Gift Idea: TROUVER POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum Creates an Effortless Housekeeping Experience

BERLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/. TROUVER, a smart technology brand specializing in vacuum cleaners, introduces the POWER 11 cordless vacuum, which is created by a 300-strong R&D team that consisting of aerospace engineers. POWER 11, integrating edge-cutting technology to daily housekeeping product, becomes an ideal holiday gift for 2020, at a special time when people are spending more quality time at home and housekeeping is becoming an integral part of daily routines.

As one of the best cordless vacuum models of the moment, the POWER 11 is the answer to the growing needs of those more diligent and conscious of cleanliness in the home. The model is praised for its super high suction power, excellent battery life and super noise reduction, solving the pain points of weak suction power and short battery life in stick vacuums. While holding high standards in performance and usability, the POWER 11 is also noted for its minimalist aesthetic that blends in with multiple furnishing styles.

"POWER 11 is a cost-effective product designed for effortlessly cleaning the entire house. It comes with multiple brushes and heads for various cleaning scenarios and provides more thorough cleaning power with exceptional battery life. This cordless vacuum is a perfect holiday gift to lift spirits this pandemic Christmas," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

The POWER 11 is an integrated and lightweight model with all the power and capacity to take care of everything in one go, cleaning the home in a single pass. Loaded up with advanced technologies, the model is designed to boost the housecleaning experience to the maximum with features including:

A 10W brushless AERO 4.0 high-speed motor designed by TROUVER generating up to 20,000pa suction power at a speed of up to 100,000rpm;

Six-cyclone dust collection system coupled with a five-layer fine filtration, capturing any particles larger than 0.3 micrometers and boasting a dust and air separation efficiency of 99.5 percent;

Replaceable 25,000mAh lithium-ion battery pack providing up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning;

Weighs only 1.4 kilos with easy handling of the removable and washable dust cup with hygienic one-click disposal, and quick switch to a handheld vacuum in just one click;

An LED color display showing battery levels, three power modes and error reports;

Noise reduction that makes cleaning more pleasant.

TROUVER is an R&D-oriented technology company from the Xiaomi ecological chain that is especially proud of to apply their experience of development on aviation-level technologies to smart home appliances. Its R&D team has 300 engineers with aerospace background, who ceaselessly develop industry-leading products and user-friendly features to deliver a versatile, powerful, and convenient cleaning experience for everyone.

TROUVER holds multiple patented technologies across numerous fields — including high-speed motors, robotics, aerodynamics, and noise reduction, among others — as a leader in the industry meeting the diverse and meticulous needs of a new generation of young customers especially. Combining cutting-edge innovation with stylish design, TROUVER is also endorsed by the British Butlers Guild.

A vibrant brand committed to making ideal smart home appliances for a younger demographic, TROUVER is a top choice when it comes to house-cleaning appliances, advocating a positive lifestyle attitude while achieving quality and aesthetics in domestic cleaning.

"TROUVER hopes to offer the best-in-class cleaning experience to global customers, we also have an eye on bringing more innovative technologies and designs to make mighty house-cleaning products and solutions at affordable prices," said Zhang.

POWER 11 Vacuum Deal will be available at Euro €125.99 that applied with special offer and 10% discount code on eBay for customers in Germany.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combines powerful core technology for young people.

