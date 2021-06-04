Seraphim and Rodina enters into an agreement for supply of 1GW PV modules

CHANGZHOU, China, June 4. /PRNewswire/ On June 4, Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Seraphim), a global leading PV module manufacturer, announced that it has entered into an agreement for supply of 1GW PV modules with Rodina Energy Group LLC (hereinafter referred to as Rodina), a global EPC and O&M service provider. Both parties agreed to work together to bring high quality solar products and services to global clients in order to gain a larger share of overseas markets.

"This is the first time that Seraphim has cooperated with Rodina. Both parties agree that this arrangement will create a long-standing and mutually beneficial area of cooperation, laying a solid foundation for future expansions. We are very confident about the results of this collaboration. In recent years, in addition to consolidating its presence in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Rodina has been gradually expanding its business in North America and other markets, which is consistent with Seraphim's goal of providing global customers with high quality products and professional services," said Polaris Li, President of Seraphim.

The PV modules under the supply agreement consists of Seraphim S4 series monofacial and bifacial half-cell modules, which integrate 182mm silicon wafers with 0.6mm micro-size spacing and high precision production technology. The cells are halved using a nondestructive cutting technology, which effectively reduces the internal loss of modules. S4 series modules are compatible with the existing packaging procedure, container transportation and loading method. S4 series modules, maintain absolute compatibility with the existing system design, and are suitable for large and even larger utility scale PV projects.

"Seraphim is a high-quality enterprise that values product quality and innovation with a strong sense of social responsibility. The excellent performance of its products and its mature global market network provides for an effective and smooth implementation of all types of PV projects. We are confident that both parties will carry out further cooperation in the field of international power station projects, providing global customers with a high quality of energy supply services," said Li Donghai, Vice President of global supply chain at Rodina.

Seraphim

As a global leading PV manufacturer, Seraphim is listed as Tier 1 PV module maker by BloombergNEF, and is recognized as top module manufacturer by PV Evolution Labs. Currently, Seraphim has a global production capacity of 5.5GW, with 11GW of PV products being used in over 40 countries.

Rodina

Since its establishment in 2013, Rodina, a global EPC and O&M service provider, has opened more than 10 branches worldwide. To date, Rodina boasts a global installed capacity of 1.5GW. In recent years, in addition to consolidating its presence in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Turkey, Rodina has steadily penetrated the North American and other new markets.