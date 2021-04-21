KEHUA Ranked 8th in World PCS Market Share

XIAMEN, China, April 21. /PRNewswire/. KEHUA TECH (002335.SZ) ranked No.8 in the global Energy Storage Inverter (PCS) market share and retained the No.7 position in the global market share of Energy Storage Inverter (>10kW) in 2019, according to IHS Markit, which is a global information specialist that includes more than 5,000 analysts, data scientists, financial experts and industry experts. Meanwhile, KEHUA was crowned 2nd in the market share of Energy Storage Inverters in China in 2019, accounting for 21.9% of the country. KEHUA is a world-class supplier of power protection and energy saving solutions. With a complete standard energy storage solution system, KEHUA can flexibly provide the suitable integrated solution depending on specific scenarios and specific control logic.

KEHUA has full-scenario energy storage solution covering generation-side, transmission and distribution side and behind-the-meter. With rich and complete leading energy storage product line, KEHUA can provide customers with high-quality product solution according to local conditions. By virtue of the safety, reliability, energy saving and flexibility of KEHUA products, KEHUA has won the trust of many countries, such as with our recent energy storage project in Malaysia, which is in progress in Johor state. KEHUA installed behind-the-meter energy storage inverters for this project. While making full use of Malaysia's NEM preferential photovoltaic policy, this scheme reduces the power consumption of the plant. Moreover, the investment can be recovered in just three years or so. It is a solution centered on green energy + green factory, and it can effectively reduce carbon emissions.

About KEHUA

Established in 1988 and went public in 2010, KEHUA is a world-leading power conversion expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in Critical Power, Renewables Energy and Could Infrastructure. Business involves UPS, solar inverter, energy storage, IDC construction and O&M.

