Amazfit Showcases its Vision for Fitness Tech and Wearables at CES 2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11/ /PRNewswire// Amazfit, a global brand in the smart wearables market, takes this year's all-digital CES by storm, introducing a slew of innovative products and technologies across multiple categories. Amazfit's exciting new product line includes the latest additions to the GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, through the ultra-stylish Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches - which feature cutting-edge health and fitness features.

Also showcased is the super light and versatile Amazfit Bip U Series of fitness-oriented smartwatches; the retro-chic Amazfit Neo with advanced modern features; the ergonomic noise-masking Amazfit ZenBuds earbuds with curated sounds for both work and rest, along with smart real-time sleep monitoring functions; the immersive and dynamic Amazfit PowerBuds with a professional sports sound system for stunning sound; the foldable Amazfit AirRun treadmill with surround sound speakers and minimalist design; the Amazfit Smart Scale that puts holistic health data at your feet; and the futuristic Amazfit X watch with an extra-wide AMOLED high-definition 3D curved screen.

Amazfit's theme for CES 2021, "Stronger, Together", highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to offering consumers effective products and services in the wearable market, and is more relevant than ever during a global health pandemic.

See the Amazfit line of products during the all-digital CES, January 11-14, at amazfit.com.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e: The Perfect Combination of Style and Health

Representing fitness for all, the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e join the Amazfit GTS 2 mini as the newest members of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, which is headed up by the classic essential Amazfit GTR 2 and the GTS 2, where style meets health.

Based on the GTR 2, Amazfit will also launch the GTR 2 LTE later this year, which will feature 4G network connection for unprecedented levels of smartwatch communication.

Amazfit Bip U Series: Your First Step into Smart Fitness

The Amazfit Bip U Series features a large, 1.43-inch color screen so you can enjoy a bigger and clearer view of your important information.

You can also talk to Amazon Alexa[1] on your Amazfit Bip U Pro - ask questions, get translations, set alarms and timers, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.

[1] Only Amazfit Bip U Pro supports Alexa. Alexa will only be available in American English at launch. Alexa is not available in all countries/regions, and additional languages will be supported by subsequent OTA updates. To see the countries/regions availability, languages supported, as well as how to activate and use Alexa on your Amazfit Bip U Pro, please visit

Amazfit Neo: Retro Look with Advanced Features

The Amazfit Neo features a four-sided screen, equipped with four physical buttons and a design that provides the perfect balance of style and versatile functionality, for a unique blend of retro design and modern features.

Amazfit ZenBuds: Fits Right So You Can Sleep Tight

Amazfit ZenBuds are smart, noise-masking earbuds which reduce distracting noises and can play soothing sounds to block out the outside world, helping you to relax, meditate, or focus on work without distraction, and fall asleep at night effortlessly. When worn to bed, these intelligent earbuds can also detect when you're asleep and automatically stop playing sounds to avoid waking you up, and the smart sleep monitoring function will analyze your sleep quality each night, helping you form healthy sleeping habits.

Amazfit PowerBuds: Dynamic Sound for Every Workout

Amazfit PowerBuds bring stunning sound to your ears through the professional sports sound system, making your workouts more immersive and dynamic. These earbuds are equipped with a PPG optical sensor to precisely monitor your heart rate and keep you informed of your workout status. You also get voice notifications when your heart rate exceeds the pre-set warning value, delivering a safer and more effective experience.

Amazfit AirRun: Experience the Freedom of an Outdoor Run—Inside Your Home

The Amazfit AirRun features an extra-wide running belt that puts most home treadmills to shame. At 500 millimeters in width and 1,300 millimeters in length, the running belt compares favorably with most commercial treadmills, offering a wider running space and delivering the stability and openness of outdoor running.

Amazfit Smart Scale: Holistic Health Data at Your Feet

With its high-precision data processing chip, the Amazfit Smart Scale provides metrics for 16 body health indicators based on the basic information you enter, to help you easily understand your overall physical condition. The Amazfit Smart Scale is equipped with a high-precision G-shaped sensor, which is sensitive enough to detect minor weight changes of up to 50 grams, meaning it can show changes in your weight even if you only drink a cup of water.

Amazfit X: The Future Is Now

Representing a technological breakthrough in smart wearable devices, the new standard in smartwatches has arrived. The revolutionary design of the Amazfit X concept watch, featuring a button-free design with a 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display, a titanium alloy uni-body, and the self-developed BioTracker™ 2 PPG optical sensor, allows you to fit more of what's important to you on your wrist.

