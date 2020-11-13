{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CGTN: Shanghai's Pudong to be pioneer in China's new reform drive

BEIJING, November 13. /PRNewswire/. After 30 years of development and opening-up, Pudong in east China's Shanghai Municipality has been given two new roles in the country's overall development in the next three decades. 

The area should strive to become a pioneer of reform and opening-up at a higher level and a vanguard in fully building a modern socialist country, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday at a grand gathering in Shanghai to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pudong's development and opening-up. 

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said as China embarks on a new journey to achieve the goal of fully building a modern socialist country by the middle of the century, Pudong needs to bear new historic missions to facilitate the process. 

He encouraged the district to "carry the heaviest load" and "crack the hardest nut" in China's reform and modernization drive.

Engine of innovation

Thursday's event came two weeks after the conclusion of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, at which Chinese leaders charted the country's development course for the next 15 years. 

According to the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025, FYP) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, China will uphold the central role of innovation and take self-reliance in science and technology as strategic underpinning for national development, aiming to become a global leader in innovation. 

In such a context, Xi called on Pudong to strengthen its role as an engine of innovation and make breakthroughs in key and core technologies. The district should develop innovative industries in key fields and create world-class industrial clusters in areas such as integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, he said.

Pudong should strengthen the dominant role of enterprises in technological innovation and work more closely with other players in the Yangtze River Delta region, he said, calling for breakthroughs in core components and the launch of high-end products. 

He also called on Pudong to initiate reforms in crucial areas and key links and create a market-oriented, internationalized business environment. 

The district should deepen institutional opening-up in rules, regulations, management and standards to enhance its strengths in international cooperation and competition, he said. 

The new Lingang area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, launched last year, should make more efforts in stress testing and achieve breakthroughs in a number of key areas, said Xi.

Role in global resource allocation

It was Xi's second speech to mark major milestones of China's reform and opening-up during the past month. In mid-October, Xi visited Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province and attended a gathering to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, urging the city to deepen all-round reform and expand opening-up on all fronts. 

Shengzhen and Shanghai have been at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up over the past decades. The two cities are also homes to the only two stock exchanges on the Chinese mainland, playing irreplaceable roles in resource allocation for the world's second largest economy. 

As China strives to nurture a new development pattern that takes the domestic market as the mainstay while letting domestic and foreign markets boost each other, the roles of Shenzhen and Shanghai are becoming even more significant. 

Xi called for efforts to improve Pudong's capabilities in global resource allocation so that it will better serve the establishment of the new development pattern. Pudong should better coordinate resources in domestic and foreign markets and enhance its global influence on mobilizing factors including fund, information, technology, talent and goods, he said. 

Pudong should strive to become a hub of the domestic market and a strategic link of the domestic and foreign markets, he said. The area should also play a leading role in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, he added.

The president also urged Pudong to establish an international financial-asset trading platform, develop a higher-level headquarters economy and build itself into an important hub of global industrial, supply and value chains. 

Meanwhile, Xi called for modernizing urban governance and building the district into a beautiful home where people and nature coexist in harmony. 

On April 18, 1990, China announced the development and opening-up of Pudong, a less developed area located east of the Huangpu River in Shanghai.  

Pudong's regional GDP has increased more than 210 times over the past three decades. The district now contributes nearly one-third of Shanghai's GDP. It is home to over 1,000 financial institutions, over 300 regional headquarters of multinationals and more than 240 foreign-invested R&D centers.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmE9AKcjnQc

