Mott MGP series gas purifiers

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 15. /PRNewswire/ Mott announces the latest addition to their High Purity filtration and flow control product line with the MGP Series Gas Purifiers. These gas purifiers ensure process integrity for high purity and ultra-high purity gas applications. This full suite of purifiers is available in point-of-use and micro-bulk models and are designed to meet precise purification requirements.

The Mott MGP gas purifiers protect downstream instrumentation and maintain process consistency in Semiconductor fabs by removing gaseous impurities and providing filtration down to 1.5nm to improve wafer production yield. Our purification technology accommodates a wide selection of fill classes to remove virtually any impurity from a process stream. Factory regeneration is available on many models and outlet purities are <100 parts-per-trillion.

These products are sold through Mott's worldwide network of High Purity Product Distributors.

About Mott: For over 60 years, Mott's strategic vision is to deliver technological breakthroughs where none currently exist. Mott's highly customized precision filtration and fluid control platforms deliver 2X performance advantage for a range of mission critical applications, from missions to Mars to implantable medical devices. Headquartered in Farmington, CT, Mott is a 100% Employee Owned Company with offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.mottcorp.com