Internationals experience a real Wuhan

Moscow, 23 april. The "A Date with China" international media tour took foreign media correspondents, internet celebrities in China and Chinese journalists to Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province on Thursday.

The media tour, with the theme of "On Road to Prosperity", aims at facilitating global understanding of China's development.

It is a three-leg media tour being held from April to September. The first leg features Shaanxi, Hubei and Guizhou provinces as well as Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

The tour is directed by the Cyberspace Administration of China's news and communications bureau and co-organized by China Daily website and 11 provincial-level cyberspace administrations.