{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

NDB Board of Directors Held 29th Meeting in Virtual Format, Approved Seven Projects

SHANGHAI, December 17. /PRNewswire/. The Board of Directors (Board) of the New Development Bank (NDB) held its 29th Meeting in a virtual format on December 15, 2020.

At the Meeting, the Board approved five investment projects with a total commitment aggregating to approx. USD 2.7 billion.

BNDES-NDB Sustainable Infrastructure Project

The NDB Board approved a loan of USD 1.2 billion to the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) for the BNDES-NDB Sustainable Infrastructure Project. The NDB loan will support BNDES in financing sustainable infrastructure sub-projects in the public and private sectors with the scope of works focused on developing sustainable infrastructure aiming at the achievement of selected Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a critical enabler of faster and inclusive economic growth, the infrastructure development of the sub-projects is expected to deliver a wide range of socio-economic benefits to Brazil. The Project will contribute to the efforts of the Government of Brazil to support socio-economic growth and development through sustainable infrastructure investments in key sectors.

Urban, Rural and Social Infrastructure Program to Achieve the SDGs

The NDB Board approved a loan of EUR 134.64 million to the Far South Regional Development Bank (Banco Regional de Desenvolvimento do Extremo Sul, BRDE) for the Urban, Rural and Social Infrastructure Program to Achieve the SDGs. The loan will be used by BRDE for on-lending to sustainable infrastructure sub-borrowers in the public and private sectors in the southern region of Brazil, comprising the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina. The Project is expected to contribute to addressing scarcity and bottlenecks of infrastructure in key sectors in the southern region of Brazil by helping to address infrastructure financing needs of sub-national governments with limited access to infrastructure financing.

Curitiba's Bus Rapid Transit Rideability Improvement Project

The NDB Board approved a loan of USD 75 million to the Municipality of Curitiba for Curitiba's Bus Rideability Improvement Project. The objective of the Project is to prioritize public transportation and discourage the use of individual transportation, thus improving socio-economic conditions through increased mobility, optimization, expansion and requalification of the public transportation infrastructure in Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná. The loan will be used for financing the development of the East-West Corridor and the South Corridor of the Curitiba's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that incorporates the Transportation Integrated Network (RIT) in Curitiba Metropolitan Region (RMC).

South Africa National Non-toll Roads Management Program

The NDB Board approved a loan of up to USD 1 billion to the Republic of South Africa for the improvement of transport infrastructure.

MTS Cellular Network and Cloud Services Expansion Project

The NDB Board also approved a loan of USD 300 million to Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) Public Joint Stock Company for the Cellular Network and Cloud Services Expansion Project in Russia. The loan will be used to finance a part of the company's capital expenditure program aimed at the expansion of its cellular network and deployment of cloud services infrastructure in Russia. The Project will support equitable access to faster internet for the Russian population in addition to providing enterprises access to a wide range of cloud services.

In the Intersession Period, the Board of Directors also approved two COVID-19 Emergency Program Loans of USD 1 billion respectively to the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Republic of India.

COVID-19 Emergency Program Loan to Brazil for Supporting Economic Recovery

On December 7, 2020, the NDB Board approved COVID-19 Emergency Program Loan of USD 1 billion to the Federative Republic of Brazil for supporting Brazil's economic recovery from COVID-19. The Program will support the Brazilian Federal Government in its efforts to maintain jobs and income and to support economic recovery through an enhanced credit access for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). The Bank's loan will contribute to financing the Investment Guarantee Fund for the Credit Access Emergency Program (FGI-PEAC). The NDB loan, through FGI-PEAC, will improve SME's access to credit by providing guarantees to help them overcome temporary liquidity problems, ensure the continuity of operations, and strengthen financial sustainability, contributing to sustain employment rates and income to the workers.

COVID-19 Emergency Program Loan to India for Supporting Economic Recovery

On December 11, 2020, the NDB Board approved COVID-19 Emergency Program Loan of USD 1 billion to the Republic of India for supporting India's economic recovery from COVID-19. The Program will support the Government of India in its efforts to contain the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and start economic recovery. The Program will support mitigating the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and enable economic recovery in the rural areas through natural resource management works (NRM) and generation of employment opportunities for the rural poor, especially migrant workers who have returned from urban areas and have lost their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agricultural productivity will be improved through the creation of NRM assets that promote water conservation, water harvesting and watershed management.

An update on the NDB's robust and dynamic project pipeline in all member countries of the Bank, project implementation and disbursement was provided to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors discussed matters pertaining to planning towards LIBOR transition, funding strategy, country systems and expansion of the Bank's membership.