Supermicro Scalable Liquid-Cooled Supercomputing Cluster Deployed for COVID-19 Research
Over 1,500 Nodes of TwinPro™2U 4 Node Servers Support Advanced Computationally Intensive Workloads for Pioneering Experimentation and Analysis
Russian Embassy in US announces release of Bogdana Osipova from prison
In 2019, she was found guilty of kidnaping her own children and taking them out of the United States as well as of extortion
Functions of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to be specified, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman added that there had been no discussions about Russian peacekeepers guarding cultural or religious sites in the region
Russian defense firm fulfils annual plan of S-400 delivery to troops ahead of schedule
Upon their delivery, the S-400 systems held a test-fire exercise at a proving ground
No Turkish peacekeepers to be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh — Lavrov
The activity of Turkish observers will be restricted to the premises of the Russian-Turkish ceasefire control center being created in Azerbaijan, the top diplomat said
Pashinyan says conflict could have been avoided only if Armenia gave up land near Karabakh
Pashinyan added that the events in Karabakh are a tragedy, noting that he is personally responsible for what happened
Russian peacekeepers enter Stepanakert
Ten observation posts have been established along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor
US displays double standards refusing to participate in Damascus conference — top diplomat
Russia’s foreign minister pointed out attempts by "a known circle of countries led by the US" to prevent the conference from taking place
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Armenian PM says there was probability of losing Stepanakert without Karabakh deal
According to Nikol Pashinyan, the decision was made after recommendations by the General Staff and the leadership of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
Daredevil plunge: Russian, Pakistani commandos skydive without parachutes in joint drills
The helicopters hovered at an altitude of 20 meters in the air while the commandos descended using a special rope, according to the top brass
Press review: Moscow gains from brokered peace deal and Trump to unleash Iran sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 11
Kiev disrupts agreement on crossing points in Donbass - Russian envoy
According to the agreement, new crossing points are to be set up near the Schastye and Zolotoye settlements
Putin: Russia boosts capabilities of strategic nuclear forces’ command and control
Russia "has considerably modernized stationary and mobile command and control centers," Putin noted
Press review: Russia brokers truce to end Karabakh conflict and Putin reshuffles cabinet
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 10
Turkey, Russia to jointly monitor Karabakh ceasefire, Erdogan says
Situation in Karabakh indicates necessity of cooperation between Turkey, Russia, he said
Russia, Turkey agree creation of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire monitoring center
The center will become a body for considering any complaints, issues or problems regarding violation of the agreements reached
Sberbank CEO expects US authorities to maintain practice of sanctions against Russia
Herman Gref said that it is very likely the United States’ policy to go back to where it was during Obama’s presidency
Russia set to establish naval logistics base in Sudan
The Russian Navy’s logistics base in Sudan is expected to embrace the coastal, water and mooring areas
Hainan to reward hi-tech companies that transfer their business to Hainan
Turkey seeks to produce Sputnik V vaccine at its facilities
On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus
Over half of Ukrainians look forward to improved relations with Russia, poll shows
A total of 56.6% of those polled believe that Ukraine will improve relations with Russia in the future
Aliyev promises to punish those responsible for attack on Russian helicopter, says Putin
Russia’s Mi-24 helicopter was shot down in Armenian airspace near the border with Azerbaijan on November 9
Armenian parliament speaker injured by protesters, prime minister says
Ararat Mirzoyan is undergoing surgery, his life is not under threat
Effectiveness of Sputnik V vaccine reaches 92% during Phase Three trials in Russia
Currently 40,000 volunteers are taking part in double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III of clinical trials
Russia will not lecture US on its electoral system, says Lavrov
The top diplomat recalled that former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had acknowledged the existence of certain flaws in the US electoral system and remarked that the Americans were aware of that
Armenian opposition announces creation of National Salvation Committee
Seventeen opposition parties believe that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must resign, after that they plan to form a provisional government
President Aliyev maintains schedule exists for withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh
He also said that Baku achieved what it had long been seeking - an equal role of Moscow and Ankara in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict
Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh unrelated to peacekeepers, diplomat says
Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that not only Russian but also Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh
FIA licenses Igora Drive racing track near St. Petersburg to host F1 Grands Prix
The Igora Drive is now Russia’s third auto racing track officially licensed by FIA to hold Formula One races
Russia to seek guarantees of flights over US facilities in Open Skies Treaty member states
Moscow will also request that the treaty signatories undertake not to transfer the data of flights over Russia to the United States, according to the top diplomat
Over 400 Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia
The personnel unloaded the aircraft and formed convoys to go to the area of service
‘Gross violation of sovereignty’: Putin castigates foreign meddling in SCO member states
Putin described this as an outright challenge to collective security “the ever more frequent attempts at crude intervention in the internal affairs of SCO member-states”
Biden’s victory may worsen US sanctions against Russia, says Japanese analyst
The current Japanese government has vowed commitment to the policies of the previous Shinzo Abe-led Cabinet, which sought a dialogue with Russia, the expert stressed
Russia suggested to US new security equation, says Putin
According to him, this equation "takes into account all factors influencing strategic stability, paying special attention to forces of the so-called first strike, which we believe is totally unacceptable"
Turkey goes ahead with preparations for activating S-400 air defense systems
Turkey’s proposal to set up a technical taskforce with the United States to study the compatibility of S-400s and US F-35 fifth-generation fighters remains in force, according to the top brass
Russia imposes retaliatory sanctions against German, French officials
Moscow will soon inform German and French colleagues about them, the top diplomat said
Putin’s news conference to have 'unusual format' with some direct line features — Kremlin
The Kremlin is making preparations for Putin’s annual news conference
Nuclear triad makes attempts at blackmailing Russia futile, says Putin
The president said that some of Russia’s weapon systems were far ahead of those at the disposal of other leading military powers
Biden victory to push China closer to Russia, Japanese expert says
In the coming years the world will see continued strategic rivalry between the US and China, according to the expert
Sputnik V vaccine was fully bought out by the State, will not come in retail - developer
It is not on sale, it does not come in retail and is not sold any other way either, Alexander Gintsburg said
Turkey's forces to join Nagorno-Karabakh peacekeeping mission, defense minister says
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10
Armenian security forces detain opposition leader Tsarukyan
Earlier, 17 political parties of Armenia organized a protest in central Yerevan, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who signed a joint statement on the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia allocates over $1 bln for recovery in Syria
The funds were allocated for recovery of power networks and industrial production facilities
Press review: Pashinyan under fire over peace deal and Trump offered chance at New START
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 12
Azerbaijan leader says will demand compensations from Yerevan for Nagorno-Karabakh damage
99% of buildings are destroyed in the liberated territories, residential buildings, schools, hospitals, public buildings, historical monuments, tombs of our ancestors and mosques, Aliyev said
Karabakh ceasefire deal stipulates deploying only Russian peacekeepers — statement
The Russian peacekeepers will be stationed in the region for a period of five years, which may be repeatedly extended for five more years
Armenian opposition demands that PM resigns before midnight
Currently, protesters continue their rally in front of the parliament, a section of the central avenue is blocked by them
Italy reports first coronavirus case in a dog
La Repubblica reported that the animal does not exhibit any symptoms
Turkey’s wish to set up Karabakh monitoring center contrasts with Russian stance — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, the creation of a center to monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire in Azerbaijan was not mentioned in the joint statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy on December 25
The Gremyashchiy is now undergoing state trials, according to the Shipyard CEO
