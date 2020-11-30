Risen Energy Provided 5.2MWDC PV Modules to Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm in Armenia

NINGBO, China, November 30. /PRNewswire/. Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm, located in Vayots Dzor region in southeastern Armenia, has grid-connected. Risen Energy provided their JAGER PLUS 144 mono PERC bifacial double glass modules with a total installed capacity of 5.2MWDC for the project. The developer and EPC of project was Optimum Energy LLC – local partner and exclusive distributor of Risen Energy in region.

Vayots Arev-1 Solar Farm is the first large scale project that has connected to the grid in Armenia. In recent years, to reduce dependence on external energy, the Armenian government has taken advantage of its unique solar resources and location advantages to make a national strategic direction based on clean energy. The government has also formulated a development outline, issued preferential and supporting policies, and been actively promoting the development of the renewable energy industry. The Armenian government has further implemented its national strategy successfully through the grid connection of the solar farm.

As a global PV leader, Risen Energy has maintained a keen insight into the global PV emerging market by providing their high-quality products. Risen Energy continually commits itself to the research and development of core technologies, such as MBB, bifacial, HJT and others.

Risen Energy's role in helping the grid connection of Armenia's largest solar farm will not only send more clean energy to the local area, but also enhance their brand influence in other overseas markets. In the future, Risen Energy will continue to provide efficient products with high quality and professional customized services, contributing to the technological progress and development of the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342263/image.jpg

CONTACT: Tina Feng, +86-574-59953077