The 17th Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee Meeting and the 13th Budget, Human Resources and Compensation Committee Meeting of the Board of Directors took place virtually on December, 14, 2020.

Background Information

The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development. According to the NDB's General Strategy, sustainable infrastructure development is at the core of the Bank's operational strategy for 2017-2021. The NDB received AA+ long-term issuer credit ratings from S&P and Fitch and AAA foreign currency long-term issuer rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) and Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).

CONTACT: Evan Liu, +852-3141-8012, evan.liu@ketchum.com

Innodisk Lands IoT Devices with Powerful Recovery Technique Portfolio
From out-of-band management, on-site technology to autonomous recovery, Innodisk's InnoAGE series provides full recovery to IoT edge devices
Read more
Russia’s first Sarmat ICBM to enter combat duty in 2022
He also praised Russia’s Avangard hypersonic ICBM, which is already in service
Read more
One in four Russians has antibodies to coronavirus, medical company says
The biggest number of cases per day was recorded in Novosibirsk, Siberia, where the positive tests’ share for G-class antibodies in December exceeded 60%
Read more
Defense contractor delivers batch of upgraded armored vehicles to Russian troops
Fourteen armored personnel carriers were dispatched after the major repairs and the upgrade of BTR-80 vehicles to the level of BTR-82AM
Read more
Press review: Zelensky goads Belarus and Israel summons Russian envoy over remarks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 11
Read more
New Angara rocket to cope with Russian cosmonautics tasks through 2032 — Roscosmos chief
The state space corporation views the new rocket as the vehicle for the medium-term perspective, according to its chief
Read more
Moscow snaps into action with mammoth cleanup effort following overnight snowfall
The collected snow is transported to snow-melting stations, according to the deputy mayor
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s recent remarks about Boris Nemtsov murder
The Kremlin spokesman suggested that this question can be asked directly at Putin’s upcoming annual press conference on December 17
Read more
Development of new missiles for Russia’s strategic forces to begin soon — commander
The share of advanced missile systems currently in service with RVSN reached 81% this year
Read more
Press review: US poised to sanction Turkey and AstraZeneca eyes combining Russian vaccine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 14th
Read more
Finland sees no need to review decision on Nord Stream 2 construction
The country provided all the required permits to the Nord Stream 2 back in 2018, the top diplomat recalled
Read more
China's Hainan may become the eastern analogue of Hollywood
Read more
Biden to alleviate EU-US strife but issues will remain, says Russian envoy
The permanent representative noted that the EU is somewhat enthusiastic about the change of the White House administration, however, "the joy is more reserved" than 12 years ago when Barack Obama came to power
Read more
MC-21-310 airplane with Russian engines makes first flight
Engine operating modes, aircraft stability and sensitivity and functioning of all airplane systems were tested during the flight, according to Rostec corporation
Read more
Russian Navy latest patrol ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills
The naval sailors also practiced operations by the fire-fighting units while taking personnel aboard a helicopter during a simulated emergency, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Shipbuilders to launch construction of latest corvettes for Russian Navy in 2021
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on December 15 that it had concluded a contract with the Amur Shipyard on building two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes due to enter service with the Pacific Fleet in 2024-2028
Read more
North Korea buys Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, starts vaccination - report
There is no data on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been inoculated with the vaccine
Read more
‘Defending our values’: Lavrov spotlights cornerstones of Russian-Serbian relationship
He stressed that Russia and Serbia were unanimous in their approach to the need for the full respect for international law, "and not some rules invented by somebody"
Read more
2020 China Fights documentary premieres at Hainan Film Festival
The Third Hainan International Film Festival takes place on Hainan on December 5-12
Read more
Russia-China deal on notifying of missile launches shows mutual trust, Moscow says
A protocol was signed to prolong the agreement for a new ten-year period
Read more
Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket is to feature new technical solutions — Roscosmos head
The carrier needs a principally new propulsion system that makes it possible to achieve "hot sparing" and multiple use, according to the space corporation chief
Read more
Russian Navy frigate to test-fire weapon systems in Sea of Japan after upgrade
During its upgrade, the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a multi-purpose frigate
Read more
Russian Navy warship holds air defense drills in Mediterranean deployment
The naval sailors also practiced the ship’s anti-saboteur defense during its anchorage at a port and measures within the required time limits to prepare the frigate for receiving weapons and ammunition and provide maintenance for the ship’s armament and mechanisms
Read more
Trump believes US Supreme Court ‘chickened out’ amid elections lawsuit
"The fact that the Supreme Court wouldn’t find standing in an original jurisdiction matter between multiple states, and including the President of the States, is absurd", he wrote
