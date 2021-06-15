H.I.S. Thailand partners with Thailand Elite

BANGKOK, June 15. /PRNewswire/ H.I.S. TOURS CO., LTD. (HIS Thailand), a Thailand-based travel agency, has partnered with Thailand Elite to strengthen and expand the Thailand Elite Membership Program. The Thailand Elite Visa Program is an exclusive residency program, allowing foreigners to hold a long-term tourist visa with numerous exclusive tourism privileges for up to 20 years.

As a subsidiary of H.I.S., CO. LTD. (HIS Japan), Japan's leading travel agency, HIS Thailand, will leverage the HIS global network of more than 400 branches in 64 countries to promote the Thai visa program and attract long-term residency tourists to the Land of Smiles.

In addition to residency tourist visas of 5,10 or 20 years, the Thailand Elite Membership Program features exclusive V.I.P. services such as:

Airport services (including fast track immigration, lounge access, airport transportation)

Priority treatment at golf courses, spas, hotels, resorts, restaurants, hospitals and medical facilities throughout the country.

There are seven visa programs to choose from, catering to individuals, couples, and families.

5 Years Elite Visa Programs

10 Years Elite Visa Programs

20 Years Elite Visa Programs

As an authorized agent of Thailand Elite, HIS Thailand provides a seamless 4-step application process, regardless of applicants being in Thailand or abroad. The whole process takes 1 to 3 months and is open to most nationalities.

The experienced team will guide applicants through each step, from selecting the right visa type to dealing with relevant Thai Government Departments.

About HIS Thailand

HIS Thailand is a Thailand-based travel agency established in 1997 in Bangkok. With nine branches in Thailand, it offers travel services for domestic and international travelers. It is fully supported by its parent, HIS Japan, with its global network, ensuring customers globally can have their travel needs met.

About Thailand Elite (https://thaielitevisa-his.com)

Thailand Elite, the operator of Thailand Elite Card, founded in 2003, is owned by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), a state-owned enterprise. Under the care of TAT, Thailand Elite's objectives are to present to esteemed foreign guests Thailand's finest vacationing and business experiences in several unique and special packages.