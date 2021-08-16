Shanghai Electric gives toys and gift packages to children of Thar Community

SHANGHAI, August 16. /PRNewswire/ Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company, a Pakistan-based subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (601727.SS and 02727.HK) that operates the power plant, held a toy and gift drive on July 19 to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with children and their parents who inhabit the nearby villages of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Ltd and its 1320MW power plant. In time for this blessed festival that marks one of the most important days for the community, Shanghai Electric and its staff gifted over 200 kids with toys and gift packages, including cricket gear for boys and bangles, mehndi pastes and snacks for girls.

"The annual Eid Al-Adha is a joyous and special time of year that allows the local community to enjoy the company of their beloved, while the pandemic has cast a shadow over this important festival as social-distancing measures continue to restrict mass gatherings and limit religious practices. On this very day that the community embraces the spirit of giving and helping the vulnerable and poor, we hope that, with this festive toy and gift drive, we can bring a smile to those children's faces during this unprecedented time, and of course, make this Eid al-Adha a bit brighter and warmer for their families as well," said Qian Xiaolei, PR Manager of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company.