Pakistan without electricity due to power grid outage - news portal
Energy Minister of Pakistan Omar Ayub confirmed the power failure and added Pakistani authorities attempt to partly restart electricity supplies via the Tarbela power plant
NBC: US Vice President Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration
Earlier, Politico reported citing three different sources, that the Vice President might attend the inauguration ceremony in a bit to display his adherence to the peaceful transfer of power
Japarov winning Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections in first round of voting
According to the Central Election Commission data, Adakhan Madumarov is second in the race, with slightly more than six percent of votes
Russian government sets subsistence level at $157.57 for 2021
In addition, the subsistence level in 2021 is set for a year, not a quarter
UK becomes fifth country in the world with over 3 mln coronavirus cases
Over 59,900 new coronavirus have been registered in the United Kingdom over the day
Four people found alive after avalanche collapse in Norilsk, says source
Another two people got out of snow after an avalanche collapse in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, a source in emergency services said
Child's body found at site of avalanche at a ski base in Norilsk - volunteer
Earlier, rescuers found the body of the child's mother
Brazil to launch Sputnik V vaccine production on January 15
On January 6, Brazil’s Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company reported that it had received cell material from Russia to produce Sputnik V
Russia’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 23,309 over day
Number of deaths due to coronavirus rises by 470
Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan to hold talks on Karabakh in Moscow on January 11, Kremlin says
A particular attention will be paid to the issues of aid to residents of districts affected by the military action as well as of unblocking and developing trade and economic and transport connections
Venezuela’s Maduro believes US on verge of civil war
The latest developments in the United States show that American society is sorely divided, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said
Over 1.5 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V
A vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection was launched in all Russian regions in mid-December
Flawed exceptionalism: Lavrov slams West’s contempt for other nations’ bona fide interests
The top diplomat railed against the unwillingness of Western countries to ditch their confrontational stances
WHO expects complete data about Russian coronavirus vaccine before end of January
WHO has received 13 valid proposals since October
First case of British coronavirus strain confirmed in Russia
Now the patient is no longer contagious, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said
Brazilian watchdog reports serious "side incident" during Janssen-Cilag vaccine trials
According to the agency, the incident took place on January 2, but its details were not disclosed
Russia documents less than 23,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since November 18
In all, currently 561,228 patients continue treatment in Russia
Sputnik V production in EU could only be possible with EMA certification
The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine was 91.4% according to the analysis of data from the third final checkpoint in the third phase of clinical trials in Russia
Over 10,000 foreigners sent out of Russia in Jan-Nov 2020
Among those expelled are 40 minors
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to resume in Danish waters January 15
The Danish Energy Agency has received a new schedule from Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the kingdom's exclusive economic zone, which is a condition for the continuation of the project
Lukashenko considers Putin friend, fellow team player
Answering a question about his enemies, the Belarusian president stated that he has "a lot of opponents"
Sriwijaya Air plane crashes into Java Sea near Jakarta
At least 65 individuals - 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board
Trump's impeachment would only serve to further divide US nation - White House
On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden
Russia hopes US will weather highly-charged, historic period with dignity, diplomat says
Moscow regards the events in Washington DC on January 6 as a domestic affair of the United States
Indonesian rescuers discover body fragments of crashed Boeing passengers
Indonesian Navy sent 10 ships and some 40 divers to the crash site; the specialists will examine the presumed crash site on Sunday
Utilization of TurkStream up 2.2-fold in one year, 2.5-fold for Europe, says Gazprom CEO
In 2020, Turkey, Greece and North Macedonia increased gas purchases from Gazprom, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas producer Aleksei Miller added
Integration of Russia, Belarus should be boosted, Belarusian leader says
According to the Belarusian leader, despite the fact the both Belarus and Russia have no closer relations with other countries than with each other, there are still significant shortcomings in the relations
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Authorities initiate criminal case on avalanche incident in Norilsk
During search activities, rescuers recovered the body of a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teenager, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They continue the search for a one-year-old child and a 45-year-old man
Nord Stream 2 will be completed thanks to EU support, Novak says
US sanctions against this project are blatant protectionism aimed at advancing its liquefied natural gas on the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Putin, Macron discuss upcoming Karabakh talks, Kremlin says
French President supported Russia’s efforts in facilitating settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh
Sputnik V research team responds to criticism in The Lancet
Their letter, sent to the magazine’s editorial board, was published on The Lancet’s website on Friday evening
US breaks all rules in international politics - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "experience shows that there are no such ‘red lines’ left at all"
Brazilian regulator requests additional information on Sputnik V vaccine
Earlier, the Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company, which is a partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, applied for permission to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine in the country
Press review: Congress’ final crusade against Trump and Nord Stream 2’s prospects in 2021
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 11th
Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30
Trump's account has been permanently suspended - Twitter administration
The administration of the social network has permanently suspended the account of the incumbent US President due to the risk of further incitement of violence
Mexico expects Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine soon, says president
Similarly, Mexico expects vaccines made by Chinese producers
Consultations with WHO on use of Sputnik V in emergencies to be held in late January
Sergei Glagolev, an adviser to the Russian health minister, said
Maduro claims Trump sought to destroy Venezuela, kill him
The leader believes that the outgoing US president symbolizes "sheer hatred, violence and aggression"
Kim Jong-un says North Korea plans to develop ties with Russia, China
North Korean leader called United States North Korea’s main enemy and stressed that Pyongyang should continue to develop its nuclear arsenal
Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
Other topics included security issues during the New Year holdays
Lukashenko says currency union is to crown integration between Russia and Belarus
The Belarusian leader stressed that the two countries should expand integration processes in all spheres and try to remove serious, to his mind, drawbacks
Russian naval detachment calls at Syria’s Tartus - press service
Crews of the Baltic Fleet detachment will conduct scheduled inspections of ships and vessels and replenish fuel, water and food stocks during the business call at Tartus
Light aircraft falls on take-off in Russia’s Leningrad Region
Piper aircraft was private, a source in emergency services told TASS
No Russians among detained for storming US Capitol - Russian embassy in US
Earlier, the Washington Post reported that one of those detained in a court in Washington D.C. asked for a translator from Russian
Kremlin: Putin will not ‘shoot himself in the foot’ to take revenge on Ukraine
Ukraine has crossed the "the red line", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
Putin offers condolences to Indonesian President following jet crash - Kremlin
At least 65 individuals - 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board
Russian government provided $8.12 mln of support to SMEs - PM
"In total, there were more than 4.5 mln instances of state support for the two years worth about 600 bln rubles," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said