Read more
Moscow will recognize new US president according to American laws - Lavrov
"Regarding the processes that continue in the US in the context of past elections, I would like to reiterate that Moscow does not recognize one presidential candidate over another," the Minister said
Read more
Vucic thanks Russia for strengthening Serbia’s defense capabilities
Vucic also noted the common role of Serbia and Russia in fighting Nazism and criticized attempts to rewrite history
Read more
Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south
The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems
Read more
Available data testify to high effectiveness of vaccine Sputnik V — French virologist
France’s scientific committee held negotiations with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the issue of the production and distribution of anti-coronavirus vaccines at the end of November, as per earlier reports
Read more
Kiev’s refusal to use Russian vaccine ‘criminal,’ says Ukrainian opposition politician
Ukrainian authorities "demonstrate yet again that they are politically motivated in the issues where it is necessary to think of life and health of our people," he said
Read more
Putin to hold 2020 annual press conference remotely
It will also incorporate some features of the Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, in which the head of state is asked questions from audiences across the nation
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry denies reports that Russian peacekeepers encircled in Karabakh
Earlier, the media published reports about a statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying that Russian peacekeeping troops are encircled by Azerbaijani forces in the Hadrut District.
Read more
Egypt’s parliament ratifies deal on strategic cooperation with Russia
Read more
EU representatives agree on six-month extension of sanctions against Russia
The restrictions will be in effect until July 31, 2021, the source said
Read more
US Senate unanimously approves new ambassador to Minsk
In early May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to appoint Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the EU Julie Fisher as an Ambassador to Belarus
Read more
Vaccination against coronavirus begins in all of Russia’s regions
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the vaccination must be voluntary and free of charge
Read more
Lavrov warns West against trying to break down Dayton Accords
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Bosnia-Herzegovina’s European integration is possible only in keeping with the Dayton principles
Read more
Press review: US Electoral College confirms Biden win and Navalny points finger at FSB
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 16
Read more
Experts believe gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 may start in 2021
Last Friday, the Russian barge "Fortuna" began laying a 2.6 km section of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in waters at a depth of less than 30 meters
Read more
‘Comical’: Russia’s EU envoy derides Navalny’s claims about being tailed by intel services
When asked by the reporters to comment on the blogger’s latest video in which he blames the Russian special services for his poisoning, the representative to the European Union noted that those allegations had no logic
Read more
More than 40% of Ukrainians say Zelensky is 'greatest disappointment' of 2020, poll shows
The same poll showed that 20% named Zelensky the politician of the year, but the rate is well down from that of a year ago, when 46% rated him as number one political figure in the country
Read more
Serbia to start gas transportation over Balkan Stream on December 29-30
The gas pipeline segment across the territory of Serbia is an extension of one of two strings of the TurkStream pipeline, with Russian gas to be supplied to Turkey and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary
Read more
Russia’s Roscosmos chief confirms plans to launch two Angara carrier rockets in 2021
The Roscosmos head told TASS in August that the 2021 plan envisaged the launch of heavy Angara-A5 rocket No. 3 with a new Persei booster and a light Angara-1.2 launch vehicle
Read more
Press review: India gears up for two-front war and what are the global challenges in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 15
Read more
Russian movie T-34 premiers at Hainan Film Festival
This year, the organizers received more than 4,300 films
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on six corvettes for Pacific Fleet
The Fleet will receive two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes in 2024-2028, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Germany wants good relations with Russia, Merkel tells Bundestag
Merkel named the Alexey Navalny case and the Kleiner Tiergarten murder as examples of controversial points
Read more
Militant killed in special operation in Chechnya
According to a law enforcement source, the militant carried an improvised explosive device
Read more
US must take care of its Moon orbiter’s compatibility with Russian spacecraft — Roscosmos
This would enable Russia to extend a helping hand in emergency, according to the space corporation CEO
Read more
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now
Read more
Russia develops fully automatic radar system to enhance airspace control
The new system is the first one in the history of radio-technical troops with automatic radar modules that require no operators’ involvement
Read more
Roscosmos CEO skeptical about US program Artemis in its current shape
At the third stage of the project, NASA hopes to land astronauts on the Moon in 2024 and then send a crew towards Mars in the mid-2030s
Read more