower house chairman proposes procedure for recalling Nobel Peace Prize
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, there are now no clear criteria for evaluating the Nobel Peace Prize laureates
Read more
Iran’s navy repels attack on Iranian oil tanker in Gulf of Aden — official
Commander of Iran’s Navy Amir Shahram Irani added that five pirate boats were involved in the attack
Read more
Russian embassy investigating circumstances of death of Russian tourists in Albania
Earlier, the Albanian Daily News publication reported, that four Russian tourists were found dead in a hotel sauna in the Kerret village in the Kavaja district in Albania’s west
Read more
US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is reducing the dollar’s share in its reserve and settlement
Read more
Ukraine’s wish to pay 20-30% higher for Russian gas surprises Moscow, says Novak
Ukraine’s wish to continue buying Russian gas through reverse-flow supplies, Russia Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
About 65,000 tourists celebrate PRC founding anniversary in Hainan's Sanya
Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than a million people
Read more
OSCE SMM suspends operations in Donbass — agency
According to Reuters, a protest rally was held in front of the mission’s headquarters in Donetsk demanding the release of an officer of the mission of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center who had been seized by Ukrainian troops
Read more
Russian crew enters Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, hatches closed
The undocking is scheduled for 04:14 Moscow time
Read more
An envoy from any NATO member state may hold urgent contacts in Moscow on bloc’s behalf
It was also reported that Russia would suspend the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and yank the accreditation of its staff from November 1
Read more
Media: Forest tourism zone in central Hainan becoming more popular
The area of ​​the tourist zone reaches 25 square kilometers
Read more
Russian Mikoyan MiG-31 scrambled to escort US B-1B Lancer bomber over Sea of Japan
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
Turkey may buy Russian latest military aircraft, if US refuses to sell F-16 fighters
Earlier, Turkey made a request to the United States to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and modernize about 80 warplanes of this type operational in the Turkish Air Force
Read more
Fighter jets, bombers hammer enemy forces to defend Crimean coast in drills
According to the data of the Southern Military District, the drills in Crimea have brought together about 4,000 personnel and up to 200 items of armament and military hardware
Read more
Hainan's Sanya grants $ 1.55 million to residents to test digital yuan
The digital yuan is electronic money centrally issued by the People's Bank of China
Read more
Seven militiamen killed in clashes with Taliban in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban suffered casualties as well, but they were not specified
Read more
Hainan organizes a series of events to mark the founding of People's Republic of China
About 65,000 people visited Sanya's festivities
Read more
No prospects for talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Ukraine was hammering out "a draft law on the so-called transitional period, which would de facto mean Kiev's withdrawal from the Minsk agreements"
Read more
Ukraine suffers $5 bln losses due to untimely purchases of gas — former PM
Ukraine has one of Europe’s largest underground gas storage facilities and could have pumped gas into them in advance, he said
Read more
Press review: China beefs up its nukes and EU pressing for bigger role in Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 15th
Read more
Egypt, Russia to hold Defenders of Friendship 2021 tactical exercise
About 100 servicemen of Russia’s Novorossiisk-based Guards Mountain Air Assault Unit will take part
Read more
COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard launched on Russia’s official coronavirus website
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the data will include the number of people vaccinated with the first dose and those who completed the full course of vaccination
Read more
French ambassador leaves Belarus — embassy
A spokesman for the French embassy says that all statements will follow tomorrow
Read more
Hainan to install 12,000 5G communication stations within three years
Hainan is one of pioneers in China in introducing new technologies and developing research infrastructure
Read more
Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move
The accreditation of the mission staff will be terminated from November 1
Read more
Hainan authorities take steps to increase the population of endangered gibbons species
The number of these monkeys continues to decline worldwide
Read more
Meeting with Putin to be crucial for gas contract, says Serbian President
Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he planned to discuss the gas price for Serbia with Putin at a meeting on November 25
Read more
Naftogaz of Ukraine applied for participation in Nord Stream 2 operator certification
According to CEO of Naftogaz Yuri Vitrenko, the company made this application to prove impossibility of certification of the gas pipeline
Read more
Zelensky says ready to meet with Putin in any format
Besides, Ukrainian President noted the chances for a new Normandy Four
Read more
Moscow not interested in ‘a divided Europe’, says Kremlin
"We want to be heard: we are not threatening anyone, we are not a source of danger, we are a very large and very powerful country who is looking for partners," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Hainan's Haikou leads in China in terms of air quality in 2021
In recent years, China's Hainan has been showing great progress in ecology as well as wildlife recovery
Read more
Hainan passes first legal acts to accompany the free trade port bill
An effective legal guarantee was established, says official
Read more
New big duty free shopping center on Hainan to start working in June 2022
The authorities see the program as an important part of the project to build a free trade port on Hainan
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace
Read more
Hainan launches settlement of public data management issues
China's southernmost province has become one of eight regions in China where appropriate governance mechanisms are being introduced in a pilot mode
Read more
Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons
The Hainan gibbons are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world.
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge Arctic reefer ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles
Earlier, it was reported that the Ivan Papanin-class multi-purpose reefer transport will be capable of traveling along the Northern Sea Route without icebreaker support thanks to its ice-reinforced hull, the Azipod electric propulsion system, and an ice-type radar station
Read more
Amount of Hainan's used investments on major projects by mid-September reaches $ 8 bln
Since the publication of Hainan's free trade port program in 2020, agreements have been signed on more than major 350 projects
Read more
Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
Read more
Media: Sanya's low taxes to draw highly qualified personnel to the island
Over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 highly qualified professionals
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan
Rescuers are currently approaching the capsule to help crew members leave it
Read more
First Nord Stream 2 string filled with technical gas, says project operator
Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing
Read more
Threat to US democracy comes not from Russian hackers but from popular mistrust — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that according to the polls propagation of disinformation is blamed not on "Russian troll factories," RT propaganda or Chinese cyber troops, but on American politicians, IT-corporations and social network users
Read more
Russian, Serbian troops wrap up Slavic Shield joint air defense drills in Serbia
In the course of the drills, the joint Russian-Serbian military contingent coped with combat alert tasks to provide air defense for Belgrade, the Batajnica airbase and the Serbian central industrial region
Read more
Germany’s Greens leader calls on government to negotiate gas supplies with Russia
According to Robert Habeck, The Greens believe that the Nord Stream 2 project cannot be granted a permit for the operation because of the EU Gas Directive
Read more